How Far Could Best Buy Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of Best Buy who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled, "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX (CSX), Carnival Corporation (CCL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Ross Stores (ROST), Paychex (PAYX), and Magna International (MGA). In this article, I will examine Best Buy (BBY) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Best Buy. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Best Buy, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if Best Buy is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Best Buy?

BBY data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far Best Buy might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable to think that at some point in the next 3 years Best Buy might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at to estimate this. The first two are how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle and whether it is currently trading near all-time highs or not. In Best Buy's case, it is near an all-time high stock price, but it hasn't risen much since 2008 before the last recession. Normally, the fact that Best Buy has underperformed the wider market during this time period might compel me to ignore it and move on to another stock to examine, but there are two factors that make me want to take a closer look.

The first is that we know Best Buy has to have been experiencing growing competitive pressures from Amazon (AMZN) recently. The second is that from 2013 onward, Best Buy's stock has outperformed the market:

BBY data by YCharts

When one looks at a five-year chart instead of a 10-year, Best Buy's stock run looks more concerning and at least warrants a look from a historical P/E ratio perspective.

Normally when I do this type of analysis, I choose the most generous time frame between a 10-year time frame or a 20-year time frame. However, given the acknowledgment of growing competitive pressures from Amazon, I think this 10-year time frame is more relevant in this case. And for this time frame, Best Buy's 'normal' P/E has been 10.7, while its current P/E is 15.7. Now, if this had been a smooth transition of consistently rising earnings over multiple years, then I might chalk most of the multiple gains to improving business performance, but as we can see in the F.A.S.T. Graph, Best Buy didn't really begin to deviate from its normal P/E until mid-2016 when it exploded to the upside. This is a signal to me that market sentiment might be extrapolating very recent gains too far out into the future and building them into the price of the stock without taking into account Best Buy's cyclicality. When this happens, I think it's always a good idea to see what historical cycles can tell us about the downside potential of a stock. Let's take a look.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current Best Buy shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 35 years, Best Buy has had six sell-offs of 50% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1987 1 year 4 years 77% 1991 2 months 2 years 63% 1995 2 years 3 years 74% 2000 9 months 1 year 61% 2002 6 months 1.5 years 64% 2006 6 years 12 years 80%

It's worth noting that usually when I do this research I use 35% as my basic standard for a "significant drop" in price, but Best Buy had so many drawdowns over 50%, I was able to use that as a standard and still have plenty of data points. This should be a big flashing warning sign for current Best Buy shareholders. When this stock starts to fall, it falls very far. It also does this very frequently (about twice a decade). Historically, Best Buy's stock never spends more than two years above its previous all-time high before having a significant drop. Currently, it has spent about one year above its old all-time high set in 2006.

Additionally, Best Buy's long recovery period of 12 years during its last downturn is troubling. On a positive note for Best Buy, though, is one of its main competitors Circuit City went bankrupt in 2008, and Radio Shack did the same in 2017. So, on one hand, there is very little brick-and-mortar competition for Best Buy remaining, but on the other hand, there is, of course, Amazon. At the very least, I don't think we can say that Best Buy is now immune to the types of drawdowns we've seen in the past just because it has lost many of its competitors. We should have every reason to believe that future Best Buy stock declines will be similar to ones of the past.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Best Buy's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use an 18 P/E since that is a little above where Best Buy peaked in January and it's also well above its ten-year average P/E of 10.7.

After about three years, including dividends, we can expect a total price gain of $35.18. If we add that to Best Buy's current price $71.13, we get a price of $106.31 about three years into the future. If at that point we have a recession or bear market, I think it's fair to estimate a minimum 60% decline in Best Buy's stock price. That would put the price at $42.52. That's 40% lower than where the price is today. There is no doubt in my mind that over the medium term of 3-5 years the risk outweighs the reward in the case of Best Buy's stock.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

Given Best Buy's propensity for huge declines in price, it isn't all that hard to find an alternative that would outperform during a decline. If an investor wanted to keep it simple, they could probably just buy the Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as an alternative. But I prefer to try to tilt ETFs a little more in my favor if I can. In this case, I like Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) because equal weighting tends to outperform the basic indexes, and I think the recent market leaders might underperform during the next downturn. When Best Buy took its deep dive in 2011-2013, both SPY and RSP outperformed, but RSP did a little bit better.

RSP Total Return Price data by YCharts

I think if a Best Buy stockholder were to rotate out of BBY and into RSP now, that they will have an opportunity to purchase 40% more shares of Best Buy during the next downturn at no extra cost. And while it's possible that Best Buy's stock could continue its outperformance for another year or two, RSP should be able to capture more of that upside than cash would (while still not falling as much as BBY during a bear market). In this way, we are not really 'timing the market'. We're just moving to a more defensive position in a less cyclical investment.

Conclusion

Best Buy is a highly cyclical stock with a serious competitor in Amazon. It is almost certain to have a major decline in price during the next bear market. Investors who like the company, but who don't wish to take part in a decline over 50%, would be wise to adopt a more defensive allocation. I think RSP would give investors the opportunity to capture the wider market's upside while protecting the downside to some degree. At some point during the downcycle, I expect RSP owners would have a chance to rotate back into BBY and own 40% more shares than they do today at no extra cost.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition" here. If you would like to read more about the medium-term rotational strategy I outline in this article, then I suggest my article "The Case for Medium-Term Investing" here. And if you are wondering about how you should factor in long-term capital gains taxes into the rotation strategy, I discuss some ideas here in my article "Death, Taxes, And Coca-Cola". Thanks for reading, and I'd be happy to answer any questions in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.