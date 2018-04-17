First Horizon's Footprint And Business Mix Should Drive Long-Term Growth

With good strategic positioning across the Southeast U.S., deal synergies, a respectable specialized lending business, and an asset-sensitive balance sheet, First Horizon (FHN) looks well-placed to deliver good growth so long as the economic cycle stays positive. That makes a softer than expected first quarter a little easier to digest, though investors should keep an eye on the competitive factors pushing up deposit betas and the still-sluggish overall environment for loan demand.

First Horizon looks priced for high single-digit to low double-digit annualized returns, which isn't bad, but I like to pay $0.90 (or less) for a dollar of value and bank stocks are no exception. To that end, there are cheaper bank stocks that I'd favor today, but First Horizon deserves a spot on a watch list and certainly doesn't seem like a bad hold now.

Another Sluggish Quarter In The Sector

To harken back to Sesame Street, it looks like this quarter's bank earnings reports are being brought to us by the letters "meh". First Horizon's report wasn't bad, but it was another earnings report from the sector that left something to be desired - particularly, in terms of balance sheet growth.

Reported revenue jumped 41% year-over-year due to the CBF acquisition, with net interest income up 57% on a half-point improvement in reported net interest margin. Even so, revenue was below expectation as the balance sheet expanded less than expected, and as fee income (up 13%) underwhelmed. The prime culprit in the fee business was the ongoing weakness in fixed income trading (where revenue fell 10% yoy and 17% qoq) - First Horizon is unusual in having a fixed income trading operation, but it is having some of the same challenges as larger traditional trading players like Citigroup (C).

Operating expenses (up 28%) were better-controlled than expected, helping push First Horizon's efficiency ratio down into the mid-60%s and helping make up for some of the revenue disappointment. Pre-provision profits were up more than 70% (adjusted), but the acquisition was the prime driver there.

Period-end loans fell more than 1% sequentially, which was a little worse than the Fed's H.8 data for the sector as a whole (where large banks saw about a 1% sequential decline and small banks saw a roughly 1% sequential improvement). Weakness in the mortgage warehouse business (down 14% sequentially) was a major driver, though, and I don't think there are serious issues in First Horizon's core lending business.

Credit quality remains quite good, once again helping to fill in some of the gaps created by weaker revenue growth.

A Stronger Footprint, But Intense Competition

Particularly after the CBF deal, I believe First Horizon has an attractive franchise that drives above-average growth in the coming years. First Horizon is not only the largest bank (by deposits) in Tennessee and a top-10 player in North Carolina, but it is active in three-quarters of the top 20 MSAs in the U.S. Southeast - an area marked by above-average population growth. Although Tampa and Atlanta are notable gaps in the footprint today, I wouldn't be surprised to see First Horizon turn again to M&A to fill them.

It's not just the footprint that I find attractive. While First Horizon's mortgage warehouse business can be volatile, the company's specialty lending platform (which makes up a large percentage of its commercial lending book) offers valuable capabilities in areas like asset-backed lending and specialized commercial lending. Those are valuable capabilities when competing with large regional rivals like BB&T (BBT), PNC (PNC), and Wells Fargo (WFC), all of which are trying to grow their Southeast commercial lending franchises. It will also help in what is becoming a more and more competitive market overall for loan growth, with some banks increasingly willing to push on credit quality or terms to drive growth.

First Horizon is also structured to have above-average asset sensitivity, which will give the company's earnings a bigger boost as future interest rates come through. There is a "but" here, though, and that is that First Horizon's deposit beta since late 2015 is on the high end of the mid-cap bank curve - not as high as Bank of the Ozarks' (OZRK) 30%+ beta, but high enough to create some concerns as rates rise. Moreover, management mentioned on the call that it was seeing increasing competition for deposits, pushing that beta higher. First Horizon doesn't have a funding problem (non-interest deposits are 25% of the total and wholesale CDs are below 10%), but high deposit betas will nevertheless pinch.

The Opportunity

First Horizon has done a good job of realizing its long-term profitability improvement goals, with management stating that it now views 15% as the new floor for ROTCE. As the company integrates CBF and continues to benefit from growth and past cost rationalization efforts, I expect the efficiency ratio to move into the mid-50%s. On the top line, I expect a five-year loan growth rate in the mid-single digits, but I do have some concerns that rising deposit betas will crimp net interest margin leverage. Even so, I think high single-digit to low double-digit earnings growth over the long term is possible.

Looking at valuation, my discounted earnings and ROTCE/TBV methodologies give me fair values in the $18s, while a 14x PE on my 2018 EPS estimate gives me a fair value above $20.

The Bottom Line

I generally favor discounted earnings, so I would say that First Horizon looks more or less fairly valued today. "Fairly valued" in this case still means a reasonably expected total annual return (in the neighborhood of 10%), but I don't believe investors are getting a special bargain. Still, I think First Horizon has meaningfully improved itself over the last few years and has good growth prospects, so it is not a bad hold or a bad candidate for a watchlist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.