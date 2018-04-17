Identifying Risk In BDCs: Corporate Capital Trust

CCT has a portfolio weighted average yield (the yield on investments it owns) of 9.50% compared to the sector average 10.74%. Based on this metric, CCT has a much safer dividend.

Due to multiple special dividends and a dividend cut at its IPO, CCT has dividend volatility. CCT's dividend has the attribute of being "like a box of chocolates".

CCT has a Q2-18 dividend / Net Asset Value ratio of 8.2% vs. the sector average of 9.0%. That low payout ratio that should help sustain CCT's NAV.

CCT has a last three-year Net Asset Value trend of -11.26% while the sector average is a loss of 11.12% over that time period. CCT merits only an average valuation.

CCT currently sells at a yield of 9.67% in a sector where the average yield is 10.60%. One needs to find attractive attributes that justifies that lower yield.

I am a retired retail investor that wants to live on income produced by my portfolio without ever touching capital. I want that income to grow. To generate growth, I predominantly invest in large cap growth companies in the S&P 500. To generate the income, I invest in some high yield alternative investments.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT). This BDC sells at a 93 bps lower than average yield based on the regular dividend. BDCs with lower than average yields should have superior metrics when it comes to safety. CCT does have a slightly better than average last twelve month NAV (net asset value) trend. The credit metrics for companies to which it has loaned money is superior. The quarterly Total Investment Income has been more stable than average. The yield on the debt CCT owes has a lower cost than average - and that debt is "investment grade" rated by S&P. But CCT does not have a last twelve-month Net Investment Income amount that covers the current dividend. The dividend lacks coverage based on the 2018 and 2019 consensus analysts' earnings projection. Are these mostly positive safety attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 23-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of CCT's income, show the relative valuations for the full BDC sector, and present my assessment of CCT.

I will start the display of CCT's metrics with the key stat of realized and unrealized gains. These are the metrics that often determine NAV direction. As NAV goes, income almost always follows.

CCT has had portfolio losses in 4 out of the last 6 quarters. Two of those losses were at or under 5 cents per quarter. Compared to other BDCs, that is a superior record.

The following spreadsheet shows the key income lines:

The Q4-17 NII/TII ratio was below 50%. Q4-17 included $5.9 million of one-time expenses associated with CCT's public share listing. Adding that $5.9 million back into NII, the NII/share would have been $0.4225/share - and the NII/TII ratio would have been 53.73% (in line with the prior five quarters).

I would want to add that this adjusted NII number would produce a run rate expectation that justifies the growth in the 2018 NII expectation of $1.67 (or $0.4175/share per quarter). A 2018 projection of $1.67 is also in line with 2016's "adjusted" NII of $1.65 and 2015's "adjusted" NII of $1.68.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments for the fourth quarter was $44.3 million, or $0.33 per share. (From the conference call) "We feel good about our ability to recover value on the unrealized marks over time". About $0.15 of that change came from the reversal of unrealized gains, for positions that were marked above par at the end of Q3. These were situations where call protection was stepping down. About $0.09 (or $11 million) of that specifically related to two portfolio companies where we've got very good sponsors behind us. We think that's a mark-to-market point, not an ultimate recovery point. And then about $0.07 (or $7 million) relates to a combination of smaller equity positions.

The second part of the above spreadsheet shows data on CCT's liabilities. CCT's Debt/share to NAV/share ratio is relatively low. The Annualized Interest Expense to Debt ratio is low. The Interest expense to Total Investment Income ratio is low. All of those metrics are noticeable advantages. BDCs that own "less risky stuff" strongly tend to have lower interest changes on their debt. Lower interest expenses lead to better NII/TII ratios. And that leads to higher NII/share numbers.

The Red Flag Checklist For CCT - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is not always a high threshold achievement.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend. For CCT - the LTM (or last twelve month) NII is $1.54; the 2018 projection is $1.67, the 2019 projection is $1.58, compared to the current dividend of $1.68. Based on the near equality of the raw numbers, the ratio for CCT is not bad enough to be called a fail. Has a rising LTM NAV - CCT's grade is a small fail with a -2.69% LTM NAV change. Compare that to the sector average -4.13%. I give all BDCs that beat sector average a pass. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. CCT's PWAY is 9.80% compared to the sector average of 10.74%. Grade = strong Pass. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. CCT lacks the history to be graded on this attribute. Grade = incomplete. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility should come from surprises - not disappointments. CCT has had one TII fall (Q1-17) over 5% - which is better than average. Grade = Pass. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. CCT's sources of debt are from the a term loan at 5.0% and an unsecured note at 5.04%. Combined with the credit facility - the average rate in Q4-17 was 4.53%. The S&P rating is BBB-. Grade = Superior. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. CCT marginally fails using my standard method of calculation. But CCT, with it's low Debt/NAV ratio, has room to increase leverage and grow its income. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is lower than the PWAY. The CCT dividend/NAV ratio is 8.2% while the PWAY is 9.5%. Grade = Strong Pass. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. At the end of Q4-17, CCT had debt and equity investments in 113 portfolio companies. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. CCT's ratio in Q4-17 was 59.83%. The ratio has been above 80% in 0 of the last 6 quarters. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q4-17 ratio was 48.20%. The adjusted ratio has been above 50% in 6 out of the last 6 quarters. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a better-than-sector average trend in "portfolio gains". CCT has had gains in 2 out of the last 6 quarters while 2 of the declines were tiny. The LTM NAV trend is better sector average. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). CCT has zero in clearly listed CLOs. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. In Q4-17, CCT had 4.83% of TII in PIK income. For the last 8 quarters, the number of times this percentage has been below 5% is 4 times. Grade = inconsistent Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. CCT had $85 million or 2.1% of its portfolio in energy loans in Q4-17. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. CCT's market cap is $2.11 billion. The beta was 0.26 from CBS MarketWatch when it was gathered in April 2018. This was a much lower than sector average beta. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. That grouping is skewed by one bad apple. So I will compare CCT to ARCC where the PWAYs are 9.5% and 9.8%. CCT has the higher yield and the lower PWAY. CCT's grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. CCT fell into the bad group of uncovered dividends where their mean yield is 11.88%. This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.80x compared to CCT at 0.85x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 8.65 compared to CCT at 9.90. Grade = Fail. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. CCT fell into the average group where their mean yield is 11.98%. This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.69x compared to CCT at 0.85x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 8.94 compared to CCT at 9.90. Grade = Fail. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Pass. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Pass. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Too new to grade. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

CCT fails on (18 and 19) 2 of the 23 points while having "incomplete" assessments on 6 points (1, 4, 7, 14, 22 and 23). Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Five red flags (I gave half a flag for an incomplete) is a very good rating. A yield above that of ARCC's puts CCT's valuation in a good zone.

CCT's 2018 price is up 4.07% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.94% year to date in 2018. CCT had a bad 2017, with the share price falling just over two dollars. It was due a dead cat bounce.

I have used pre-IPO quarters in my data so that I have at least a three year NAV history - and over four quarter's of NII, TII and PWAY history. CCT had its Initial Public Offering on 11-14-17 at $18.05.

CCT in its own investor presentations displays pre-IPO data for context. I am only using historical data when the CCT portfolio had investments over $3 billion. The image below provides evidence:

Showing the math for point 7:

Before I provide my final assessment of CCT, let's look at how CCT compared to the rest of the BDC universe.

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-18 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts earnings projections and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q2-18 dividend from the Q2-17 dividend; the change in NAV between Q4-17 and Q4-16; the percentage change in the Q2-18 dividend from the Q2-15 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q4-17 and Q4-14. Special dividends (paid by CGBD, GBDC, MAIN + TSLX) are not included in this data.



My assessment of Corporate Capital Trust:

Low PWAY BDCs strongly tend to be the safer BDC stocks - with NAV's that tend to fall less and dividend cuts that happen less often. CCT does have a lower PWAY than average. In comparison to ARCC, dividend coverage based on projected NII is a weak point. The lower dividend to NAV ratio of CCT is a strong point.

CCT has a Portfolio Company Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.0x compared to 5.4x for ARCC. CCT has a Portfolio Company Interest Coverage ratio of 2.7x compared to 2.3x for ARCC. I would rather own a portfolio with CCT's credit metric attributes.

On the other hand, I really like the adequate history of ARCC in a sector where "inadequate" may be a charitable characterization of the average BDC. I strongly urge my readers to have a portfolio where most of all your BDC investments are in lower PWAY BDCs. I urge conservative investors to only hold lower PWAY BDCs. If owning CCT gets you toward that goal - then CCT is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MAIN, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.