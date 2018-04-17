The Fed Is Making 2 Huge Mistakes

The Fed is almost deliberately setting up the next recession, financial crisis, and stock market crash. What gives?

Reducing capital requirements on banks just as the economy peaks and plateaus is extremely dangerous - a very early 2000s thing to do.

The impact of "slow growth forever" means that the Fed shouldn't be normalizing anywhere near as fast as they are.

This is the "day late" edition of the Macro Monday column published mid-day Mondays at Margin of Safety Investing... this week's edition will read very long, and there's a 15-minute video, so get a beverage.

The Federal Reserve gets a lot of criticism from "fiat money" fanatics and other haters. Some of that criticism is justified, some is not. Just like other organizations, the Fed's performance really comes down to the people in charge, not whether or not there is something inherently wrong with the entity.

If there is a problem with the Fed, it is of having a super powerful Fed Chairman, not of having a Federal Reserve. If there are reforms that the Fed structure needs, it might be wise to look at decentralizing its power to regional Presidents for certain matters, implementing better methods of regulation and allowing for overrides of the Fed Chair's actions by a super majority of Fed voting members. But let's leave that for another day.

Over the years, the Fed has made dramatic mistakes - QE (Quantitative Easing) and leaving interest rates low in recent years were not among those mistakes though. I and many others maintain that QE and ZIRP saved the world from a depression. There are no credible arguments I have ever found in hundreds of hours of research against that conclusion.

The biggest recent mistakes by the Fed, in the years leading up to the global financial crisis and "Great recession", were a lack of regulation on banks and incorrectly handling liquidity. Today, the Federal reserve is beginning to make the same types of judgment mistakes again. And again, the fault doesn't fall inherently with the Fed but with who is in charge.

Reviewing the Financial Crisis Again

The global financial crisis occurred because of a perfect storm of actions and inactions that occurred over the course of about 9 years. A decade ago, I wrote a satire piece for a fun little project that had a list of what went into creating that horrific economic event:

"In 1999 Phil Gramm (R-Texas) champions the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act which largely deregulated the financial industry by ending Depression Era laws and allowing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to take on riskier loans. Republican Congress passes bill, President Clinton signs the bill into law. In 2002 the Executive branch of government begins federal preemption policy telling state Attorney Generals to not enforce state laws on predatory lending and instead enforce less stringent federal laws. In 2002 at the urging of Republican Congress and White House, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan loosens credit and floods market with dollars. In 2002, the budget for white collar crime enforcement at the FBI was cut by over 30%. In June 2002, President Bush issued America's Homeownership Challenge to the real estate and mortgage finance industries to encourage them to join the effort to close the gap that exists between the home ownership rates of minorities and non-minorities. Subprime lenders pop up in strip malls across America. The President also announced the goal of increasing the number of minority homeowners by at least 5.5 million families before the end of the decade. In 2003 the biggest five investment banks ask the SEC to lift the 12:1 leverage limit on investment banks. This limit implies that losses do not occur unless at least 8.33% (1/12) of loans made default. In 2004 the FBI notified the Executive Branch of the Federal Government that there were serious problems with mortgage lenders in general and predatory lending in particular. The FBI requested for a third year in a row additional funding to pursue these investigations but was denied. In 2004 federal preemption of state anti-predatory lending laws becomes rule, via directive of the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, a division of Treasury (Bush appointees). In 2004 the SEC grants the biggest five investment banks- Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns- the ability to leverage their balance sheets at 40:1, which implies that losses occur when 2.5% of loans default (1/40). In 2005 dollar begins to tank due to huge money supply and soaring U.S. debts. From 2002 to 2006, ratings agencies rate securities loaded with subprime debt as AAA allowing products to be sold into all manner of investment funds including pensions, university endowments, bank portfolios, etc… By 2007 subprime loans grew to about $700b (wow)."

That's not everything, but for a piece written in October 2008, it was a good start.

What I really didn't get at the time was the Fed, under Alan Greenspan, was outright avoiding, as a matter of free market ideology, to implement and oversee financial regulations on the banking system. Indeed, Greenspan copped to that in testimony to Congress when he answered questions about his "free market ideology" and pro-deregulation views:

"A critical pillar to market competition and free markets did break down... I still do not fully understand why it happened... I made a mistake in presuming that the self-interests of organizations, specifically banks and others, were such that they were best capable of protecting their own shareholders and their equity in the firms... I discovered a flaw in the model that I perceived is the critical functioning structure that defines how the world works. I had been going for 40 years with considerable evidence that it was working exceptionally well. The overall view I take of regulation is, I took an oath of office when I became Federal Reserve chairman. I'm here to uphold the laws of the land passed by Congress, not my own predilections."

The congressional committee's chairman, Henry Waxman, pressed Greenspan:

"You found that your view of the world, your ideology, was not right, it was not working?" Greenspan agreed: "That's precisely the reason I was shocked because I'd been going for 40 years or so with considerable evidence that it was working exceptionally well."

Ultimately, Greenspan's sins were that he did not regulate the banks more effectively because he believed they would take care of themselves. That was on top of pumping money into a hot and cooking economy. The right thing to do with a hot and cooking economy is to turn the heat down, not throw in more firewood.

That brings me to today's Fed.

Fed Chair Powell Must Accept "Slow Growth Forever"

For the next several decades, and maybe forever, the global economy is going to grow at a slower pace than it did from 1946 to 2007. This is due to aging demographics, accumulated global debt and the impact of technology. Back in my MarketWatch days, I dubbed this reality "slow growth forever."

Let me be very clear, the economy will grow because there is some population growth yet, and still a large group around the globe that needs to move into the middle class. On top of that, there is the buildout of the smart everything and alternative energy world that will go on for decades. There is also still plenty of deferred maintenance and upgrading of communications and transportation infrastructure that needs to be done.

That doesn't take away from the fact that as the population gets older, there is less per capita consumer spending with more and more money flowing into a lower and lower margin healthcare sector. In addition, the interest on debts is massive and growing all over the world. At some point, there will be extreme actions to reduce that debt, but we are a ways off from the trillions of dollars in helicopter money I anticipate in the next decade or so.

My "slow growth forever" view is not unusual by the way. It is essentially shared by Larry Summers (secular stagnation), PIMCO (New Normal), the World Bank, IMF and host of others, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

In an essay titled Nonmonetary Problems: Diagnosing and Treating the Slow Recovery in 2016, Kashkari summarized the factors of slow growth this way:

"Symptoms specific to the United States include: (1) Low investment in recent years.⁶ (2) Increased personal savings rate since the crisis.⁷ (3) Reduced business dynamism since at least the mid-1980s.⁸ (4) Low compensation growth.⁹ On the positive side, the United States has experienced strong job growth since the end of the Great Recession. In addition, some important global factors are worth keeping in mind: (1) The adoption of technology is often a global phenomenon (regardless of where it is invented). (2) Demographics are generally trending in the same direction in major advanced economies: Populations are growing more slowly than in prior decades, families are having fewer children and, as a result, populations are aging. Japan is furthest ahead in this trend, followed by Europe, with America headed in the same direction, just further behind."

That's a Fed President echoing what I had been saying for a few years before that, and it's vitally important to understand and accept. When I say accept, I mean throw out ideological dogma and look at the facts on the ground.

To simplify, here's what we know: The economy is not going to be similar to what it was during the first two-thirds of the Baby Boomers lives. To believe it is, or even can be, is a massive mathematical fallacy. The demographic drag is only partially offset by the Millennials. And, there is a global demographic drag to deal with too, as Japan, Europe, and China are all aging faster than America.

As I laid out in my seminal pieces on Seeking Alpha, slow growth forever is the reality, and it must be understood to be invested in:

Understanding The 'Slow Growth Forever' Global Economy

Investing In The 'Slow Growth Forever' Global Economy

It must also be understood and accepted by the Fed Chair or the Federal Reserve can run us headfirst into a recession and possibly a financial crisis.

Shrinking the Fed Balance Sheet

That brings us to Fed policy. Right now, the Federal Reserve is in the process of "normalizing" monetary policy. There is a monumental problem with this normalization, though. Chairman Powell is normalizing for a reality that no longer exists. He is normalizing for the economics of the 20th century, not the "slow growth forever" of the 21st.

Not only is Chairman Powell intent on raising interest rates but he also inherited a schedule for normalizing the Fed balance sheet from Chairman Yellen:

The Committee intends to gradually reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings by decreasing its reinvestment of the principal payments it receives from securities held in the System Open Market Account. Specifically, such payments will be reinvested only to the extent that they exceed gradually rising caps. For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from maturing Treasury securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $6 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $6 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from its holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $4 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $4 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $20 billion per month.

The Committee also anticipates that the caps will remain in place once they reach their respective maximums so that the Federal Reserve's securities holdings will continue to decline in a gradual and predictable manner until the Committee judges that the Federal Reserve is holding no more securities than necessary to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively.

Chairman Powell needs to tear that schedule up. I doubt he has the foresight or intestinal fortitude to do that, though.

On that schedule, by the end of this year, the Fed will be reducing its balance sheet by $50 billion per month.

Federal Reserve

Reducing the Fed balance sheet by $50 billion per month would drive it to near zero in about 8 years. That's way too fast. Why? Because reducing the Fed balance sheet is already having an impact on raising long-term interest rates. The Fed should take around 30 years to reduce the balance sheet.

That rise in interest rates occurred as $6 billion then $12 billion of Treasuries were reduced from the Fed balance sheet, along with $4 billion then $8 billion in mortgage backed securities. The Fed should freeze at these levels for a long time, at least until inflation starts to approach 2.5% or so.

As interest rates creep into the above 3% region, not only will the stock market suffer, but so too will the economy. Again, Kashkari gets it, as he wrote in his essay Why I Dissented a Third Time:

"I initially dissented in March because I didn't see much evidence that inflation was climbing toward the Fed's 2 percent target and there still seemed to be slack in the labor market. I didn't see the need to tighten monetary policy. Since then, instead of rising, inflation has actually fallen to 1.6 percent. Now a new concern is emerging: In response to our rate hikes, the yield curve has flattened significantly, potentially signaling an increasing risk of a recession. Together, these factors make a compelling case that the FOMC should not increase rates further until we are much more confident that inflation is returning to our target."

In February, Kashkari also pointed out that the Republican Congress and Trump tax cuts might not have much impact on growth, and stated goal of the cuts. Said Kashkari:

"There's a lot of maybes hopes and wishes between here and there... I'm not sure it's going to lead to a dramatic change in investment. ... I hope it does, that would be good for the economy as a whole."

Interestingly, in a Bloomberg interview, Kashkari who is not a voting member this year, said that he supported a rate increase this March because "we had told the markets we were going to raise rates" and for "continuity" with a new Fed Chair.

Kashkari went on to say,

"I don't think the data itself supports rate increases at this point in terms of supporting our dual mandate objective. I personally would like to see more wage growth and have more confidence that we've actually used up slack in the labor market."

I completely agree with that and I think President Trump does too, as it appears Secretary Mnuchin does as well.

You can see Kashkari's interview here on Bloomberg.

Early Monday in WSJ, Kashkari finally said that recent steps by the Federal Government to stimulate economic growth were "macro-economically significant, and they are big enough to have an effect on the trajectory of the economy… that could change things in a meaningful way" and made him more confident inflation would reach 2%.

The challenge for the Fed once the inflation rate is reached, is to find the neutral rate of interest where the Fed needs to neither raise, nor lower interest rates to maintain inflation and labor goals. He said that of that level:

"We might be one hike away from achieving neutral..."

PIMCO just pointed out that according to the new Fed dot plots that the Fed is officially forecasting overshooting the neutral rate. They've declared this "the beginning of the end" of the bull market in stocks as a result.

[Late edition addition: President Trump nominated Richard Clarida to be Federal Reserve Vice Chair, the number 2 position at the Fed. Clarida is a strategic advisor to PIMCO and monetary economist. He has discussed the "net neutral" rate of interest and suggested it is about 2%, lower than the current Fed members' projection of 2.9%.]

So, in other words, interest rates are about right. While another interest rate hike or two in the next year might be fine, Kashkari referred to yield curve to give clues. That curve is nearly flat now, and an inverted curve virtually always leads a recession.

That means we must watch the impact of shrinking the Fed balance sheet on longer term interest rates as well. If we indeed want higher long-term rates, without an inverted yield curve, and without slowing growth, a delicate balance is going to have to be achieved.

The power of raising rates and shrinking the balance sheet can be seen in the movement of the 10-Year Treasury. Until inflation sustains a rate above 2%, I think Powell ought to stop raising both the short-term interest rate and freeze the amount of the Fed balance sheet gets retired each month. He should wait until those powerful tools are necessary before using them more. Firing on a schedule makes no sense. He should fire when he sees the whites of inflation's eyes.

I urge you to follow Kashkari on Medium or read his pieces on the Minneapolis Fed website. In my opinion, this guy would be a good Fed Chair. Anybody who says things like this out loud has my support:

"Wall Street overreacts to everything." "The most common conversation I have with firms, and I've said this many times, is I ask them what is your biggest challenge? They say "we can't find workers." And I say okay, are you raising wages? They say "no." And then I say, well then, you're just whining! Right, you want more of something, but you're not willing to pay for it, that's called whining. And so, until I hear businesses actually say we're raising wages to attract workers, then I will know they're serious."

Less Regulation and Capital Standards On Banks

The other problem with Chair Powell is that he wants less regulation and lower capital requirements for the big banks. As we learned during the financial crisis, both ideas can lead to very big problems. Again, balance is needed.

There is currently a House bill that would remove the SEC from joint oversight of the Volcker Rule with the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller. The Fed would be the sole regulator after the change if the bill passes.

Banks argue the multiple jurisdictions make it difficult to lobby for changes [wow] from multiple agencies that have input. They also don't like the extra scrutiny. Should we believe they will take care of themselves, shareholders, and the public?

The heart of the Volcker rule prevents proprietary trading and investing in hedge funds with certain money - money that is supposed to insure their solvency.

The Fed is also proposing to reduce bank capital requirements. The "enhanced supplementary leverage ratio" as it is called, in simplest terms, is designed to ensure that banks have the ability to support themselves for a month in the case of insolvency.

The immediate impact of that rule change would be for banks to return about $400 million to their shareholders. While that is relatively minor and maybe even good, as they say in infomercials, "but wait, there's more."

The longer term impact could be that banks restructure their balance sheets to remove tens of billions from current capital levels. They could do this by buying securities rated AAA. Do we remember a problem with the way securities can get rated? Think CDO.

In general, Powell and his Vice Chairman for supervision Randal Quarles are both very much "free market" guys, just like Alan Greenspan was. There are more "reforms" they are seeking to make it not only easier on middle market banks - which is probably a good thing, in my opinion - but also much easier on the big banks regardless of their spin.

Doing stress tests less frequently with lower standards screams out problematic to me. Changing to such a format is on the table.

If the Fed is not careful, they could set us up a "too big to fail" rerun. One really has to wonder if they do that, were they daft or corrupt.

More Bad Outcomes For Boomers

One important impact of rising interest rates will be on real estate prices and that carries an extra problem. Most Baby Boomers, about 75%, according to studies, only have the equity in their homes as a retirement asset.

In coming years, that home equity is going to need to get tapped via reverse mortgages to support those Boomers (see the Tom Selleck commercials). If home equity decreases, that puts further financial pressure on the Federal government and its budget to offer assistance.

Taking care of the Boomers really is a massive problem. Adding to the problem of financing the Boomers retirement needs is a big mistake. Giving them an extra percentage point or two on meager savings in return for less home equity is a massive net negative.

Boomers who suspect they might need the money from the home equity in their homes should consider locking in today's higher home values and lower interest rates soon. An alternative is sell your home now and maybe move in with the kids - ain't that a flip on the lazy basement living Millennial narrative.

Multi-generational living is on the rise and maybe it should be. Maybe that's good for society in the end. But it shouldn't be forced by bad economic policy at the government and central bank level. Where's the freedom and libertarian values in that?

Advice For Millennials Who Want a House

I know a lot of Millennials are buying homes now. New home ownership rates have been climbing steadily for a few years now. Back in December 2010, I implored people to buy real estate if they could, even if they had to partner in a letter to clients:

Put It There and the Gift of Real Estate

Today, I'm not so sure that's a great idea. I know for many, buying a home versus renting is a no-brainer. But that's not a universally true equation today with many homes at inflated prices.

Buying a home comes down to a math equation. What is the difference in what you are spending renting versus owning. Include all expenses, including taxes, upkeep and insurance, not just the mortgage payment versus the rent payment.

Remember, if the cost of home ownership is higher than renting, then there is at least the consideration of doing something else with the money than putting it into home ownership.

Don't get me wrong, owning real estate is a great thing to do, but, as with anything else, getting a good price is imperative. There is a lot of expensive real estate right now. And remember, if rates do climb, those values could stall or fall.

My kids are both Millennials. I'm telling them one very simple thing. Save a 20% downpayment to avoid PMI before buying. Once you get there, buy a property that needs fixing up but is in a great location. Don't get tricked by slick real estate agents and curb appeal. Look at a home like a long-term investment that you will sell someday.

For Stock Investors

Last Friday, I clicked out The S&P Is About To Rally To 3000 which would seem to fly in the face of this article. However, as is often the case, the stock market can stay irrational a long time.

I do think an "irrational exuberance" rally of the S&P 500 ETFs (SPY) (VOO) to 300 is a very real possibility. But then, as it often does, reality will hit us in the head.

By Q1 of 2019, unless Chairman Powell takes my strong advice, a new recession will have begun. I discussed some more of the reasons why in The Next Recession Is Rooting Now. At best in 2019, I believe we'll have a highly disappointing growth rate, if it's not an outright recession.

Once those economic disappointments occur, then the stock market will follow with its first bear market in a decade. My timing could be wrong for sure. Doubleline Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach thinks the stock market has a negative return this year due to the rising interest rates. His track record is pretty good too. If interest rates keep going up at this pace, Gundlach's timing will probably be better than mine.

Chairman Powell, there's still time to back off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://bluemoundassetmanagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.