Adjusted Price Targets For This Bio-Pharmaceutical Holding Company: More Than 20% Upside

We had previously released an article stipulating that Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had 50% upside towards our “base” price target at $24.84 per share. However, we have since then updated the methods and techniques in our discounted cash flow valuation of the company. We have also provided a proxy royalty agreement that would be likely proceed due to the experience and diligence of new board members as well as Sarissa Capital, the bio-pharmaceutical activist firm’s conviction to improve shareholder value. Finally, we have delineated the potential dilution of approximately $434 million of outstanding convertible debt from Innoviva’s 2017 financing activities in three different ways. The combination of this revised assessment of Innoviva’s intrinsic value has provided less upside than our previous redaction on Seeking Alpha; however, still with double digit rates of return.

Discounted Cash Flow

We have used a “free cash flow to equity” (FCFE) framework in our discounted cash flow valuation. Financing activities, which include regular debt proceedings, are best served by an FCFE under the assumption that they will be relied upon normally. Innoviva operates in a lightly tread upon sector of the public equity markets, as an alternative investment fund that invests solely in bio-pharmaceutical royalty streams. Over the past 10 years, the cost to develop and commercialize a drug in the United States has risen by an inflation-adjusted 145% and is projected to continue to grow. Royalty funds, like Innoviva, provide lower cost of capital financing for bio-pharmaceutical companies to commercialize their post-clinical drugs on their own. Therefore, many of the cash flows implicit in business models like Innoviva’s are dependent on access to debt markets and upon securing reasonable rates on their respective issuances; where a recurring line item outlying net borrowings would be useful for calculating free cash flows. We have also extrapolated terminal value under a no growth perpetuity method (NGPM). This method denotes that the return on forward activities will only equal the cost of capital. We have used this method as a conservative benchmark for an expectation that only royalty streams of underlying GSK products will persist until expiry. With the aforementioned techniques in mind, an updated guidance is set at $19.91 per share, an effective 23% upside at today’s market open.

Proxy Deal Flow

While we’ve identified upside based on cash flows from existing royalty streams, we view activist bio-pharmaceutical hedge fund Sarissa Capital as a pivotal catalyst for a re-evaluation of Innoviva’s shares. In 2013, Ariad Pharmaceutical’s (NASDAQ:ARIA) lead oncology asset, Iclusig, demonstrated significant safety risks in a late stage trial, erasing $2.5 billion in market value from the firm. The following year, Sarissa Capital took an activist stake the in firm, taking steps to improve cost structure and management. They guided Ariad in financing the launch of Iclusig, before eventually selling the firm to Takeda for $24/share. Sarissa Capital intends to transpose their experience in the bio-pharmaceutical sector by cutting overcompensated executive pay, which is nearly twice the mean pay of its peers, and diminish operating lease expenses. With the replacement of Innoviva’s overcompensated board, Sarissa is bringing 5 new highly experienced members, 3 of which were instrumental in the turnaround at Ariad. Current structural changes do play a part in the future appreciation of Innoviva. However, additional royalty capture would be an obvious endeavor for a royalty fund to pursue.

We have also modeled for the likelihood of royalty discovery on behalf of the competent and newly anointed management. In 2015, under the direction of Sarissa Capital, as previously mentioned, Ariad struck a royalty financing deal for their drug called “Iclusig” with PDL biopharma. They received $200 million in up-front financing in exchange for a royalty of 6-8% on net sales, projected at the time to be worth $500 million. Similarly, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is expected to launch a blockbuster oncology asset, Lutathera in 2018; a drug that is projected to do $2 billion in peak annual sales.

We used the same 2:5 ratio of up-front payment to projected peak sales when modeling for our proxy deal. We projected a similar mid-single digit royalty on future product sales and broke down $800 million in debt and convertible notes to Innoviva’s debt schedule to finance the transaction. Additionally, quick ratios were developed by projecting out cash & cash equivalents to calculate assigned credit ratings and the consequent spreads of the future financing notes’ rates upon Treasury yields. On the basis of this hypothetical deal structure, we conceive an additional 25% upside to our target share price at $24.66.



Convertible Option Valuation

Finally, we have constructed a range of price targets based on three different methods of accounting for the amount convertible notes left to be paid down in our model both without a proxy deal - our model with a proxy deal not only included current debt but the amount we had included as forward financing. The least dilutive account assumed that all convertible debt would be redeemed without any conversion into equity. The second account, which we have used, accounted for the time value of the convertible option of the near conversion parity 2025 notes and the further value of the 2023 notes’ optionality. The value of the convertible option was calculated for every $1,000 of principal and multiplied by the amount of $1000 blocks that constituted the outstanding face value of both issues. The figure of which, we would then subtract from enterprise value to arrive at equity value. The third method proved to be the most dilutive. It assumed that all notes having reached conversion parity within our ranged price target would be effectively converted. Innoviva’s shares outstanding would increase by the conversion ratio of 57 for 2025 notes while the issue in the form of debt would become extinguished. The 2023 notes are not only partially collar capped by Innoviva but will not reach conversion parity at a price per share within our target prices.

(Note: "Near-ITM" denotes near conversion parity)

Conclusion

As we have provided a far more conservative appraisal of Innoviva’s shares, we prognosticate a base case of approximately 20% upside and another target which incorporates a potential deal, modeled behind the entrant of former board members with oncological experience, with approximately 50% upside. Innoviva has a psychologically important trading precedent in our forecasted price range and considerable market confidence may be found in the settlement of the proxy battle between Sarissa Capital and previously overcompensated management. The confidence in Sarissa’s commitment to cut operating expenses and grow deal flow is reflected in our model, which includes a proxy deal. However, irrespective of the activist’s changes, there remains a sustainable platform that we believe informational inefficiency and light analytical coverage may have stunted its manifest in share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.