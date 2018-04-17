Bank Of America: Blue Chip With Strong Value Generation... Buy

BAC has given the market an anchor for operating costs out to 2020.

Bank of America (BAC) posted strong 1Q'18 results, and management's discussion of the outlook indirectly suggested significant bottom line growth remains in prospect for the bank. Given the consensus outlook is reasonably conservative anyway, this adds to the case for buying the shares of this blue chip bank.

The post 2008 years have involved various restructuring efforts at BAC: capital, asset quality and business mix. A fourth category used to receive d less attention but has been just as important, and now the business has normalised is the dominant driver of value for this stock.

Regular readers know I have regarded improved relative growth rates in income and costs as the primary value driver in US banks for the last two years. Banks are getting better at squeezing more from their franchises, which owes to the lack of rapid economic growth they have contented with since the GFC in 2008, which also altered their risk appetite by causing regulatory changes that forced banks to hold more capital.

BAC has been one of the leaders in this respect. Here is its track record since 1Q 15:

Source: Company data

The impact of positive operating revenue and cost dynamics can be very powerful. A bank with a 60% efficiency ratio that grows revenue at 5% and costs at 3%, sees 8% growth in its operating income before writing credit provisions. BAC has been growing its operating "jaws", the difference between revenue and cost growth by considerably more than 3% over the most recent quarters, which I have highlighted on the chart above.

How much is left in the tank? We got an important insight on this from CEO Brian Moynihan on the results call in answer to an analyst question about costs:

If BAC thinks that it can hold costs back to the "low $53 billions", then it is likely that its pre-LLP operating income can continue to expand at 6-8% annually, given that revenue should be able to grow at 4-6% over this time frame. This is gets further support from BAC's buyback programme to drive EPS growth into double digits.

Mid-single digit top line growth at BAC is straightforward, based on the steady expansion in the deposit base in line with US GDP growth:

Source: Company data

And net interest margins (NIM) moving in the right direction off the back of higher rates. BAC affirmed its gearing to higher rates in its quarterly materials.

Source: Company data

The story here is very simple, with the main risk coming from a deterioration of credit quality for which we would have to see a serious slowdown in US GDP growth. This is unlikely over the medium term.

In terms of the two-year forward PE, BAC is trading at 9x, which is in the middle of the range it has typically occupied over the last seven years.

The area I have highlighted on the chart below shows a period in which BAC was in recovery with very weak headline ROE and valid questions over when it would be able to deliver an improved operating performance.

Source: Bloomberg

Given this is happening now I think the shares deserve a lower risk premium and could reate. As it is, with EPS growth of 25% in prospect over the next two years, there are good reasons to expect BAC to outperform the S&P, as they have now done over an extended time period (for example by ~ 90% over the last five years).

One debate I would like to see the market take on is whether BAC should move to paying a higher dividend and buying back fewer shares. The issue here is that while the PE is low, about 45% of the EPS growth that takes us to that multiple two years out comes from buybacks. The current quarter PE is 14x, which gives an earnings yield of 7%. BAC would be able to pay out a significant part of this in dividends and grow this at the rate of operating profit growth, which is presently ~7%, as we saw above.

I am happy with the current buyback approach but would be interested in readers' views on this subject.

Conclusion

While some of the big wins of its post GFC comeback are behind BAC, the operating dynamics should continue to please the market from here and the valuation remains attractive. BAC Is still a buy.

