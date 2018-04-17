Ford Vs. BMW: How To Look For Bargains In This Market

Here is a possible value-oriented approach to an investment in one of the toughest market sectors overall.

A good starting point to identify cheap stocks might be Ed Yardeni's overview of the cheapest market sectors, which is continuously updated. You will find out that the average automobile manufacturer trades for just 7 times 2018 consensus earnings, which is less than 50% of the market average.

The silliest thing to do now would be to buy a car manufacturer ETF or maybe Ford (F), which is even cheaper, as it trades for just 5.8 times forward earnings. However, it might also be silly to discard the sector immediately - as this is likely what most investors do. And this creates potential bargains.

Most importantly we should not ignore that there are some good reasons for this low P/E:

A toppy U.S. car market means little near/mid-term growth (if any) ahead.

Cars are a highly cyclical industry and the bull market is getting old. Car makers usually crash hard during recessions.

Interest rates are increasing, which means capital intensive industries like car manufacturing will suffer a hit to their margins.

A recession will cause used car prices to go down, which will lead to higher delinquencies - and many car manufacturers also act as lenders. Will these banks be able to recover their projected residual values? Will some fail?

Trade "war" fears. Tariffs may cause turmoil, unpredictability, market share losses.

The transition to electric cars will mean that much of the IP owned by traditional ICE manufacturers will become worthless. At the same time, they will have to reinvent their cars. Some will succeed, some won't. A lot of money will certainly be burnt.

"Tesla ( TSLA ) will obviously eat everybody's cake."

) will obviously eat everybody's cake." "Autonomous cars and car sharing will lead to higher utilization, so less cars will be sold."

For example, Ford's financial services arm has assets of ~$150B, which are backed by cars on the road. Only ~10% of these assets are equity, the rest is debt. What will happen if used car prices go down and people stop paying down their loans?

Moreover, Ford had highly volatile earnings over the past few years. So, while it trades for less than its 5-year average P/E of 6, this doesn't mean a lot. But unpredictability is obviously bad. It leads to a lower P/E.

(Source)

Now the hard part is obviously to understand how low exactly the P/E should go in order to be fair. As all potential investments compete in the market for potential investors, the only way to answer this question is to compare many competitors. Few will appear undervalued, many fairly valued, some overvalued. Most of the undervalued ones will be value traps.

On this site I recently found the following graph for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY):

It is an automated analysis, but you can clearly see that analysts project below-average revenue growth for BMW and, hence, lower potential. However, it is relatively easy in the car industry to generate revenues - the problem are attractive margins. BMW has always been very disciplined in this respect. Its profit margins have been consistently within the targeted range and among the highest in the industry. For eight straight years, operating margins have been between 8 and 12%. In fact, the graph also tells us that earnings quality, balance sheet and profitability are excellent, while valuation is far more attractive than industry-average. The automated analysis also tells us that "the group usually releases upbeat results with huge surprise rates". So I would put a question mark after the "below-average potential".

This was when the BMW preferred stock (Vorzugsaktien) traded for EUR 71 or 6.3 times expected 2018 earnings. Despite being a premium company from every angle you look at it, BMW was not trading at a premium to its average competitors. It has a great brand, has been run excellently well by the majority shareholder family for decades, didn't make a loss even during the great recession, is financially super solid and was not involved in the diesel scandal. Interestingly, it is a net car exporter out of the U.S., i.e. it builds more cars there than it sells. So even if those tariffs got introduced, it remains to be seen if or how much BMW will be impacted.

(Source)

Including the recession years, BMW has made ~EUR 7.11/share on average in the past 10 years. (On the same basis, Ford lost money.) This covers about twice the expected dividend for 2017, but is actually an overly cautious profit estimate. In 2018 BMW is expected to make over EUR 11.3/share. Its BV was ~EUR 80/share as of YE 2017 and usually it has been a good time to buy when it traded below 90% of BV (link shows figures for the preferreds), as was the case when it stood at EUR 71.

A comparison of several metrics over the 10-year period reveals BMW's relative attractiveness compared to Ford:

BMW Ford Shares outstanding barely grew more than doubled Sales roughly doubled no growth Dividend robust growth erratic Margins stable lower and not stable Working capital very small, stable enormous, then shrinking

Compared to Ford, BMW has several additional advantages: Its financial services arm lends money to buy premium cars. This means high net-worth clients - which are more unlikely to miss a debt repayment. When it comes to electric cars, BMW is the market leader in Europe. It has highly flexible global manufacturing capabilities and can produce almost any car locally, so it can quickly adapt to potential tariffs. Donald Trump can do very little against it, as it already realizes what the president would like Ford and GM (NYSE:GM) to achieve: export more cars. BMW is actually the largest car exporter from the U.S.

I could go on for a while. (Full BMW coverage is available to 'Stability & Opportunity' subscribers.) But you certainly already got the idea: BMW might be one of those "babies" thrown out with the bathwater. In fact, I suggested it to my subscribers when it traded for EUR 71 and it has returned 12% in five weeks.

Maybe this was just luck, but I had actually covered my bases a bit. A stock like this in a volatile market can obviously go anywhere in the short term - and who knows what the mid term and long term will bring. Maybe 6 months from now a recession will be a certainty and the stock stays down or goes even lower. So, in order to make such a trade a bit safer we need a catalyst, which in this case was the dividend. BMW will pay out EUR 4 per share in May (German companies usually pay their entire annual dividend right after the AGM) and I thought it was very unlikely that the yield went much higher than 5.6%, especially considering the European low interest rate environment. German savers currently get zero interest on their savings accounts. I figured that dividend chasers would like BMW a lot.

Moreover, factoring in the dividend, a buyer at EUR 71 effectively paid only EUR 67 (+ his individual tax obligation on the dividend), as EUR 4 would be "reimbursed" almost immediately. Paying 5.9 times forward earnings, i.e. a below-average multiple for a business with above-average qualities is a strategy that has a high probability of success - even in a difficult sector like car manufacturing and at a point in time which is perceived to be the "top of the cycle".

It actually is almost a no-brainer in this context as we have seen the enormous qualitative differences between BMW and one of its major competitors - yet the multiple was almost the same. This could not be right.

This is probably why the undervaluation didn't last long:

(BMW Vz in EUR)

While a bit less attractive then 6 weeks ago, BMW is probably still undervalued. If you are interested in opening a position, consider waiting until 5/18 when the stock goes ex-dividend. Usually it lags for a while after the big annual pay-out and a summer market slump might provide another nice entry opportunity. Albeit this time without a short-term catalyst.

