Lumentum: Concerns Over Oclaro And ZTE Fallout

Lumentum does little business with ZTE, but Oclaro, which it is acquiring, does substantial sales to ZTE.

This morning we had a lengthy discussion in the BAD BEAT Investing marketplace forum about the optical technology related stocks that are primarily involved in supplying telecommunications equipment. This is because shares in those stocks are plummeting today, and we were looking for a potential swing trade and/or entry point into a longer-term holding in the sector following this news. We focused primarily on Lumentum holdings (LITE), which was down about 8% at the time. We believe that this name remains an attractive play, but the future of the Oclaro (OCLR) deal could be in jeopardy. Let us discuss.

The catalyst

Shares of Lumentum were driven down heavily today after news broke that the U.S. Commerce department had banned all U.S. companies from selling to China’s ZTE corporation, a major maker of telecommunications equipment (such as smart phones), and a significant customer of American companies on the optics technology space. This sent stocks in the sector spiraling lower, taking Lumentum down with it.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, this has knocked the stock back to levels that we find intriguing. The ban is serious. In fact, the Commerce Department is banning American companies from selling components to ZTE Corporation for seven years for violating the terms of a sanctions violation case from a few years ago. The ultimate question is how will this impact Lumentum?

Lumentum does little business with ZTE Corporation

We did some digging this morning to try and pull what we could related to ZTE Corporation and Lumentum. Back when sanctions were discussed two years ago, Lumentum put out a key statement highlighting the fact that they do little business with ZTE:

“Company’s sales to ZTE were less than one percent of the Company’s total sales during the first half of fiscal 2016 and recent business levels have not been material.”

Now this news gave us pause. On the one hand, it is the loss of a potential customer. On the other hand, it was relieving to see that Lumentum had so little revenue sources from ZTE. Now that was of course in 2016. We investigated whether this may have changed.

We believe that there may have been some further sales to ZTE Corporation , but have little reason to anticipate that ZTE is a material purchaser. In late summer of 2017 when discussing demand in China, it was noted Huawei is a major customer of Lumentum. While ZTE was mentioned as a major player in China, no connection was made between Lumentum or ZTE. In looking at the most recent 10-Q for Lumentum, we noted that about half of total revenues stem from Asia-Pacific, while China is not even line-listed:

Source: Latest Lumentum 10-Q

This suggests to us that ZTE Corporation remains a very minor customer, and that we need not be overly concerned here, at least as it pertains to Lumentum’s current operations. Most business in Asia-Pacific is in Japan and South Korea. For the business that may be in China, it is unclear where revenues stem from, but we know that Huawei is a big one. Therefore, as it pertains to Lumentum itself, this news is immaterial. However, Lumentum is in the process of acquiring Oclaro, and ZTE plays a larger role with this company.

The Olcaro deal possibly in jeopardy?

We have not heard anything out of the company yet, but we have to believe there are ongoing discussions of whether the Lumentum and Oclaro deal should proceed under the current terms. This is a major setback in our estimation.

Under the terms of the $1.8 billion deal back in March when it was announced, Oclaro owners will receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 shares of Lumentum stock for each share of Oclaro they hold. The deal is projected to lead to $60 million of annual synergies within a year or so of closing and was to be immediately accretive to earnings.

So why might Lumentum be nervous about the deal, especially now that the FTC has just cleared the acquisition? Well, unlike Lumentum which is seeing 1 maybe 2% of revenues from ZTE corp, Oclaro has a more integral relationship with ZTE. Back in 2016 when the sanctions landed, Oclaro put out a statement:

“Revenues to date from ZTE are currently projected to exceed 10% in Oclaro's third fiscal quarter of 2016. “

That is significant. When we investigate the most recent 10-Q, ZTE Corporation is specifically listed as a customer:

“Our customers include: Amazon.com; Ciena Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Coriant GmbH; Google Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd; InnoLight Technology Corporation; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Nokia and ZTE Corporation.”

That is worrisome. In addition, when we look at where revenues are coming from, the went on to spell out the risk of ZTE specifically in the same 10-Q:

“Many of our present and future business activities are subject to licensing by the United States government under the Export Administration Act, the Export Administration Regulations and other laws, regulations and requirements governing international trade and technology transfer. For example, in early March 2016, the DOC amended the Export Administration Regulations ("EAR") and imposed additional licensing restrictions on exports of certain products to ZTE. In response to the DOC's action, we temporarily ceased shipment of products to ZTE. In late March 2016, the DOC created a temporary general license applicable to exports to ZTE, and subsequently granted several extensions, before issuing a final rule on March 29, 2017 in connection with the settlement by ZTE and the U.S. government of certain administrative and criminal charges, eliminating the additional licensing restrictions imposed on ZTE. While the additional licensing restrictions imposed on ZTE have been eliminated, that does not preclude the DOC from imposing future licensing restrictions on ZTE if they violate the EAR or other export laws, or on other Chinese customers with whom we conduct business. Any future action by the U.S. government that precludes us from shipping product to ZTE, or to other customers in China, may have a material adverse impact on our revenues and results of operations”

Well, as it stands now, a 7-year ban on doing business is most certainly a material event. Therefore, we believe the future of the acquisition could be in jeopardy at this point. While it is not an absolute dealbreaker, investors should be aware of this possibility. At the very least, investors should acknowledge that Lumentum may wish to amend the offer.

Why Lumentum is attractive without Oclaro

The deal with Oclaro is significant, but the name is attractive without it in many respects. This is because we believe Lumentum is at the cusp of a major ramp up in supplying its laser diodes, and specifically is ramping up its 3D sensing capabilities. The growth potential is just beginning for the 3D side of the equation. For example, Lumentum is one of the suppliers to the iPhone X. We also know that Lumentum is supplying its technology to LCD and OLED displays, and that competitors like Android phones will soon be customers. The 3D sensing laser market could easily exceed $1 billion annually in a year or so. But is the stock too expensive?

There has been a massive rise in Lumentum’s stock even before today’s pullback:

Source: Yahoo Finance

When we factor in today’s pullback, the stock is somewhat attractive on a current price-to-earnings ratio at a 21. In addition, the stock is trading at a paltry 16 times forward earnings (2018 earnings), even though the stock is still up 30% since the recent lows in February. The stock has also given up all its gains since the end of February.

This marks an interesting entry point on these valuation numbers alone. Looking ahead, Lumentum will earn between $3.40 to $3.55 a share based on the analyst estimate ranges, so even at the low end of expectations, this growth name is at 17 times forward earnings, despite those earning projections representing 83% growth. Fast forwarding to 2019, the Street high estimate is $5.45, which suggests additional growth of 53%. We believe this is attractive, and does not include any impact from Oclaro.

Take home

Lumentum is falling in tandem with other optical players that have real revenues from ZTE Corporation. The problem is the Oclaro deal may be at risk, so there could be some uncertainty in the stock until we hear from management. At $58 per share it should be on your watchlist, because this is growing company at the early stages of a 3D sensing boom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LITE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.