Colony NorthStar: The Bottom Is In

The new $0.11/share quarterly dividend, however, is sustainable and covered by run rate core FFO.

I think an investment in Colony NorthStar, Inc. (CLNS) could provide investors with high-risk adjusted returns of up to 41 percent over the next twelve months. The global equity REIT slashed its dividend by 60 percent last month on the back of lower core FFO expectations in 2018. Colony NorthStar's shares are both cheap and oversold. They further appear to be forming out a bottom, suggesting that investors could now open a speculative long position.

There were a couple of reasons why Colony NorthStar's shares sold off last month: The global equity REIT missed fourth quarter earnings expectations and cut its dividend by a whopping 60 percent. Since Colony NorthStar is an income vehicle, first and foremost, dividend investors quickly sold into the weakness, adding to Colony NorthStar's poor performance over the last year.

Colony NorthStar is a highly volatile REIT and is therefore only suitable as an investment for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. That being said, though, I think the correction affords income investors with a promising entry window into the stock, for three reasons:

1. Colony NorthStar Is Much More Than Just A Struggling HealthCare Business

Healthcare REITs increasingly suffer from overcapacity issues in the sector which has led to low occupancy rates and pressure on rents, especially in the skilled-nursing subsector. Colony NorthStar has significant exposure to skilled-nursing facilities: The REIT owned 102 skilled-nursing facilities at the end of the December quarter representing ~35 percent of total net operating income in the healthcare segment.

Source: Colony NorthStar Q4-2017 Supplement

Occupancy rates in the healthcare business remain in the low 80-percent range, and Colony NorthStar's same-store net operating income declined one percent year over year.

Source: Colony NorthStar Q4-2017 Supplement

That being said, though, Colony NorthStar is so much more than just a healthcare business. The company owns real estate in various segments, including U.S. hospitality and industrial assets, other equity and debt investments, and consolidates an investment management business under its roof.

Source: Colony NorthStar Investor Presentation

Colony NorthStar's healthcare business contributed $17.5 million of core FFO to total core FFO of $95.0 million in Q4-2017. In other words, the REIT's healthcare business accounts for just ~18 percent of the REIT's total core funds from operations.

Source: Colony NorthStar Q4-2017 Supplement

2. Colony NorthStar Is Undervalued And Oversold

Colony NorthStar has fallen too far, too fast. The REIT's share price has dropped ~50 percent year to date. You read that correctly: Year to date, Colony NorthStar has crashed ~50 percent, with the major catalyst for the drop being the dividend cut and poor NOI growth in the healthcare business.

Management cut its quarterly dividend from $0.27/share to $0.11/share in March, reflecting a decrease of 60 percent. Based on this dividend run rate and a current share price of $5.68, an investment in CLNS yields 7.75 percent.

Colony NorthStar currently sells for ~8.9x Q4-2017 run rate core FFO and a huge discount to accounting book value.

CLNS Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Colony NorthStar has been widely oversold in the last several months. Today, the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 38.25 indicating that Colony NorthStar has significant technical rebound potential.

3. The Bottom Is In

I am prepared to say that the bottom is in. Colony NorthStar has bounced back from its 52-week low @$5.28 and has seen some buying activity since.

Source: StockCharts

Since the REIT's new quarterly dividend payout of $0.11/share should be covered by run rate core FFO, I think the dividend is sustainable, and more investors will wake up to this fact in due time.

I can see Colony NorthStar trade up to $8 over the next 12 months as investors begin to see the new dividend as sustainable and take advantage of the huge discount to accounting book value. An $8 price target on the stock translates into ~41 percent upside and implies a 12.5x core FFO multiple.

Your Takeaway

Colony NorthStar has an attractive risk-reward combination at today's price point. Shares sell for a larger than 50 percent discount to accounting book value, and they have been widely oversold, too, indicating that investors have turned too bearish on the diversified REIT after the dividend cut in March. The new dividend is sustainable and should be covered by run rate core FFO going forward. While the healthcare business is a bit of a problem, Colony NorthStar is much more than just a healthcare REIT. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.