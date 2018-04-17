Is JA Solar Holdings' Stagnant, Declining Share Price Going To Get Worse?

This short opportunity represents an asymmetric reward-risk ratio of 3.61. Should a more aggressive stop-loss be utilized, the reward-risk ratio increases dramatically to 4.65.

Recent weakness in global equities had a marked effect upon JA Solar's share price, with a modest recovery back up to beneath the 10-week and 30-week moving averages.

Compared to a number of its high market-capitalization competitors in the sector, JA Solar's share price performance has diverged and underperformed, especially in recent times.

A high probability that companies such as JA Solar will be exposed to the detrimental effects of ‘trade wars’ and geopolitical uncertainty that are currently ensuing.

Company description: How does the company make its money?

JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ ticker: JASO) is a solar development company that is based in Shanghai (People’s Republic of China), which specializes in the design, development, manufacture and sales of solar cell and solar module products.

Thesis and Catalyst:

Context: Why does this opportunity exist? Why is the stock under/overpriced?

Continuing on from themes discussed in my recently published article here on Seeking Alpha “ASHR: Sabre-Rattling And Trade Wars Make This China ETF A Short Candidate”, there is a high probability that companies such as JA Solar will be exposed to the detrimental effects of ‘trade wars’ and geopolitical uncertainty that are currently ensuing. To make matters worse, being a component of the tech-heavy NASDAQ index, which is currently being dragged down by the likes of the FAANG stocks — Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google/Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) — due to their own complicated issues, doesn’t assist matters much either – usually as one stock in the index declines, the others generally follow.

An intriguing article by fellow Seeking Alpha commentator EnerTuition entitled “There Is A Reason Why JA Solar Stock Is Going Nowhere” intimates potential management credibility issues at the company, which is yet another factor from a fundamental perspective that warrants consideration for a further declining share price.

Now let’s contemplate the technical perspective. Compared to a number of its high market-capitalization competitors in the sector, there is some divergence with the share price performance with JA Solar, especially in recent times (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Weekly chart comparison between JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

The comparison clearly shows a decline in share price that has affected all four of these stocks from March 2016 through to February 2017, represented by the share price (in the form of candlesticks on the chart) and the 30-week moving average (in the form of the green smoothed line tracking the share price). All four of these stocks then go through a rally after this point, albeit to differing degrees, with SolarEdge and First Solar displaying the most strength out of the four. The divergence after this point is what is most interesting since JA Solar has now solidly declined below the 30-week moving average over the past month, whilst SunPower Corporation has “crab-crawled” side-ways along its 30-week moving average for the past six months but is attempting to break-out once more.

Focusing specifically upon the technical analysis for JA Solar, the recent weakness in global equities had a marked effect upon this stock’s share price, with a modest recovery back up to beneath the 10-week and 30-week moving averages. The share price weakness is further supported by poor relative strength compared to the S&P 500 index (represented by the RSI), lack of buying interest (represented by poor volume in the recent modest recovery), declining oscillator and negative Chaikin Money Flow indicator (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - JASO weekly chart

This past week’s share price performance (week ending 13-Apr-2018) has been extremely narrow, forming an “inside week”, ranging from a low of $6.85 through to a high of $7.08, as the stock struggles to find a direction amidst market turmoil. Any trade below the low of the past week’s range (i.e.: at a price of $6.84 or lower) will produce a “lower-low” on the weekly chart which respects the downwards sloping 30-week moving average. This will ultimately be considered an extremely bearish signal by technical traders and represents an excellent shorting opportunity for a stock that the market would then consider to be an overpriced stock.

Scope: How big is the opportunity? How big is the downside risk?

The realistic potential profit target for a “short” in JASO is the former low formed during the week ending 02-Mar-2017, which was $4.42. Depending on your risk tolerance levels and demand for risk-reward, a choice from two “stop levels” can be utilized. From the risk management perspective, the most conservative stop-loss would be placed just above the area of most congestion of trading over the past two months, which is currently the “swing-high” formed during the week of 03-Feb-2018 ($7.47) – for even more protection, utilize the next trading ‘psychological barrier’ of $7.50, as illustrated in Figure 2 with a ‘stop-loss’ of $7.51. The alternative, more aggressive, stop-loss would be placed just above the “swing-high” formed on the weekly chart by last week’s trading (i.e.: $7.34) – for even more protection, utilize the next trading ‘psychological barrier’ of $7.35, as illustrated in Figure 3 with a ‘stop-loss’ of $7.36. Both of these strategies will automatically take advantage of the declining 30-week moving average as an additional ‘protective barrier’ of resistance against any potential share price rallies.

Figure 3 - JASO weekly chart (alternative 'stop-loss')

Should the stock price reach $4.42 in the future, it is difficult to postulate whether the support level at $4.42 will hold. Should it not, the next test for the stock price would be $3.37 (price equivalent of the previous low formed during the week ending 04-May-2013).

Catalyst: What might drive the change in investor perception/share price? What will catalyze a change in the earnings potential or share price (perception) of the company?

Escalating geopolitical risk has the potential to change investor perception / share price at any stage over the next few months, for reasons and exposures described earlier. It is also important to consider the potential impact of the upcoming earnings release, scheduled for 23-May-2018, although shareholder response to earnings has been rather mixed in recent times (a 13% decline in share price was observed following the most recent earnings release on 15-Nov-2017, whilst there were relatively negligible share price fluctuations by the end of the trading day following earnings releases on 22-Aug-2017 and 24-May-2017).

Timeframe: Is this a multi-year play, or a short-term opportunity?

For the meantime, this represents a short-term opportunity that should result in an outcome over the next couple of months, at least with respect to the target described. Depending on the strength of the resulting trend, this weakness in the stock may persist for quite some time should the initial support level at the target be breached, with the possibility of an even stronger, longer bearish trend continuing for an extended time.

Valuation:

Utilizing the most conservative stop-loss of $7.51 alongside a potential target of $4.42 and entry share price of $6.84, this short opportunity represents an asymmetric reward-risk ratio of 3.61. Should a more aggressive stop-loss of the 30-week moving average of $7.36 be utilized, the reward-risk ratio increases dramatically to 4.65.

Trading JASO through the use of options further increases the reward-risk ratio substantially, depending on the strategy employed.

