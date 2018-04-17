No Upside For U.K. Economy (Podcast)

Sterling has returned to levels seen before the pound's post-Brexit crash.

Britain has indeed made significant economic progress. But investors should ask themselves: Where is the upside?

Conservative Party leader Theresa May is not having an easy time maintaining her leadership; even were she unhindered, she doesn’t appear to be adding much new vigor to the economy.

The Labour opposition, meanwhile, is ready to return the UK to pre-Thatcher days. With sterling and UK stocks up, now may be a good time to take profits.