Visa: A Future Dividend Aristocrat By 2033?

Recapping the company's latest earnings and an expected path to Dividend Aristocrat status, several scenarios illustrate how investors can benefit from that dividend growth.

While there is a long list of stocks within the Dividend Aristocrat circle, real dividend growth is likely to come from companies seeking to become Dividend Aristocrats.

As an income and dividend growth investor, I do love dividends, and so do many other investors. Not only do dividends provide a substantial part of overall total return, but they also provide passive income that you can either use to replace existing expenses or, even better, reinvest into your portfolio to nurture an (in the beginning slowly) exponentially growing dividend snowball on your quest to financial independence.

Moreover, as investors duly learn during crises, stable and proven businesses very regularly still continue to distribute dividends, with the most financially stable businesses even increasing those. This provides a real downward cushion and is just the icing on the cake.

Although there is a very long list of current Dividend Aristocrats, the dividend growth for several of these companies has notably slowed down from what it was before. This is no surprise, as over a 25+ year period, these businesses have been growing strongly and their markets have been changing, sometimes drastically.

This is the second part of that series (part I featuring Apple (AAPL) is here) and features Visa (V), the world's leading global payment provider. It enables fast and secure electronic payments across more than 200 countries and territories. As of June 30, 2017 more than 3.2B VISA credit cards issues and the Visa network generated more than $10 trillion in payments and cash volume from June 2016 to June 2017.

Source: Annual Report 2017

We'll briefly review core messages from the latest earnings releases and other relevant news, and then model different scenarios as the stocks embark on their Dividend Aristocrat journey.

What metrics help in uncovering future Dividend Aristocrats?

The companies we should seek are those that currently sport low payout ratios and high dividend growth. Moreover, they should operate in markets that are set to grow, either due to demographic, macroeconomic or other reasons. Finally, these companies should produce and/or sell products that a large amount of people use or need daily.

Usually, a lower payout ratio and higher dividend growth comes with a lower initial yield, but as the following picture illustrates, over a long-term horizon (and projecting deep into the 2030's is a long horizon), this early disadvantage is gradually made up for over the years until the compounding effect really kicks in and exponential growth comes into play. (You can make your own calculations by using this free Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator.)

The power of dividend growth

In this chart, we plot the annual net dividends from a one-off $10,000 investment in (1) AT&T (NYSE:T), a current Dividend Aristocrat yielding 5.5% with 2% dividend growth, (2) an aspiring future Dividend Aristocrat, P1, with 10% dividend growth and 2% starting yield and (3) another stock, P2, sitting in between those two both in terms of initial yield and dividend growth.

Factoring in a 15% tax rate, quarterly reinvestment of dividends and a flat 8% p.a. stock appreciation, it takes substantially more than a decade for P1 with 5x stronger dividend growth to even catch up with AT&T on a net dividend income basis. Stock number 3 does not even catch up with AT&T after more than two decades, as rather lumpy dividend growth paired with a substantially lower yield requires more time to compound.

However, once that magical cutting point has been reached, there is no looking back, as higher dividend growth vastly outperforms the initial higher yield advantage. By 2037, the annual net dividend income from P1 is already 31% higher than that of AT&T, and with stable conditions, that differential will continue to exponentially widen in the future.

The key to fully realize the power of dividend growth is to invest in companies that are able to grow their dividends at that pace over decades. As such, they need to have a wide moat and great long-term growth prospects.

The overall investment case for Visa

Visa went public in 2008. Investors from the beginning have been enjoying returns outperforming the market by more than factor seven. In the last 10 years Visa stock appreciated by a mind-blowing 750%.

V data by YCharts

The glorious past of Visa has rewarded investors significantly and despite YTD performance in 2018 being rather sluggish there are no real signs that Visa's business growth is going to slow down.

V data by YCharts

As a result of such a massive rally the stock trades at a current P/E ratio of 42 which is certainly not cheap. Factoring in management's 2018 guidance which calls for EPS of $4.35 still leaves us with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 27.5. It is yielding only 0.7% and boasts a 5-year dividend growth rate of 22%. So, the stock looks neither cheap nor does it look attractive for a dividend investor in terms of yield. At first glance this is true but here are three crucial arguments demonstrating why this is a buy-and-hold-forever dividend growth stock and thus perfect for long-term dividend growth investing.

Shift from cash to cards: Globally, there is a trend for cash to replaced with cards and as such Visa is part of an industry destined to enjoy a long-term growth path. According to Euromonitor International consumer card usage is on the rise and has already overtaken cash payments on a global scale. Further it is estimated that consumer card payments will grow at a 6.6% annual clip and mobile commerce will compound annually at 23%. contactless payments around the world. Contactless payments are already a common sign across the world. I personally use it as often as I can as it speeds up the entire checkout process while being safe and convenient. In countries where Visa has a high penetration with contactless payments, such as Australia, it has seen record adoption rates with up to 90% of point-of-sale transactions being contactless. Mobile payments: Similar to e-commerce which is growing fast, mobile commerce is on the rise as well. According to research from criteo, Latin America is actually the region where mobile transactions are growing the fastest with smartphone transactions soaring by 41%. As Visa is in a dominant position to provide payments for all these transactions, it is engaged in a supremely favorable growth environment and is set to only benefit from that trend. The most important thing for Visa is to keep a close eye on its Fintech competitors and thus ensure that the share of customers using the Visa network will not decline. Visa is actively seeking partnership with such Fintech companies in order to add value to the payments system and cement Visa's premium market position. Stellar dividend growth prospects: Visa is currently yielding around 0.7% representing a FCF dividend payout ratio of 18.5% for the company's fiscal year 2017. For the most recently reported first quarter 2018 the FCF dividend payout ratio is even lower at 17.5%.

Since its IPO, Visa has increased its dividend by factor 17. Given that the company started with a split-adjusted dividend of only $0.05 at least slightly weakens that overall dividend explosion. Considering only the last 5 years gives a more accurate picture of the company's real dividend growth rate and returns a CAGR of around 20%.

As the company hiked its dividend over the years, the FCF dividend payout ratio has remained pretty much flat.

V Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

This is a testament to Visa's unrivaled business model. For instance, for fiscal year 2017, the company generated operating cash flow of $9.2B and only recorded capex of $0.7B leaving almost $8.5B in free cash flow. Apparently the company only needs minor investments in order to grow its business. It does not need to invest in any factories or expensive assets to scale its business but simply ensure that its payment network can handle the incredible amount of transactions in the quickest possible manner. Just imagine how the network would crash if transactions took minutes or even hours to be verified as has been the case with Bitcoin in late 2017. As a result, Visa is growing at double digit pace and can still afford to grow its dividend at similar pace. In October 2017 Visa announced a dividend increase of 18.2% and only 3 months later in February 2018, it hiked its dividend yet again, this time by 7.7% with the latter being fueled by the favorable impacts of the U.S. Corporate Tax Reform.

Modeling the path to Dividend Aristocrat status

Visa is currently boasting a mediocre dividend yield of 0.7%, 5-year dividend growth of 20%, a dividend streak of 9 years and a low 18% FCF dividend payout ratio.

With these core parameters, we will derive projections for future dividend growth and comment on the sustainability and likelihood of these scenarios.

For the sake of simplicity, we will make three important, and admittedly bold, assumptions:

Two scenarios for future dividend growth: 10% as base case and 7% as alternative case. Potential special dividends are not factored in here. Transaction costs are not factored in here.

The purpose of this is not to accurately predict future returns, but to illustrate how investors can participate in the respective company's journey towards Dividend Aristocrat status.

Firstly, we'll show the difference between 15%, 10% and 7% dividend growth over the next 16 years.

Over the first 5 years, the lower dividend growth rates already have a sizable impact on net income. Compared to 15% dividend growth, 10% dividend growth results in 17% less income, whereas 7% dividend growth results in 25% less income. 15% dividend growth appears very ambitious, but given the momentum of the industry Visa is involved in as well as its ability to grow at double-digit clip without any major investments makes it much more realistic.

After 10 years of unchanged dividend growth, the disparity between 15% and 10% annual growth and 15% vs. 7% ballooned to 34% and almost 50%. Exponential dividend growth of 15% over 10 years basically means that the dividend quadrupled. Basically Visa could afford to quadruple its dividend even today given its ultra low payout ratio. There is no reason for the company to do so of course but the sheer fact that it theoretically could do so and still operate with a manageable payout ratio is staggering and lets the 15% scenario appear pretty realistic. In fact, if Visa was to grow its dividend by 15% annually over the next 10 years it might even see its dividend payout ratio decline as there are no signs for the company's growth to slow down.

In the scenarios depicted so far we are factoring in quarterly dividend reinvestment. Without that, the message remains the same, but overall net income is substantially lower.

After 16 years, just reinvesting the dividends on a quarterly basis whenever the accumulated dividend income balance is higher than the modeled future stock price results in the following increase in annual net dividend income by scenario:

@15% dividend growth rate: +14%

@10% dividend growth rate: +9%

@7% dividend growth rate: +7%

As the starting yield is so low in the beginning it is not even enough to drip one full share in the first two years if we factor in 8% stock price appreciation. As the years roll by and our investor's personal (YOC) increases with every dividend increase we are able to drip more shares in these buy-once-and-hold-forever-scenarios.

If we now add regular quarterly investments into the stock funded by fresh capital into the equation, future net dividend income would develop as follows:

With 15% dividend growth, quarterly reinvestments and 8% stock price appreciation p.a.

With 10% dividend growth, quarterly reinvestments and 8% stock price appreciation p.a.

With 7% dividend growth, quarterly reinvestments and 8% stock price appreciation p.a.

With these settings, the differences between the three scenarios become much more significant.

Over these 16 years in each of the three scenarios a total of $104,630 would have been invested into the stock. At 15% dividend growth the 2033 dividend is expected to be at $3,080 whereas with 10% dividend growth it is roughly half of that with $1,530 whereas with 7% dividend growth it only amounts to around $1,000. Thus, twice as high dividend growth (15% vs. 7%) results in a three times higher dividend by 2033. This shows the true power of dividend growth. After 16 years the curve in the 15% scenarios has taken on an exponential shape whereas in the 7% scenario it still appears rather linear. If we only factor in another four years with identical dividend growth, the $3,080 annual dividend will already turn into $6,570 as the net dividend income curve turns steeper and steeper. At that time, if a company can maintain such stellar dividend growth over such a long period, the investor's income will literally explode.

Can Visa achieve 15% Dividend Growth over such a long period?

If there is one stock I would have to bet on that is able to achieve such dividend growth over the next 16 years, it would definitely be Visa. With a FCF dividend payout ratio of only 17.5% for the most recently reported Q1/2018 and the company being active in an industry which is expected to grow at double-digit pace, the only meaningful risks for the company are regulation and other companies taking market share away.

As mentioned above, if Visa's earnings and cash flow would remain flat over the next 10 years, it could theoretically still afford to grow its dividend by 15% and have a payout ratio of around 72%. Business-wise, such a scenario would not make any sense but it still vividly illustrates how much dividend growth potential is embed in Visa's stock even today.

Let's assume Visa would double its payout ratio over the next 16 years as the company gets more mature and may be forced to make higher investments into its business (either organically or by acquiring companies). In that case in order to achieve 15% annual dividend growth its free cash flow would have to grow by only 7.6% per year. For reference, in Q1/2018 FCF grew by 12.1% which makes the 7.6% target appear realistic.

A lot would have to happen for the company not to be able to sustain that 15% dividend growth rate over the projected time frame. For an investor believing in the thesis that Visa will be able to grow FCF by at least 7.6% annually over that time period, the answer to the question is a clear "yes.". By the way, in order to achieve 10% dividend growth rate in the equivalent setting, FCF would only have to grow by a minor 3%. That actually appears even worse than a worst-case scenario for Visa, but even if that was the worst case, I would happily accept it.

Before wrapping things up, let's put all these metrics and the stock's current valuations in a simple table.

Takeaway

While the projections include lots of assumptions, their fundamental core message is unaffected by them: Investing in companies substantially growing their dividend over almost decades returns exponentially growing dividend income. Visa is a very likely candidate to achieve that type of growth.

In the past, Dividend Aristocrats have vastly outperformed the broad market, and investing today into companies on their venture towards that illustrious status should return equally market-beating returns.

The key challenge for investors remains to identify those future Aristocrats, and with Visa I am very confident that by the year 2033 we can welcome the company into the illustrious Dividend Aristocrat Circle. Yes, Visa will have become a Dividend Aristocrat by 2033.

Do you agree with that thesis, or do you think that Visa will not achieve that status? Let me know in the comments section, and I am happy to discuss everything.

