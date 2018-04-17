Phillips 66 Shares Regain Upward Trajectory After "Buffett Low"

Phillips 66 (PSX) has bounced hard (and higher...) off the February low set after it bought 35 million shares from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for $3.3 billion ($93.725/share). Shares are currently changing hands at $106.62 and are up nearly 14% as compared to the transaction price:

There was quite a bit doom-and-gloom coverage after the deal - including opinions that Buffett would soon decide to sell Berkshire's remaining 45.7 million shares (~9.8%) and that PSX management was playing favorites for a large and well-respected shareholder. "Sell the stock!" they said.

I took the opposite view in my Seeking Alpha article, Discussing The Buffett/PSX $3.3 Billion Stock Transaction. In that analysis, I could uncover no good reason why Buffett would want to sell PSX shares at $93.725/share, and quite a few good reasons why PSX management would want to buy back shares at that price.

Q1 EPS Look Ahead

As we head into the Q1 FY2018 EPS report - due out on April 27th - let's take a look at what to expect.

First off, as I have mentioned in previous articles, at 500,000 bpd, Phillips 66 is the #1 importer of Canadian oil sands crude. In a February article on Cenovus (CVE), I reported that the Western Canadian Select ("WCS") discount to WTI reached an astonishing $30/bbl in the March 2018 CME futures (see Cenovus: Rule #1 - When You Are In A Hole, Stop Digging). That bodes extremely well for the Cenovus/PSX joint venture refineries: Wood River and Borger. Phillips 66's Ponca City and Billings refineries also source significant feedstock from the Canadian oil sands. The very wide WCS discount to WTI existed throughout Q1 - so expect PSX's mid-continent refineries to be extremely profitable in the Q1 EPS report.

That said, expect West & Gulf Coast refining utilization and crack margins to be under pressure during the first quarter while Bayway refinery results should benefit from fairly strong Atlantic Basin margins. Overall though, the Refining Segment should be up yoy and qoq.

Last month, CPChem - the 50/50 chemicals joint venture with Chevron (CVX) - announced that the new ethane cracker at its Cedar Bayou facility in Baytown, Texas, achieved start-up. As shown below, part of the USGC petrochemicals project came online in the second half of 2017 (i.e., the Old Ocean polyethylene crakcer), but the largest portion of the project was the ethylene cracker at Cedar Bayou - which had been delayed as a result of Hurricane Harvey. As shown in the graphic below, the project is estimated to generate mid-cycle annual EBITDA of an estimated ~$1.3 billion ($650 million net to PSX). Note that with an estimated 466.5 million shares outstanding after buying back and retiring the shares from Berkshire, the new petrochemicals plant alone is expected to increase EBITDA by an estimated $1.40/share.

Yet, due to start-up costs and typical ramp-up time, I would not expect Cedar Bayou to significantly boost Q1's chemical segment EPS. However, I do expect chemicals Q1 EPS to be significantly higher yoy and qoq due to the Old Ocean cracker which started up in Q3 last year. Going forward, clearly the JV partners will be on the end of significant yoy distribution increases from the new USGC petrochemicals project throughout 2017.

The wide WCS and petrochemical plant start-up are two big reasons why I found the timing of Buffett's sale of such a large block of PSX shares to be very odd. But that is good for PSX shareholders. Not only was the transaction immediately accretive to earnings per share for PSX shareholders, the company will also greatly benefit from another powerful catalyst: the reduced corporate tax rate.

Meantime, M&S Segment results should be higher yoy due to strong gasoline prices. The Midstream Segment will also be higher as a result of the company's interest in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), which has seen distributions increase at nearly a 30% CAGR.

I estimate PSX could post Q1 EPS within a range of $0.90-$1.10. That would compare to $1.02/share in Q1 of last year. However, Q1 of FY2017 was boosted by one-time gains and adjusted EPS came in at $0.56/share. For the year, PSX could easily earn $7-7.50/share.

Dividend

The last quarterly dividend increase was announced in May of last year: a $0.07/share increase (11%) to $0.70/share. Shareholders should expect a similar if not better increase next month. Depending on the incremental FY2018 cash flow expectations of the new petrochemical plants, I estimate the company will increase the dividend from 7 to 10 cents a share. The low-end of that range would be a 10% quarterly increase to $3.08/share on an annual basis. That would equate to a forward yield of 2.9%.

Keep in mind that, after the Buffett transaction in February, PSX had a total of 466.5 million shares outstanding - a whopping 7% reduction as compared to the 502 million shares outstanding at the end of Q4 2017.

Summary & Conclusion

Phillips 66 continues to transition from a "refining company" to more of a marketing, chemical, and energy logistics firm. Increased revenue and earnings from large-scale midstream and chemicals projects will continue to shrink the percentage of EBITDA coming from its refining operations. As a result of the clearly visible EPS coming from midstream and chemicals, the valuation of the shares will continue to increase relative to pure refiners while the cyclical risk of being a pure refinery continues to fall. Bottom line: refining operations in the near future will equate to roughly 30% of annual EBITDA and - as a result - PSX shares should see multiple expansion and higher valuation.

A 15 P/E ratio on an estimated $7.25 in 2018 EPS implies a $109 stock. However, now that the large-scale petrochemicals and pipeline projects have been placed into service, PSX has shifted from a heavy investment cycle to a significant cash flow generation cycle (see graphic above). The substantially lower cap-ex combined with significantly fewer shares is very bullish for growth in both the dividend and future share buybacks. Combine that with a great start to the year due to the drastic WCS discount to WTI, and I am lifting my 2018 year-end price target by $5 to $120. PSX shares are a BUY and a long-term core holding.

