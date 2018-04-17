The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - March 2018

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of March 15, 2018.

What does the "Quality" indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure.

Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.5% 4.9% -2.0 38% 1.54% 106% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.0% 5.0% -1.9 39% 1.30% 106% (NTC) Tax-Free Income-Connecticut -14.9% 4.3% -1.5 37% 1.06% 103% (NQP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -14.8% 5.1% -2.2 40% 1.00% 102% (EMI) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -14.7% 3.8% -1.4 36% 1.72% 105% (NUM) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -14.5% 4.2% -1.8 38% 0.99% 107% (NNC) Tax-Free Income-North Carolina -14.4% 3.8% -2.3 39% 1.04% 106% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -14.3% 3.9% -2.0 36% 1.44% 107% (MMV) Tax-Free Income-Massachusetts -14.1% 3.7% -2.0 33% 1.27% 113% (EVO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -14.1% 4.4% -2.1 36% 1.57% 110%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest Quality z-scores

CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (MVF) Tax-Free Income-National -4.1 -4.6% 5.5% 38% 0.90% 106% (NMZ) Tax-Free Income-High Yield -4.1 -3.9% 5.7% 38% 1.06% 107% (MYC) Tax-Free Income-California -3.1 -9.6% 4.6% 41% 0.91% 109% (BFY) Tax-Free Income-New York -3.0 -11.1% 4.4% 40% 1.10% 111% (NIM) Tax-Free Income-National -2.9 -7.7% 3.3% 0% 0.57% 105% (GFY) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -2.9 -8.5% 5.5% 23% 1.31% 102% (LEO) Tax-Free Income-National -2.9 -8.2% 5.5% 35% 1.09% 115% (MFL) Tax-Free Income-National -2.9 -6.1% 5.1% 41% 1.04% 107% (NCA) Tax-Free Income-California -2.9 -7.7% 3.6% 0% 0.57% 107% (PCQ) Tax-Free Income-California -2.8 8.8% 6.3% 47% 1.16% 117%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 20 highest Quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable, I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.2% -6.5% -0.1 30% 2.24% 103% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.5% -9.4% -1.1 25% 1.96% 102% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.5% -8.5% -1.1 26% 1.62% 108% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.9% -11.0% -1.0 29% 1.33% 101% (PDI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.6% 6.4% 0.4 45% 2.15% 117% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.4% -10.4% -1.6 31% 1.58% 129% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.2% -10.8% -1.7 29% 0.99% 108% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.2% -10.9% -1.5 26% 1.17% 108% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.9% -9.7% -0.7 29% 1.97% 105% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income 7.9% -10.0% -1.4 24% 1.56% 210% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.9% -11.8% -2.1 30% 0.90% 102% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% -4.9% -1.5 30% 1.31% 102% (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.8% -5.4% -0.6 34% 1.21% 107% (PDT) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.8% 4.1% -0.3 33% 1.45% 103% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.7% -12.9% -1.7 32% 1.24% 104% (BGX) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.7% -7.4% -0.9 36% 1.73% 111% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income 7.6% -12.3% -2.0 25% 1.25% 102% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.6% -10.4% -1.3 35% 2.29% 105% (HTD) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged 7.6% -7.2% -1.8 32% 1.20% 108% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.6% -11.9% -2.0 28% 1.49% 107%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount.

The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%.

Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.1% 7.2% -1.2 -1.0 36% 1.49% 105% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.9% 7.7% -1.7 -1.0 32% 1.24% 104% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -11.0% 8.9% -1.0 -1.0 29% 1.33% 101% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.8% 7.1% -2.2 -1.0 27% 1.25% 105% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.3% 7.6% -2.0 -0.9 25% 1.25% 102% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.8% 7.9% -2.1 -0.9 30% 0.90% 102% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.9% 7.6% -2.0 -0.9 28% 1.49% 107% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.9% 8.2% -1.5 -0.9 26% 1.17% 108% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.4% 9.5% -1.1 -0.9 25% 1.96% 102% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.8% 8.2% -1.7 -0.9 29% 0.99% 108%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.8% 7.1% -2.2 2.1 27% 1.25% 105% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yielder -11.8% 7.9% -2.1 2.0 30% 0.90% 102% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.3% 7.6% -2.0 1.9 25% 1.25% 102% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.7% 7.5% -2.1 1.8 27% 1.14% 105% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.9% 7.6% -2.0 1.8 28% 1.49% 107% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.9% 7.7% -1.7 1.7 32% 1.24% 104% (NQP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -14.8% 5.1% -2.2 1.7 40% 1.00% 102% (VKQ) Tax-Free Income-National -10.9% 5.8% -2.5 1.6 40% 0.96% 117% (NAN) Tax-Free Income-New York -12.2% 4.5% -2.8 1.5 37% 0.43% 106% (VLT) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.8% 7.2% -1.8 1.5 26% 1.12% 101%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Top picks?

I try to emphasize that the Cambridge Income Laboratory is not primarily about "picks."

The majority of the CEFs in the "D x Y x Z" top list are high-yield funds (5 out of the top 6), and they all look quite attractive, particularly:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT): 7.9% yield, -11.8% discount, -2.1 z-score, 30% leverage, 0.90% baseline expense, 102% coverage.

(HYT): 7.9% yield, -11.8% discount, -2.1 z-score, 30% leverage, 0.90% baseline expense, 102% coverage. New America High Income Fund (HYB): 7.5% yield, -11.7% discount, -2.1 z-score, 27% leverage, 1.14% baseline expense, 105% coverage.

(HYB): 7.5% yield, -11.7% discount, -2.1 z-score, 27% leverage, 1.14% baseline expense, 105% coverage. Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY): 7.1% yield, -13.8% discount, -2.2 z-score, 27% leverage, 1.05% baseline expense, 129% coverage.

I want to talk about GHY specifically briefly because anyone looking at past performance numbers may become slightly confused about its relatively poor performance. For example, GHY returned 5.03% annualized on a NAV basis over the last 5 years, compared to 6.44% for HYT and 6.59% for HYB.

One thing to remember about GHY is that it's a short duration fund which should in theory insulate it better from interest rate rises compared to CEFs without a short duration focus. According to CEFdata, GHY has a duration of 2.50 years, compared to 5.22 for HYT and 3.79 for HYB.

Moreover, GHY also has a focus on relatively higher quality issues. Again from CEFdata, GHY has an average credit rating of "BB" compared to "B" for both HYT and HYB.

Finally, GHY is a global high-yield fund (even though CEFConnect puts it in the "high-yield" category), with 39% of the portfolio being outside of the U.S.

All three of the above factors (short duration, higher quality, global diversification) should reduce the risk factor of GHY compared to traditional high-yield CEFs such as HYT and HYB. As a case in point, notice how GHY's NAV fell much less than HYT and HYB during the credit panic of early 2016. However, it also rebounded less during the subsequent recovery. Therefore, among the broader universe of high-yield CEFs, GHY could be considered as a lower-risk, lower-reward type of investment of the peer group.

HYT Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Note that I will not be keeping track of top pick performance in the Quality CEF edition, unlike in the main report.

