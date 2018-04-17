Why Is VMware Up Big Today?

Over this past weekend Bloomberg quietly reported that the private company Dell, run by Michael Dell, is "leaning against" the reverse merger deal many shareholders seem to be leery of. Because of this skepticism of the deal, VMware Inc. (VMW) is rallying today as merger talks are what brought the stock down sharply earlier in the year even though it reported tremendous results in its Q4 earnings report. Dell's tracking stock Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT), which is meant to track VMware stock, is lagging, which means it is due for a potential catch-up trade in the near future as the spread widens between it and VMware.

Although there was no official story from Bloomberg about the recent developments in talks between interested parties, the headlines and a couple of note pages on the deal have been enough to help drive up the price in VMware, which is outperforming the market.

VMW Price data by YCharts

Most times stocks tend to go up with positive news and down when merger deals start to fizzle, but the opposite is true in this deal because many investors feel that EMC stockholders got a raw deal when Dell acquired that company in a $67 billion deal in late 2016. This deal greatly increased Dell's debt burden from when it went private at about $7 billion to where it stands now, according to its latest conference call, at about $53 billion total with $40 billion in core debt, which excludes Dell's Financial Services debt.

Because Dell got over 80% ownership of VMware in the EMC deal, it now has access to its earnings, which were spectacular. VMware represents about 10% of Dell's revenues now, but represents over 50% of Dell's free cash flow, which is the main reason Dell is anxious to pull the rest of the company into the fold. However, shareholders are skeptical that Dell will offer VMware shareholders anything close to a good deal, which sent the stock plummeting last February even though its last earning's report was terrific.

VMW data by YCharts

So, with the deal perhaps starting to falter, it is not unreasonable for the market to start to buy into VMware's story again, and perhaps start to push the stock back towards its recent highs around $140. Today is just the potential good start of a comeback as there is still plenty of time until Dell's and VMware's next earnings calls scheduled for the end of May and beginning of June. With Dell's Pivotal Software (PVTL) IPO upcoming later this week, Dell is ready to fully focus on getting a potential deal worked out with VMware over the next month before earnings reports are due.

One final issue to monitor is that Dell's tracking stock DVMT, which is meant to track VMware's stock, is lagging VMware's gains today.

VMW Price data by YCharts

This means that with a wider spread, there is the potential for a catch-up trade when things settle down, as the gap between the two stocks could easily correct to more historical levels. For today, so far at least, its buy VMware or maybe buy VMware and short DVMT for the trade, but I wouldn't be surprised if DVMT starts to close the gap again when investors start to think past the immediate VMware positive news.

VMW data by YCharts

As you can see the spread between the two stocks has widened noticeably recently as investors try to figure out the potential winners and losers in the ultimate resolution of M&A talks between Dell and VMware. I continue to think that both VMware and DVMT have terrific upside regardless of whether a deal happens or not. If Dell comes around to a deal with VMware I think it will be good for the stock as shareholders should win a premium or no deal will happen. If the deal fails, VMware shareholders should also win (as bolstered by today's action) as VMware won't be locked down to Dell's legacy computer business.

The recent M&A talks between Dell and VMware seem to be faltering, which is good for VMware stockholders today, and hopefully for DVMT shareholders in the long run. I think talks, whether they result in a merger or fail altogether, will be a potential immediate positive catalyst for VMware, with DVMT to eventually follow as it continues to lag VMware's price movement. I continue to be long with oversized positions in both VMware and DVMT stock. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMW, DVMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.