No Upside For U.K. Economy (Podcast)

Sterling has returned to levels seen before Brexit trashed the pound. Britain has indeed made significant economic progress. But investors should ask themselves: Where is the upside? Conservative Party leader Theresa May is not having an easy time maintaining her leadership, and lurking in the opposition is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, ready to return the UK to pre-Thatcher days. In this brief podcast (2:32), I suggest that, with sterling and UK stocks up, now may be a good time to take profits.
Summary
Sterling has returned to levels seen before the pound's post-Brexit crash.
Britain has indeed made significant economic progress. But investors should ask themselves: Where is the upside?
Conservative Party leader Theresa May is not having an easy time maintaining her leadership; even were she unhindered, she doesn’t appear to be adding much new vigor to the economy.
The Labour opposition, meanwhile, is ready to return the UK to pre-Thatcher days. With sterling and UK stocks up, now may be a good time to take profits.