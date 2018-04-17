4 Reasons To Avoid Verint Systems

Third: over half of its capital structure is comprised of goodwill.

Second: it is dilutive; VRNT has diluted its shares by over 95% over that same period.

First: it just doesn't make any money. Over the last decade, revenue has grown 620%, to over a billion dollars TTM. Despite this, it routinely struggles to turn a profit.

Verint Systems (VRNT) is an analytics company that sells software and hardware products for customer engagement management, security, surveillance, and business intelligence.

Most notable about VRNT, I think, is that despite over a billion dollars in TTM revenue, it routinely struggles to turn a profit. It is also dilutive, diluting its shareholder base by over 95% over the last ten years. Its capital structure is risky, with over half of it comprised of goodwill alone. Finally, its earnings yield is 258 bps lower than the two-year risk-free rate.

Let's get into it.

1. It Doesn't Make Any Money

The first thing I like to look at when analyzing a company is to check out its sales and earnings growth history to see if it can turn sales growth into earnings growth. In my opinion, sales growth without earnings growth is unimpressive and unsustainable; eventually, companies need to turn growth into profit. Ultimately, no business can survive over time without turning a profit and growing earnings.

This brings us to VRNT. As we can see in the chart below, despite its decade-long revenue growth, earnings are in the red, and lower than they were more than a decade ago.

VRNT Revenue TTM data by YCharts

Over this time period, TTM revenue has grown nearly 620%, yet its bottom line has declined. Based on this stagnant net income - stagnant all the way back to 2004 - without some operational cutbacks, it's hard to see how VRNT will deliver that profitability to investors.

2. It Is Dilutive

The next thing that I like to look is its history of share dilution. When a company issues additional shares, an existing investor's proportional ownership in that company is reduced. Dilution is so bad that it is itself - in my opinion - a reason to sell a stock.

As we know, intelligent, predictable buybacks tend to have a positive impact on price return, with those firms tending to enjoy significant price returns in periods following well-timed buyback announcements. In contrast, issuing new equity may be a negative signal, indicating that management may believe its shares to be overvalued.

As we can see from the chart below, VRNT has diluted its shareholder base by over 95% over the last ten years.

VRNT Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

We can see how this impacts shareholder return with a thought experiment. Let's say you buy 1,000 shares of VRNT today at ~$41.55, when VRNT has 63.84M million shares outstanding.

Source: Author's Work

Let's be charitable, and assume that, over the next ten years, VRNT doubles its revenue. Great! And, let's say, that because VRNT investors love to reward revenue, the stock price rises to reflect that. Even better!

But, during that time, let's assume that VRNT has issued more shares, as per the previous ten years. Now there are 124.488M shares outstanding.

Source: Author's Work



What this shows us is that a revenue increase doesn't equal a share increase. Instead, we're rewarded on a per share basis. Dilution causes our return on a per share basis to be muted.

Holding all else constant, instead of your shares being worth $83.10 per share, because of the dilution, they're only worth $42.62 per share. Even though the company doubled its revenue, it increased its share count. This means that revenue per share has increased from $17.78 to only $18.23, instead of doubling to $35.56 per share. In total, instead of your share of ownership being worth $8,310, even though you made the correct directional call, now they're only worth $4,261, because of management's decision to dilute.

This is just one of the many risks that investors may face when they invest, let alone risks like business risk, market risk, opportunity risk, inflationary risk, and so on. Further, I was charitable assuming that VRNT would double its revenue; even that isn't guaranteed, and if that turns out to be case, dilution would impact returns even worse. In my opinion, this is a risk investors shouldn't take.

3. Its Capital Structure Is Over Half Goodwill

Perusing its company filings, we see that over half - 63%! - of its capital structure is comprised of goodwill and intangibles.

Source: Company 10-K

Based on its most recent quarterly numbers, goodwill alone makes up over 50% of its total assets.

Source: YCharts & Author's Work

The risk of excess goodwill is the risk of the company incurring earnings charges due to impairment. This impairment generally occurs when companies buy overpriced shares during acquisitions, as an article in the Accounting Review points out:

[T]he root cause of many goodwill write-offs is the buyers' overpriced shares at acquisition. Overpriced shares provide managers with strong incentives to exploit the overpricing by acquiring businesses, often paying more than the acquisition's synergies, setting the stage for subsequent goodwill write-offs.

Indeed, goodwill write-downs are becoming more common over time. As Sloan et al. write in the Review of Accounting Studies:

Given the inherent unverifiability of fair values for intangibles and management's incentives to inflate assets and earnings, it is possible that management will use this new discretion to delay impairments [...] whereby assets are initially capitalized at cost and then only written down in the face of overwhelming evidence of impairment. Such accounting causes the initial overstatement of assets and earnings, and the later understatement of earnings when the aggressive accounting is reversed through large and untimely "big bath" impairments.

To make matters worse, the evidence suggests that management delays reporting of goodwill impairment until it reaches the point of no return.

[... O]ur evidence suggests that management only report impairments after it is obvious that most of the benefits have expired. This results in systematically overstated goodwill and earnings in the periods following acquisitions. [...] The evidence indicates that managers do not match costs of goodwill with its benefits. Instead, goodwill impairments are delayed until the value of goodwill has expired.

If that weren't bad enough, these probable impairments are not built into the stock price:

Investors do not appear to fully anticipate predictable goodwill overstatements, since we show that firms with deteriorating operating performance and large goodwill balances have predictable future impairments and negative abnormal stock returns.

This means that VRNT investors are at risk of taking an earnings hit (to its already low earnings) if this large amount of goodwill becomes impaired. This is particularly a risk given that goodwill comprises over 50% of the company's capital structure.

Valuation

Finally, we have to look at the quality of the stock. One way to do that is to look to the reciprocal of the P/E ratio, the earnings yield. The earnings yield illustrates the percentage of each dollar invested that was earned by the company during the past twelve months.

As investors, we should demand that earnings yields on equities be higher than the risk-free rate; otherwise, we'd be better off buying t-bills. And at the moment, the earnings yield for VRNT is -0.24%. In contrast, the risk-free rate provided by a two-year t-bill is 234 basis points. With an earnings yield 258 bps less than the risk-free rate, in my opinion, VRNT isn't worth the excess risk of its shares.

Conclusion

I caution investors against buying shares of VRNT. It is a company not turning a profit despite over a billion dollars in TTM revenue; it is dilutive; its capital structure is comprised of over half goodwill; and finally, its earnings yield is 258 bps lower than the risk-free rate.

For certain companies - let's say, a new biotech with a potential blockbuster drug - I might be willing to consider overlooking these problems in the hope of enjoying a larger payoff in the future. In the case of VRNT, I do not believe the risk-return relationship is favorable. Avoid VRNT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.