Bottom Fishing The Aristocrats: Black Hills Corporation Is A Solid Utility

Black Hills Corporations (BKH) is a vertically integrated utility that sells power in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. Out of 51 electric utilities, they are the 12th largest by market capitalization ($2.82 billion), the 5th cheapest (PE of 5.82), 1and 5th cheapest on a forward basis (forward PE of 15.31). They have the 25th highest dividend (current yield 3.58%). According to Dividend.com, they have increased their dividend 48 consecutive years.

Technically, this is an attractive time to purchase utilities. As I pointed out in my weekly utility market round-up, utilities are currently out-performing the other sectors relative to the S&P 500. And with treasury yields stabilizing, one of the primary reasons for the utility market sell-off has disappeared. The chart for BKH is also attractive:

The stock recently came off a 52-week low. Prices have been in an uptrend since early March. Momentum is rising, although the MACD (top panel) recently gave a sell signal. But the shorter EMAs are moving up and the 50-day EMA (in green) recently leveled off.

The following map from the Edison Institute shows their service areas:

Black Hills is in green. Their service areas are non-contiguous.

The company derives revenue from four sources: Electric power sales, gas sales, power generation and mining. The following table from the company's latest 10-K shows the breakdown of income sources:

Electric revenue accounts for 46% of their income; gas sales 28%; power generation 19%; and coal mining 6%. Turning to their power generation business, the company has a potential long-term issue with their power sources:

The company derives about 33% of their power from coal. Despite the current administration's policy goals of bringing coal back, it's doubtful that this power source will be used long term. This means that Black Hills will probably have to change their power sources going forward.

Let's take a deeper look at their financials, starting with data from the income statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Black Hills has had good top-line revenue growth the last two years. This stands in contrast to most other utilities, which have struggled as of late. The reason is the strength of the underlying economies where BKK sells power: Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Montana have strong economies. The gross and operating margins have been fairly consistent for a utility. The net margin dipped in 2015 and 2016 but is back at traditional BKH levels.

For utilities, the more important story is cash flow relative to a number of different metrics. EBITDA has been very strong in four of the last five years. The interest coverage ratio was modestly weak in 2015 and 2016 but is back to a strong level (over 4). And the company is generating sufficient EBITDA relative to gross and operating revenue.

Turning to the relevant data from their cash flow statement, we get the following:

Above, I've added net income and depreciation, which is a very conservative measure of cash flow from operations. With the exception of 2015, BKH has had sufficient free cash flow to pay dividends and interest. And in three of those years, the company had over $100 million left over.

Black Hills Corporation is a well-run utility. Unlike many of their peers, they've posted solid revenue growth over the last few years. They have ample liquidity to pay interest and dividend payments. And their stock is technically very attractive. If you're looking for a solid utility stock, this is one you should consider.

