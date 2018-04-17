Charter: Spec Play If T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Talks Fail

T-Mobile and Sprint are in preliminary merger talks again, with little reason to believe any compromise will be reached this time, either.

Apparently T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (S) have started up merger talks again which seemed like a long shot before and an even longer shot now. If talks fail, which is a high likelihood in my opinion, it is highly likely Sprint will move on to talks with Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) again, which I think is a much more likely combination of assets. Sprint and T-Mobile have had some merger jump activity (especially Sprint) with Charter experiencing a decline, which means at this time Charter might be a great value if your logic follows mine in the potential development of details over the next few months.

First, a quick review. Merger talks first started popping up last September in 2017 between Sprint and T-Mobile with T-Mobile's CEO John Legere and SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Masayoshi Son (Sprint's parent company SoftBank holds approximately 84.94% of Sprint, which is approximately the max it can hold without taking Sprint private) before ultimately failing a couple months later. Sprint was trading around $9 a share back then and Son originally wanted the merger between the two with Sprint shares valued at around $10 a share, but reduced that wanted premium to more of market value when negotiations started to falter. Masayoshi wanted control of the resulting merger entity using Sprint stock and any needed cash to get that majority position. T-Mobile's CEO John Legere wants to lead the combined entity because T-Mobile's stock has outperformed Sprint over the past 3 years. Sprint is often seen as the laggard amongst U.S.'s main telecom companies although it does have valuable spectrum holdings, especially after its Clearwire acquisition.

S data by YCharts

Ok, so now why would merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile have any greater chance of succeeding? First off, Sprint is trading at a big discount to its price from last fall even after the nice pop in the stock after merger talks were reported once again.

S Price data by YCharts

This means that Masayoshi Son, who seems to continuously be pursuing a mega business deal of one kind or another, would be tossing Sprint stock into the deal at almost half the value he wanted to merge at about 6 months ago. This means he would have to kick in a lot of cold hard cash to seal the deal or be content with being a minority holder in the combined company. I don't see him convincing Legere that Sprint the company is worth a premium, even if the spectrum it owns is worth a premium.

All T-Mobile has to do is be patient because it has all the advantages. It is a nicely growing company that has been successful in stealing market share from what CEO John Legere routinely refers to as Dumb and Dumber [AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ)]. Sprint seems to continually hold a distant 4th spot in these jockeying positions as it seems to continually underperform. Either T-Mobile shareholders get a nice premium for their stock in market value Sprint stock and cash with John Legere in full command of the combined company, or the deal will most likely ultimately fail, and T-Mobile will go on its merry way, continuing to potentially outperform its peers.

TMUS data by YCharts

When the original merger deal failed last fall between Sprint and T-Mobile, it didn't take long for Masayoshi Son to start up talks with Charter Communications, which seemed a much more likely merger scenario in my mind. First, it should face less potential regulatory issues as a Sprint and Charter merger would mimic the AT&T and Time Warner (TWX) deal that AT&T has been fighting hard for over the past couple of years. If the AT&T-Time Warner deal passes muster, it clears the way for a Sprint-Charter deal to clear regulators without years of potential fighting. Compare this to the potential fight that Sprint and T-Mobile might have to make to convince regulators that combining two of the U.S.' top telecom companies together is in the public's best interest.

SoftBank also seems to be showing its hand early by recently building up an approximately 5% stake in Charter in preparations for a possible $100 billion Sprint and Charter merger. This ultimately sounds to me like Masayoshi Son wants to take one last shot at his dream partner in T-Mobile before hopefully settling down in a much more realistic long-term relationship with Charter.

Now, what does this potentially mean for Charter stock a month or two from now if things progress like they did late last year? The magic number that Charter was looking for last fall in a M&A scenario was reportedly $540/share in cash and stock so that Charter's CEO could hit his stock option lottery ticket. I believe that Charter's CEO Thomas Rutledge would have no problems handing over control of the company to SoftBank as long as the ultimate price comes in at that magic number.

Here is how Charter's stock has traded over the past year, which is a very interesting seesaw picture.

CHTR data by YCharts

Before last fall's merger talks Charter traded a little over $300 a share before popping to around $400 a share as the market struggled to believe that the ultimate merger would get close to Charter's goal of $540 a share. When negotiations died the stock slumped back down to around $300 a share before some nice recovery from earnings and regular market moves before February's market wide pullback. Since then, it has fizzled some more even coming close to trying to establish a position under $300 since the renewed Sprint and T-Mobile talks.

If T-Mobile and Sprint merger talks fail again, and Masayoshi Son moves on again to Charter, a quick pop to around $400 a share could easily be expected, which means a potential 30%+ gain from the company's recent closing price. This 30% gain would most likely come within the next 2-3 months, as that is how long last fall's negotiations lasted. The goal would be the $540 that Charter ultimately wants which would be a pie-in-the-sky 76%+ return. I have no idea if Masayoshi Son would be willing to work his way towards this ultimate goal, but his recent stake in Charter's stock says he might want to at least take a shot at Charter here in the near future.

Sprint and T-Mobile are in merger talks again with a deal seemingly unlikely at this time due to regulation concerns as well as the control happy Masayoshi Son in an even poorer position than in last fall's merger talks. If talks fail, M&A talks with Charter would be a logical next stepping stone, resulting in a potential very nice return for shareholders in the next 2-3 months. I have established a small position in Charter in preparations for the upcoming potential festivities (and may add to it over the next month or two) as I think Charter at these levels is a decent fair value play in and of itself with some very nice logical M&A upside. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHTR, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.