Facebook And How To Change Your Mind (Podcast)

We discuss his approach and how one can dive into a story stock without getting drowned in information or bias.

Professor Aswath Damodoran's recent thesis on the company offers a pathway to remove oneself from the news flow and think about where the company might be headed.

That makes it hard to consider the stock objectively and to update one's views on the stock as the facts change.

Certain companies are omnipresent in investors' minds. It's a sign of the times that most of those companies in 2018 are in the technology sector one way or another. Some of those make sense - Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have embedded themselves in our lives and cultures - and some of those are more the product of investor passion than direct real-world impact (hi Elon!).

As much as I'd like to lump Facebook (FB) into the second group, there's no doubt it's part of the first. Facebook has 2.1 billion users. That's a lot of people! The number of people reading this article who have never used Facebook or one of its properties - Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus - is, it's fair to say, much smaller. And as we're finding out over recent days, Facebook is probably collecting data on you holdouts anyway. I'm kidding, I think.

Everybody knows that the dice are loaded, even in 2012. Source

Facebook has also been inescapable in the news flow. Its impact on the 2016 presidential election is debatable, perhaps, but the impact it has had on the narrative since 2016 is undeniable. With CEO Mark Zuckerberg visiting Capitol Hill last week, it's as of yet unclear whether this news cycle has hit a peak or whether the company is in for more scrutiny; whether there is another shoe to drop regarding the company's handling of data or surveillance.

But enough about the news! You're as aware of what's going on as anybody. What's more important in the context of Seeking Alpha, and what's harder to do, is to analyze Facebook as a company as things have changed. There's the old saw attributed to John Maynard Keynes, "When the facts change, I change my mind." But that's easier said than done - once we form a conclusion on a stock, a company, or anything else, changing course and admitting we were wrong is very difficult.

Professor Aswath Damodaran, the so-called 'Dean of Valuation,' shared his thesis on Facebook on his blog and then on Seeking Alpha last week. We decided to talk about it in part because the professor has a framework that allows for processing new information and translating it into the quantitative valuation that Facebook should have. There's a reason Damodaran has the reputation he does, and I encourage anybody reading this to read that article before listening to our podcast.

But does that mean the model is the right one? Or that it is a perfect approach? Well, we wouldn't have anything to talk about if it was. So have a listen to what we liked and what we thought were its limits:

Topics covered:

A summary of the professor's thesis and our three topics - the framework, the quantification, and margin of safety (1:30 minute mark)

Looking at Damodaran's framework and how it can be updated, along with a look at Mike's 'sold too early' story (ASIX) (3:20)

How this framework can apply to story companies (10:15)

The art of combining story with numbers (12:00)

The limits to the deeply quantified approach, the presence of 'priors,' and the annoying kid in your MBA program (18:30)

Network effects, rotary telephones, and Facebook's vulnerability (24:45)

Why doesn't Facebook have good stock market talk? And so what? (28:30)

Damodaran doesn't use margin of safety. Good or bad idea? (31:00)

The time value of investment research (35:50)

The uncertainty in investing and my 'stock I missed' story for Facebook (39:45)

The mutability of projections, and one last visit from the annoying kid (42:15)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any of the stocks discussed.