Weibo – Bigger Than Twitter

Sina Weibo is a Chinese microblogging website and one of the most popular social media websites in China. Sina Corp. spun off Weibo in 2014 but retains a 46% stake in the company. Alibaba (another EMQQ holding) is Weibo’s second largest shareholder with a 32% stake in the company. Weibo is the Chinese word for microblog.

What Is Weibo?

Weibo is often called the "Chinese Twitter", but it actually blends aspects of Twitter's tweets, Facebook's core social network, and Reddit's forum-based conversations in a jack of all trades ecosystem. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo allows users to create and post feeds and attach multi-media content, as well as access a wide range of organically and third-party developed applications, such as online games. Weibo is also popular among Chinese celebrities, who lure millions of followers to its ecosystem.

A report on What’s On Weibo shows that there are quite some differences between how Weibo is used in China and Twitter is used in other countries. Not only do users of Sina Weibo publish more posts than those on Twitter, they also tend to disclose more personal information about themselves. They are more active in reacting on other people and sharing their views, according to What’s On Weibo. The idea that Weibo is used in a more ‘personal’ way is supported by the fact that Sina Weibo users publish 19% more posts during the weekends versus Twitter, where people post 11% less tweets on weekends than they do on weekdays.

Bigger Than Twitter

According to Weibo’s fourth quarter 2017 results, the company has 392 million active monthly users, an addition of 79 million users from the year before. About 172 million people use the site daily, an increase of 33 million from the previous year. 93% of Weibo’s users access it via mobile. By comparison, Twitter, which is blocked in China, has around 328 million active monthly users, according to a BBC News article.

Sina Weibo is the most popular of China's micro-blogging services, and it is the preferred platform for most mainland Chinese newspapers and TV stations, which have millions of followers, according to a BBC report.

Last year, seeing how popular live streaming video was becoming, Sina Weibo launched its own live streaming app, Yizhibo, nicknamed "Yi". Yizhibo was launched in May 2016. During the month after its launch, there were 7.73 million active users and more than 300 Chinese celebrities with registered Yizhibo accounts interacting with fans, according to Chozan.

Weibo Stays Competitive

Sina Weibo has remained competitive through a number of strategic partnerships that have given host to an array of new functions. For example, in 2014, e-commerce giant Alibaba helped boost the platform's e-commerce capabilities with the introduction of "Weibo Payment", enabling users to shop online using the service.

Richer Content

Weibo has evolved into a multimedia blogging platform with features that combine Twitter, Pinterest and Tumblr. In a way that is similar to YouTube, Weibo works with hundreds of partners creating video content around areas including education, food, sport and entertainment. It is also the preferred partner of major TV networks such as state broadcaster CCTV, creating short-form versions of its hugely popular Spring Festival gala. Both the NFL and NBA have opened accounts on Weibo to capitalize on interest from Chinese sports fans.

There’s the interactive, fun side of Weibo. Famous Weibo bloggers are often invited to broadcast clips through the app, which also allows viewers to purchase virtual gifts such as flowers and Ferraris for their favorite stars. According to the company, one fashion blogger received almost 8 million yuan ($1.2 million) in digital gifts during Weibo live streaming shows last year. The result is that, in March 2017, total video views increased more than fivefold from a year ago, according to Nomura Securities analysts, quoted in a Forbes article. Video advertising now represents close to 20% of Weibo’s total ad revenue, according to the company.

Revamped Feed

Weibo is also conscious of the need to retain users, with the development of algorithms at the core of this. By analyzing factors such as a user’s click history, Weibo can push content it feels is more relevant to that individual – which keeps users engaged and inside the app for longer.

Less Competition

Another reason contributing to Weibo’s rise is censorship – or China’s so-called “Great Firewall.” Aside from Twitter, the country’s censors have also blocked the likes of Youtube and Instagram, freeing Weibo from the kind of competition Twitter is grappling with globally. Of course, Weibo is also subject to censorship by the Chinese government. It was just announced that Weibo will remove gay and violent content from its site in response to the Chinese government's crackdown on social media content.

But it doesn’t mean the company has no competition at all. Tencent’s instant-messaging app WeChat is an ever-present threat to its user base, as increasing numbers of people spend more time reading news and watching videos there. Weibo’s answer has been to create more content partnerships with third parties and introduce more live streaming.

It also attracts more users by partnering with popular smartphone brands including OPPO and Vivo, which pre-installs the Weibo app on their phones. The strategy allows the company to reach more young users in China’s lower-tier cities, where consumers have embraced the cheaper Chinese handsets. Now, more than half of Weibo’s active users live in third- and fourth- tier cities such as Luo Yang and Yin Chuan, according to China’s Everbright Securities quoted in Forbes.

What’s more, Weibo stands out from WeChat by allowing users to follow and interact with celebrity accounts. “WeChat is more like a personal tool,” 86 Research’s Zhang says. “Weibo, however, is China’s leading open social media platform.”

Strong Results

According to Weibo’s earnings announcement, net revenues in 2017 increased 75% year over year to $1.15 billion. Advertising and marketing revenue increased 77% year over year to $996 million. Net income attributable to Weibo increased 226% year over year to $352 million.

And it’s a company with plenty of space to grow. Currently, it accounts for just 2% of China’s $42 billion online advertising market. As advertisers pay more for video ads, its revenue potential looks strong, said M Science analyst Henry Guo, quoted in Forbes.

Summary

In summary, Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. Weibo stands to benefit from its leading position in China’s large and growing Internet market. The company has the content that appeals to its customers and continues to develop and evolve its product to keep pace with the market. The company’s user base continues to grow, and it has been profitable.

An investment in EMQQ provides exposure to Weibo through direct investment in Weibo and through Sina, which holds 46% of Weibo. EMQQ also holds Alibaba, Weibo’s second largest shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WB, SINA, BABA, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.