Chevron: Buy The Breakout

Chevron (CVX) is trending higher as its fundamental operations improve. Its share price and operations declined significantly during the collapse in oil prices, but now as oil prices strengthen, its flexibility has allowed it to be further leveraged to the recovery. Improved cash flow, and a commitment to dividend payout are leading to improved investor sentiment, pushing its share price higher. I am buying stock in the name, and will hold as long as the price of oil continues higher.

Price Action

CVX is staging a reversal higher after years of decline due to the collapsing price of oil. The price collapse in oil weighed on its operations, and thus investor sentiment.

Now however, investors are beginning to grow more comfortable holding its stock for both capital appreciation and dividend payouts. Its dividend yield is over 3.6%, a substantial premium to the S&P 500 Index.

Rising energy prices are leading to increasing cash flow from operations, the lifeblood of the company. This should further stabilize and strengthen its share price, inviting more investors to buy. I own the shares at current level, and like its longer-term prospects should the price of oil continue to trend higher.

Fundamental Narrative

CVX is positioned well in the current environment, benefiting from rising cash flows and reducing its cost structure while also being able to consistently payout its dividend. This combination will likely keep investor sentiment elevated, boosting its share price. Over the last year, cash flow from operations came in at $20.5 billion, reflecting strong upstream production and higher realizations, according to management. Downstream results were noticeably lower than in previous quarters due to a number of headwinds.

Solid results in its upstream operations were fueled by rising energy prices, with favorable elements continuing over coming years, according to its earnings call. Upstream earnings increased by roughly $5.1 billion in the last quarter due to higher realizations and increased volumes.

CVX's earnings and cash flows are highly leveraged to crude prices and this leverage is expected to grow as its production grows in 2018, according to its earnings call. Over the last year, energy production came in at 2.73 million barrels a day, an increase of 134,000 barrels a day or 5%, up from 2016.

Major capital projects increased production by 240,000 barrels a day, as CVX ramped up multiple projects, including Gorgon and Angola LNG. These capital projects are possible due to a number of CVX divestitures, and its financial flexibility. With the commodity business being highly cyclical, management was able to effectively navigate the recent downturn, allocating resources to many of its lower cost producers, which stand to grow the company's bottom-line as overall energy prices increase and stabilize.

Shale and tight production increased 46,000 barrels a day, primarily due to the growth in the Midland and Delaware basins in the Permian, according to management. Moreover, during the last five years, CVX has added nearly 400 million more barrels than the company produced and divested, increasing exposure to a rising oil price environment. Its reserve replacement ratio was roughly 155% in 2017, and 107% over the last five years. Its reserves to production ratio stands at 11.7, demonstrating the strength and sustainability of its upstream business.

In 2017, the Permian was its largest contributor to reserve additions, where CVX continues to lower its cost structure, focus its investment, and develop its resources in a capital efficient way. CVX has recently added elsewhere across its portfolio, including from the Gorgon Project where well performance has been encouraging, according to its earnings call. CVX's commitment to ramping up its rig fleet should lead to shareholder value as industry dynamics improve.

During the oil price downturn in recent years, CVX's commitment to cost reduction and efficiencies gave it the flexibility it needed to re-position its portfolio to benefit from an oil price recovery, which we are currently witnessing. Over the last few years, management continued to make progress on spend reduction. Capital on operating expenses were down in 2017, with C&E spending coming in at $18.8 billion, down $3.6 million from the prior year, and more than $21 billion from three years earlier, according to its earnings call.

Moreover, full year operating costs for 2017 were more than $1 billion lower than in 2016, despite higher upstream production. This signals efficiency in the face of growing demand and production, which should further benefit cash flows going forward.

When compared to 2014, operating costs were down by nearly $6 billion on an annualized basis. Management's commitment to maintaining capital and cost discipline through negotiating better rates from contractors and vendors, should further leverage it a healthier macro environment. Due to the cyclical nature of the commodity business, capital discipline is a key feature for why CVX is adding shareholder value.

Recent divestments have also helped positioned CVX's portfolio in a way to benefit from improving energy prices. Management has sold assets that don't have a strategic fit, or those for which they can receive good value, and it plans to continue doing so. For example, the sale of its Southern Africa refining and marketing business, is expected to close in 2018. Southern Africa is in a difficult geopolitical atmosphere currently, with management able to receive an attractive offer for what it believes is a fair price.

Below is a chart of CVX's cash flow from operations. As the price of oil collapsed between 2014-2016, CVX's profits similarly declined to below financial crisis levels. As energy turned higher, with management focusing on efficiency and flexibility, CVX was able to similarly turn around its operating cash flow. With stable to rising energy prices going forward, CVX should continue to improve its cash flow.

Rising cash flows have made it possible for management to boost its dividend payout in recent years. Although its dividend growth flat-lined during the oil price collapse, management is again boosting its payout. During the fourth quarter, CVX paid $2 billion in dividends, with an announced increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.12 per share.

Since 2000, CVX has significantly boosted its dividend per share from nearly $0.25, to over $1.00. This comes alongside an above average dividend yield of nearly 3.6%, relative to the less than 2% payout yield in the S&P 500 index. Rising cash flow and a commitment by management to return capital to shareholders should continue to boost investor sentiment, leading its share price higher as well.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.