TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Captures True Smart Beta Ideals

It selects stocks from the Russell 3000 index based on reduction of shares, growing free cash flow, and a decrease in financial leverage.

Who Is This Fund For?

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAC) is an actively managed fund for investors who might have trust issues or might be tired of the shenanigans played by accountants and management. It is also for investors looking for that certain Smart Beta edge with a strong link to outperformance. A bright lightbulb indeed!

ETF Quick Summary

This ETF uses the Russell 3000 universe as its base to select stocks from. This provides a wide range of market-caps from small to mega. Stocks are ranked according to the following criteria and then the top 80 to 120 stocks are held.

Reduction in outstanding shares over the past 6 months

Free cash flow growth over the past 6 months

Decrease in financial leverage over the past 6 months

What I Like About The TTAC Fund

I am tired of all the games that companies like to pull on investors. Here are a couple of tiresome tricks that this fund helps protect against.

Dilution Mop-up. Share buybacks are typically met with applause, and an increase in share price as investors believe that management feels the share prices are undervalued. I should add that buying on the open market drives prices up. All too often the buyback mechanism is used to cover-up dilution from the exercise of warrants (BAC), or worse yet, excessive company and executive stock options. The buyback is simply a way to mop-up share dilution with the net effect of disappearing cash from the company coffers while investors are cheering.

Low Earnings Quality. The other accounting trick relates to accruals and 'managing earnings'. A company might look financially sound with soaring profit while much of cash hasn't come in due to it being logged as accounts receivable. Or the firm might be investing too heavily with expensive capital expenditures, but this is smoothed out and amortized over long periods of time. Thus, a company could have high earnings yet be cash poor and carry significant financial risk. Analyzing free cash flows would help investors not be fooled by big earnings on the back of big risk.

High Earnings From High Leverage. As well, boosting earnings with financial leverage may work well in a booming economy, but when earnings fall in a recession, the interest payments can cut deep.

I like that TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF considers these 3 aspects as it looks for a reduction of shares, free cash flow growth, and a decrease in financial leverage.

TrimTabs TTAC ETF Performance

The 14%+ total return outperformance of this ETF since inception date of September 27, 2016 when compared to the Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) is impressive.

I also tested the performance on 2 of the underlying factors that are used in scoring stocks. I do this because you likely want to know what sort of long-term potential this ETF has beyond the short-term trailing performance numbers.

1999-2018 Russell 3000 - Share Reduction over 6 Months (3-month rebalance)

The 300 stocks in the R3K universe with the largest reduction in share count have an annualized return of 12.8% (green bar on far right). The 300 stocks in the R3K universe with the lowest reduction in share count have an annualized return of 0% (2nd bar which is a slight blue sliver).

1999-2018 Russell 3000 - Free Cash Flow Growth over 6 Months (3-month rebalance)

The stocks represented by the bar on the far right on the right have a higher 6-month free cash flow growth rate along with a much higher annualized return rate. There are a few missing bars because I restricted this test to stocks which had a positive free cash flow.

You can read more on the importance of free cash flow metrics in the paper, Are Cash Flows Better Stock Return Predictors than Profits?.

Top 10 Holdings

Ticker Description % of Net Assets (NSP) INSPERITY INC 1.35% (MTCH) MATCH GROUP INC 1.28% (VLO) VALERO ENERGY CORP NEW 1.24% (ODFL) OLD DOMINION FGHT LINES INC 1.24% (CHE) CHEMED CORP NEW 1.22% (BR) BROADRIDGE FINL SOLUTIONS INC COM 1.19% (COP) CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.18% (NVDA) NVIDIA CORP 1.18% (STMP) STAMPS COM INC 1.16% (TDC) TERADATA CORP DEL 1.16%

Things I Would Improve Upon

The 0.59% expense ratio isn't too bad for an actively managed ETF. Of course, I would also recommend a lower expense ratio, but this is far from unreasonable.

The proprietary weighting scheme seems to be working for them. I would like a little more transparency on that, but this is an active fund, so they likely feel the need to protect their process.

I might be inclined to have a separate S&P 500 fund based on this for investors who prefer large-cap. But that is a preference issue, and I much prefer smaller cap stocks.

The one very minor issue I have does not relate to the fund's construction but to its name. While it is called TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF, the prospectus states that it places more emphasis on float reduction. While I 100% agree with their investment thesis, I feel that the name does not reflect the most weighted alpha driver in the portfolio. But perhaps it was done this way for marketing purposes.

The above concerns are not real concerns at all. I don't have anything negative to say about this fund.

Overall Grade

Grade A. It is a true smart beta fund with a strong potential for upside potential. I like the sensible factors that are optimized for.

Similar ETFs

If you want a pure-play free cash flow ETF, you may want to consider Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ). It is a free cash flow ETF based on the Russell 1000 index for mid-caps and large-caps. The expense ratio is 0.49%.

One of my favorite ETFs is the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV), which combines high free cash flow yield and high dividend yield. This is a powerful combination highlighted in this research paper, Incorporating Free Cash Flow Yield In Dividend Analysis. With an expense ratio of just 0.29%, I encourage any investor who likes the concept of free cash flow to seriously consider it.

Summary

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF is an intelligently constructed fund based on 3 powerful factors: free cash flow growth, reduction in leverage, and reduction in shares.

These factors help weed out any company who engages in shady accounting practices or wastes shareholder resources for their own purposes. This fund buys a spectrum of market caps from small to large inside the Russell 3000 index. This is the type of smart beta fund I would recommend to friends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.