Barnes & Noble: How We Manufactured 7% In A Month

BKS traded ex-dividend on 4/5/18, so when our shares get called this Friday, we will have generated a 7% return in one month. The dividend is $0.15 per share.

As a contributor and person that spends way too much time, per week, on Seeking Alpha's site, I am often fascinated by how captivated many readers are with (chasing) high yielding securities. Some of the top authors, who are primarily focused on (chasing) high yielding securities that pay dividends or distributions often have their articles shoot straight to the top of "Trending Articles". Often the commentary section, of those articles, attracts upwards of four hundred to five hundred comments. This is proof of the strong demand by SA readers questing for yield.

On my marketplace site, Market Adventures, I tend to write about a number of different companies, albeit, many of them higher octane than tier B mall REITs and distressed MLPs companies. However, after spending five years on the buy side as a Senior Investment Associate for a division managing north of $40 billion of investment grade bonds, I learned by watching some others firms get crushed chasing high yielding securities. However, there are occasions where anomalies do exist and alpha can be created.

I wanted to share one of those opportunities with readers. And as my regular reader know, I don't just talk about ideas, I eat my own cooking and put them in motion.

Enclosed below is how we manufactured a 7% return in a month span. We sized this idea very modestly due to capital constraints, as I have so many other ideas currently in motion, but readers could have bought 10,000 or 20,000 shares and put the same exact bet on.

Let me walk you through the setup and mechanics of the bet.

On March 20, 2018, we bought 1,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) for $5.04. We then immediately afterwards sold 10 BKS 4/20/2018 calls with a $5 strike price for $0.25 per contract. The other kicker that made this bet highly attractive was that BKS traded ex-dividend on 4/5/18. So on 4/27/18, we will get our $0.15 per share dividend.

So we invested $5,040 to buy the stock. The commission was $5. We sold 10 calls for $250 (commissions would be $11.50 at Fidelity). The stock will get called from us on this Friday (4/20/18) at $5, so there will be another $5 commissions.

So net-net including commissions of $21.50, a $5,040 investment will return 6.7%. That is how you manufacture 6.7% in one month. If you exclude commissions, the return would be 7.1%. I mention this because frequent traders can get lower priced options contracts and if you bought 10,000 shares instead of 1,000 shares, the commission is only $5 at Fidelity.

Why there was limited risk to the trade

Now I'm sure some discerning and intellectual curious readers will say "yeah, but", what if the stock traded down. Well, if the stock traded lower I will still get to keep the $0.25 per shares for the calls ($250 for our 1,000 shares) and we will still get the $0.15 per share dividend ($150 for our 1,000 shares). So our new cost basis would be $5.04 less $0.40 or $4.64.

Moreover, I did some work on the fundamentals (see here) where I was comfortable being long BKS shares at those levels. I don't want to get into the weeds of those details in this piece, but keep in mind that on March 14, 2018 Barnes and Noble's management declared the dividend and dramatically raised FY 2019 guidance. Therefore, given how out of favor its stock has been, there was a high probability has the stock would trade flat to trend higher from March 20, 2018 to April 20, 2018.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 14, 2018--Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on April 27, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2018. In addition to the fiscal 2018 outlook provided on March 1, 2018, the Board of Directors today approved the Company’s fiscal 2019 budget and expects fiscal 2019 consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $175 million to $200 million. The Company expects fiscal 2019 EBITDA to grow through improved sales trends and expense reductions. The Company will provide further details when it reports fiscal 2018 year end results on or about June 21, 2018. Source: BKS 8-K

Here is the news story that SA covered in a timely manner.

Short Interest

Takeaway

Given the fascination some SA readers have with generating yield in their portfolios, I figured I would share an idea that I shared with Market Adventures readers of how we manufactured a one month return of 7%. Again, given my limited dry powder, I had size this bet very small, however, as someone who eats my own cooking, we did put the trade. Readers with much larger portfolios could have mirrored what I did and bought 10,000 or 20,000 shares, as the percentage return would have been the same and BKS's stock is liquid enough.

Appendix and proof of the trades

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.