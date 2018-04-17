Johnson & Johnson: Recovering From A Deep Correction, Beats Earnings Estimates

The daily and weekly charts shown below reflect where traders should buy J&J on weakness and reduce holdings on strength.

The pharmaceutical giant has a long winning streak in terms of beating earnings estimates and this continued in the first quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) closed Friday at $130.62, down 6.5% year to date and in correction territory, 11.9% below its all-time intraday high of $148.33 on Jan. 17. From this high to the Feb. 5 low of $122.15, the stock crashed by 17.6%. Since then, the stock is in recovery mode, up 6.9%.

JNJ beat earnings estimates by 5 cents earning $2.06 a share and traded as high as $133.50 in early pre-market trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday down 1.5% year to date and set its all-time intraday of 26,616.71 on Jan. 26 and is 8.5% below this high. The J&J recovery outperforms the Dow which is 4.4% above its April 2 year-to-date low of 23,344.52.

J&J has been in the news recently.

The pharmaceutical giant and healthcare products company was ordered to pay $80 million in the talcum powder case. J&J's Baby Powder was said to have caused asbestos-related cancers and this case ended with a $117 million verdict. J&J is also challenged by competition from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the battle to treat diabetes and other ailments. These events did not have a significant impact on earnings.

The daily chart for Johnson & Johnson

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that J&J is trading between its 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The stock has been below its 200-day SMA since Feb. 5 when the 2018 low was set and remains below it on the positive reaction to earnings.

Observe The Horizontal Lines

Note also how my annual pivot of $133.60 has been a magnet since Feb. 5. This month's risky level of $135.10 lines up with the 200-day.

At the beginning of the year, failure to hold my semiannual pivot of $143.43 on Jan. 30 proved to signal the downside for the stock.

This week's value level is below the market at $127.05.

The weekly chart for Johnson & Johnson

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for J&J is projected to be positive this week with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $131.03. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the 'reversion to the mean', now at $114.60, last tested at $86.36 during the flash crash of Aug. 24, 2015. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 27.80, down from 28.66 on April 6 but is projected to rise this week.

Given these charts and analyses, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my weekly value level of $127.05 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $135.05.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.