Worrisome Macroeconomic Trend

This article presents the recent data, discusses current trends, and offers a portfolio allocation strategy to best position for what's coming.

Between hiking rates and shrinking bond portfolio, is the Fed tightening too much?

One has to look no further than the following graph to appreciate the market's disappointment in recent macroeconomic data:

The above graph from The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta aptly illustrates the sugar high market participants experienced in early 2018, only to be let down as growth estimates declined precipitously from 5.4% to 1.9%.

This reversal, of course, did not translate well in financial markets:

The S&P 500 index dropped by 12% in a matter of days with high volatility, while high yield bonds deteriorated rapidly.

What's Happening?

The Fed is pushing the breaks, and a bit too hard if you ask me:

After seven years of pedal to the metal, the Fed started cranking up the Federal Funds Rate at the end of 2015, and has since hiked rates by six times. Market participants are expecting two more hikes this year:

This, however, does not tell the full story.

Quantitative Tightening

A January 2018 Forbes article correctly identified the biggest risk to the economy:

Now the Fed is slowly reversing its stimulus program. They’re raising short-term rates and shrinking their bond portfolio. Both measures have a tightening effect on an economy that isn’t growing remotely as well as it has in past recoveries. So why is the Fed doing it? Because the FOMC members fear inflation will take hold if they do nothing. They are probably wrong there, but my opinion isn’t factored into their models. In other words, my number one risk factor for the U.S. economy in 2018 is Federal Reserve overreach. There is a significant chance that their anticipated inflation will not appear and the Fed will tighten too much too soon. The same risk applies to Europe as the ECB significantly reduces its quantitative easing.

This is the problem.

Between higher short-term rates and shrinking bond portfolio, the Fed is overreaching, creating liquidity shortage in financial markets. At the current pace, the Federal Reserve is set to shrink its asset holdings by nearly two trillion dollars in the next three years:

This is alarming and dangerous.

Is This Justified?

I don't think so.

On February 19, I published Inflation Alert: Yellow, in which I noted:

I am raising the inflation alert level from Green to Yellow, but it is too early to ring the bell for Red. I remain invested in the Value Portfolio, but I will be highly selective about my sector allocations in 2018. Energy is an area of interest.

Energy prices have since recovered, and energy stocks have followed:

The energy sector's leadership for 2018 is well underway, which is why the Value Portfolio has a 50 percent allocation to the sector. I expect this trend to continue throughout 2018 and into 2019.

What's Next?

Last week, both the producer and consumer prince indices showed the year-over-year inflation has risen above the Fed's target of 2 percent:

Two months after Inflation Alert: Yellow, I am now considering a hike to Red, but it is still early. The global economy lived on the edge of disinflation for nearly a decade, which in my opinion, warrants a period of "running it hot."

The incoming data will show if inflation can remain hot with what I believe is excessive tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Bottom Line

The Federal Reserve signaled to market participants that it is on top of inflation. My inclination is that, following the recent period of volatility, markets will once again, for a short period, continue the nearly decade-long bull market through 2018. I will keep my eye on trends in quantitative tightening and interest rates.

What will change, however, is sector leadership. Although I yesterday added a financial institution to the Value Portfolio for diversification purposes, we remain overweight energy and healthcare, and underweight those sectors that will hurt as interest rates rise.

