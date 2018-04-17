Discussing Vermilion's Takeover Of Spartan Energy

While I admit I wasn't keen to see the deal headline, it is a positive catalyst going forward because 91% of the acquired production is oil.

The majority of the transaction was financed by share issuance, with the assumption of only $175 million in debt.

Vermilion Energy (VET) announced today the acquisition of Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) for a total consideration of $1.4 billion. VET will issue 0.1476 of a Vermilion share for each Spartan common share. That equates to a Spartan share price of $6.50 and results in only a 5% premium as compared to Friday's close. Vermilion will also assume $175 million of Spartan debt.

Impact to VET Shareholders

According to an acquisition presentation given today (see below), management reported the transaction metrics were accretive in terms of:

Annual FFO/share: 15%

Annual production/share: 7%

2P reserves per share: 13%

While the deal's EV/FFO multiple (4.7x) and operating netback ($38.42) look very attractive, note all these metrics were estimated based on recent strip pricing and WTI was recently trading at a 3-year high.

Source: VET Acquisition Presentation

From the slide above, note that the outstanding VET share count will increase by 27.8 million shares. Prior to the acquisition, VET was guiding for production of about 76,125 boe/d this year. In the deal, VET acquired 23,000 boe/d (91% oil) of production. That means the share count increased by an estimated 22.6% while annualized production will increase by an estimated 30%. Works for me.

Better yet, 91% of Spartan's production is high quality oil which, according to the presentation, is currently trading at only a $5/bbl discount to WTI. In addition, note that the acquisition actually results in a reduction in VET's leverage from 2.0x to 1.4x (annualized). That is because only 12.5% of the transaction involved debt (i.e., the $175 million in assumed debt).

Indeed, after the market closed, Moody's announced the deal was "credit positive":

because the acquisition will improve retained cash flow to debt in 2019 to between 35% to 40% from Moody's expected 30%. The acquisition also improves margins in Canada due to the 91% light oil content of Spartan's 20,000 boe/d (net of royalties) production stream.

The report went on to say that there was no credit upgrade because Vermilion's retained cash flow to debt will remain below 40%. However, it is clear VET is getting close to that metric.

Acreage

In terms of Spartan's acreage, the vast majority (457,000 acres) is in SE Saskatchewan where Vermilion already has an established position due to its Elkhorn acquisition and other, smaller, transactions.

However, not much of the acreage directly abuts existing VET leasehold. Also, the market would likely respond positively if VET were to sell Spartan's ~23,000 net acres in Alberta and Manitoba since they are not within VET's core acreage position in SE Saskatchewan and in total produce less than 1,000 boe/d.

One key to the transaction will be pipeline exit capacity going forward. Everyone knows about the glut of oil sands that have led to such deep discounted Western Canadian Select ("WCS") as compared to WTI. But in Q4 of 2017, Vermilion received a very healthy realized price of $69.20/bbl for its Canadian crude oil and condensate production. Hopefully, the new assets can achieve similar pricing with no pipeline bottlenecks.

More importantly, note that VET's Q4 FY2017 Canadian production was ~32,923 boe/d, but slightly less than half of that was liquids (crude, condensate, and NGLs). In other words, VET more than doubled its Canadian crude oil production with this acquisition. In addition, it gives VET a long runway for crude oil production targeted growth and an excellent opportunity to reduce its Canadian dry-gas production, which is a huge drag on the company. I say this because of the following two slides taken from today's presentation:

Note that prior to the deal, 24% of VET's 2018 estimated production was to come from Canadian dry gas. Also note that the AECO benchmark has pretty much been in a recession if not downright depression:

Source: YCharts

(See my recent Seeking Alpha article on Peyto Production (OTCPK:PEYUF) to see how this has affected dry-gas producers in Western Canada).

As a result, although 24% of production came from Canadian dry-gas, only 2% of FFO was derived from that production (which makes one wonder why VET management is producing any Canadian dry gas at all...).

After the acquisition, Canadian gas production drops by 4 percentage points in terms of the total production profile. The percentage of Canadian dry-gas production would have fallen even more (an estimated 8%), but remember, the transaction is not expected to close until mid-June. In other words, the company will only get about a half-year benefit of the incremental 23,000 boe/d (91% oil) in 2018. So this is even more bullish when looking out to 2019.

Another positive catalyst is that VET did not inherit any hedge contracts associated with the acquired production. In other words, it will fully participate in the current strength of WTI (trading at 3-year highs) and will not be watching from the "cheap seats" with $50/bbl hedges on this acquired production.

Summary & Conclusion

While the market reaction to VET's takeover was negative - at least in terms of VET's stock price - the transaction looks excellent in my opinion. VET more than doubles its Canadian oil production at a very attractive price. The deal is accretive on every meaningful valuation metric, and the company has increased its runway of oil-weighted acreage and has "high-graded" its Canadian production profile by substantially reducing the overall percentage of its low-valued Canadian gas production.

The bottom-line is shown in the slide below. VET is now expected to deliver close to $1 billion ($6.64/share) in fund-from-operations ("FFO") this year and nearly half-a-billion ($3.32/share) in free cash flow. But the big question - which I raised in my last article on VET - will investors care? I say this because, unfortunately, Vermilion is grouped into the massively unloved "Canadian Energy Company" basket, and is therefore associated with deeply discounted oil sands and WCSB dry-gas production. But the fact is this: VET does not produce any oil sands crude and is - after this transaction - now more sensitive to WTI, Euro-Gas, and Brent pricing. As a result, VET is going to surprise some investors with its returns this year. The dividend yield of over 6% is safe, secure, and very attractive here.

