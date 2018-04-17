This Greek Tragedy Is Over - Buy Greek Banks

The Greek crisis has been over for a few years now, and Greece is finally showing signs of recovery. I believe that Greek banks are currently undervalued and that we are reaching a tipping point in regards to sentiment and price appreciation. Over the next three years, Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY) and National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF) will double or triple their market caps because they will grow book value, grow earnings, and deleverage themselves.

This opportunity only presents itself because of the Greek Tragedy known as the greek banking crisis. The fall followed the ancient formula of many a Greek Tragedy. Too much risk caused multiple defaults on loans, and it all ended badly.

In late 2015, people were talking about Greek banks. Many early investors caught the falling knife and their portfolios suffered self inflicted bloody injuries. Much like poor Oedipus the King shown below, all future beauty in Greece is denied them.

When the first round of money wasn’t enough, a second round of extremely confident contrarians waded into recapitalizing share issuances and were summarily slaughtered like the Persian army against the Spartans. If you would like to learn more about how 300 spartan warriors held off the entire empire watch the movie 300. Those that have seen it you know what I’m talking about. An endless wave of soldiers that marched to their death against the shield wall.

Think of the overwhelming crushing weight of debt as the phalanx that investors sacrificed themselves upon. Their sacrifice however did serve some purpose as their financial blood provided the liquidity that Greek banks desperately needed to breathe again.

These foolish investors weren’t necessarily wrong on their thesis or valuation of Greek banks but they were wrong in their timing. Like many Greek tragic heroes, these investors made an error in judgement. (Hamartia) The hubris and large positions of these early investors was punished. There resolve was tested and many more investors lost their shirt and it didn't look good.

This modern tragedy came to its epic conclusion back in 2016 when National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF) went to zero as explained in this article by George Kesarios. If you want to know more about the greek banking crisis, George has a plethora of articles that explain it in depth.

At the end of the crisis, shareholders were left holding pennies where dollars once were.

Since then, not much has really happened. The bleeding stopped but the banks traded sideways through 2017. I think that investors that were fooled once feel will avoid being "fooled again".

Fast-forward to 2018 and memories of the Greek financial tragedy that were once fresh in investors minds have been largely forgotten as investors have finally taken that lunch break on the Island of lotus eaters.

Forgetting this pain has taken much longer than many thought. Much like the US financial crisis in 2008-2009, the recovery has come in stages. Many US banks such as Citibank (OTC:CITI) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recovered in one year but then gave back most of their gains. The US recovery did not begin in earnest until the second bottoming two full years after the crisis. I know that Greek banks are not the same as US banks but the situation has similarities and the rhymes rings true to me.

Compare the BAC chart...

To the chart for Eurobank...

You might not see the similarities, but I do.

Last year this article by Jan Willem Barnhoorn explored the many possible positive outcomes for Greek banks, and his call on Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY) almost doubled before dropping back near its yearly low. Will investors finally wake up to this opportunity? It is hard to say, because although Barnhoorn is not alone in his optimism for Greek banks, he is lonely. I remember when no one wanted BAC.

Other than a few value oriented managers most notably esteemed value investor Prem Watsa, no one is writing about Greek banks anymore. There is a dearth of information especially here in the US. I suggest reading Prem Watsa’s annual letter where he declared Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY) the most undervalued stock in the world.

He was obviously a little early on Greek banks but that is a common mistake made by many good value investors but he might not be wrong. Sometimes value investors buy early and sometimes we sell early. The best way to protect yourself is apply a big margin of safety.

As a deep value investor, I often want to pick stocks trading at extreme negativity or disinterest. Sometimes these opportunities are not the type of company you would typically want to buy and hold forever but sometimes they are. I always select my ideas independently and then see what others are saying. I especially like when one of my ideas is at a significant discount to when other value investors like Watsa bought it.

My margin of safety is typically very high because I buy hated or forgotten stocks with little downside. I can humbly say that although selling is tough, buying comes naturally. So why am I convinced that Greek banks have bottomed or at least are way closer to the bottom than the top.

In the case of Greek banks, I sense that we have bottomed out more because of disinterest than hate. The “haters” moved on last year and now frankly no one cares which is fine by me.

Compared to trade wars and Brexits, Greece just isn’t on people’s radar which works for me.

According to Howard Mark’s theory on cycles shown below, markets and stocks go through stages. Although it is impossible to tell where we are going, I think it is at times possible to see where we are in a current cycle. Greek banks in my opinion have capitulated, become despondent and rest in a current state of depression.

I’m not saying that it couldn’t get worse because there are inherent risks investing in Greece. Just look at Venezuela where depression has changed to hopelessness. Sometimes Icarus doesn’t rise again.

Many of the concerns regarding Greek banks were addressed by George Kesarios in his many articles regarding Greek banks from 2012-2016. I provided a link above. He was spot on in his assessment of ongoing risks in Greece. One of the biggest risks is the Greek government itself. The fact that many bank workers in Greece are civil servants with high pay is an albatross on future earnings. The fact that assets appear to be slightly overvalued on their stated book by approximately 15% means that I will apply said discount to their stated book. You can read more about that here in this article by the Investment Doctor.

Even given these concerns, I think these banks can double or triple because unlike in Venezuela, I think there are some reasons to be optimistic about Greece. Here are a few highlights from NBGIF's latest earnings.

Unemployment, a perennial problem in Greece, has begun to drop.

Greek Banks have grown total book value over the last year and are on the verge of profitability

Greek banks have lowered liabilities

Greek banks are selling at a 70% discount to book

Earnings are growing

These reasons have convinced me to take positions in both NBGIF and EGFEY. I believe these are conviction buys and have been buying "hand over fist" as they say. Please feel free to add your thoughts and comments below. Thanks for reading I hope it enriches your minds and wallet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBGIF, EGFEY, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional investment advisor. Please realize that your portfolio needs and tolerance for risk might be different from mine so do your own due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.