Walmart: Rising Dividends But Deteriorating Quality

Current yield of 2.5% is not attractive against historicals. We also see downside to margins, while current valuations are not compelling. Stay away.

In order to compete against Amazon, Walmart has stepped up its acquisitions and capex. Depending on how aggressive it is, this may cap its ability to raise dividends.

Walmart has been steadily raising its dividends, but the quality is deteriorating. Instead of earnings growth, recent expansion of dividends were achieved by increasing the payout ratio.

Walmart has been raising its dividends

For more than 45 years now, Walmart (WMT) has been steadily increasing its dividends. From less than $1.00 in FY09, dividend per share (DPS) has since climbed to above $2.00. Not only that, the company has stepped up its share buyback, and returned a total of US$14.4 billion to investors last year.

DPS has risen steadily

Source: Company Financials

But the quality of dividends is deteriorating

In the early years, the expansion of dividends were funded by similar growth in earnings, but this is no longer the case. Since 2007, the higher dividends were achieved by raising the payout ratio - which has climbed from 15% to 45%. Arguably, this is still a relatively comfortable level, but it does mean that over time, Walmart will have less room to pay out more dividends.

Payout ratio has risen from 15% to 45%

Source: Company Financials

Free cash flow has been improving….or has it?

At first glance, free cash flow has improved from $10 billion in 2014 to $14-18 billion in the last two years. However, closer inspection reveals that the stronger cash flow is not due to better earnings. Rather, it is because Walmart has improved its working capital.

Free cash flow has improved

Source: Company Financials

Walmart is squeezing its suppliers harder

As seen below, the bulk of the improvements in working capital is coming from Accounts Payable. In other words, Walmart is squeezing its creditors for longer payment terms - up from 30 days to 34 days. To be fair, this is still fairly respectable - payable days at Target (TGT) are closer to 45 days, while for Amazon (AMZN), they are 70 days!

Free cash flow improved as Walmart is squeezing its suppliers harder

Source: Company Financials

Will acquisitions put a dent on dividends?

In order to fight against Amazon, Walmart has been making more acquisitions to beef up its digital portfolio. Apart from the purchase of Jet.com in August 2016 for $3 billion, Walmart has acquired Modcloth.com, Shoebuy.com and Hayneedle.com. There are talks that Walmart is looking to buy insurer Humana and delivery startup PillPack. Further overseas, Walmart was touted to be buying India's top online retailer Flipkart.

While Walmart still generates $28-31 billion of operating cash flow each year, there isn't a lot more headroom left after deducting capital expenditure of $10-11 billion, dividends of $6 billion and buybacks of $8 billion. Gearing is now at 44%, but this could change rapidly if Walmart proceeds with a couple of sizable acquisitions such as Humana or Flipkart.

Op. cash flow can just about cover capex, dividends and buybacks

Source: Company Financials

Current yield is not attractive, downside to margins

After its strong rally last year, the dividend yield for Walmart has fallen to just 2.5%. This is not very attractive against its own historicals. In addition, consensus remains too optimistic on margins, while current valuations are still not compelling. Walmart may be a good place to shop, but the same cannot be said for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.