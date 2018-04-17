Zuora Going Forward: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain?

Zuora is not profitable, its multiples are problematic at its current valuation, and it faces a great deal of competition.

Subscription business Zuora IPO raised over $150 million last week, and the company has continued to stay at its elevated share price this week.

Zuora’s IPO debuted to a fantastic start last week, signifying just how much the tech IPO market has been booming in 2018. The company saw its stock initially rise from an IPO price of $14, which was already above the initial range value, to over $20 and a valuation of over $2 billion according to TechCrunch. On Monday, the stock continued to hover slightly above the $20 mark before closing at a value of $20.60.

Those investors who managed to get in the ground floor should be congratulating themselves, and Zuora could provide growth in the long term. But now may be a good time for them to cash out and investors interested in how Zuora has risen so far should be careful. The company has plenty of long-term potential, but is probably overvalued at its current level and faces several challenges.

Examining the Company Profile

Zuora can be described as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) company, a company which essentially helps businesses conduct the nitty-gritty parts of business such as payroll. The ERP sector is highly competitive, with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) being among the biggest companies.

But what sets Zuora apart is that it has a unique emphasis on subscription-based businesses. As Zuora rightfully points out in its SEC report, consumers and businesses are realizing the unique benefits of a subscription-based model, and we see subscription boxes for everything from make-up kits to clothes to food. Startups and large corporations are looking at the potential of a subscription-based economy with millennial investors, and Zuora uses its subscription-based software to help businesses become more efficient, support expansion, and receive more data among other benefits.

The result is a rapidly-growing business. Zuora’s revenue rose from $92 million in the fiscal year ending January 31, 2016 to nearly $168 million over the same time frame ending in 2018. Zuora can also point out that its growth rate increased from 2017 to 2018 compared to 2016 to 2017.

However, those numbers are somewhat misleading. A significant chunk of Zuora’s revenue growth comes from an increase in professional services revenue as opposed to subscription revenue. The catch is that in all three years, professional services revenue was smaller than its cost of revenue and thus cannot be counted on over the long term. As Barron’s reports, Zuora chief executive Tien Tzuo said that the key metric is Zuora’s subscription revenue. That rose from $68 million in 2016 to $120 million in 2018, and the revenue growth has consistently remained above 30 percent instead of increasing year to year.

Zuora’s subscription-based business may have nearly doubled in two years, and it is perfectly plausible that this company could continue to grow like this while the subscription boom lasts. This excitement over its potential and the tech IPO market as a whole has undoubtedly played a role behind its successful IPO.

Potential is not enough

Zuora unquestionably has potential, but potential alone does not justify a $2 billion valuation for a company which had a subscription revenue of just $120 million. And there are certain problems which should concern investors.

Some of these problems are minor such as the fact that like most tech IPOs these days, Zuora has highly limited the voting power of its shares to concentrate authority around its current leaders. But a more pressing matter is Zuora’s profitability numbers. While a tech IPO losing money is hardly unusual, Zuora saw its net losses increase from $39 million and -$1.64 per share in 2017 to $47 million and -$1.78 per share in 2018.

There is also the threat of competition. Zuora lists traditional ERP companies like Oracle, traditional order-to-cash solutions that address individual elements of the subscription order-to-cash process, and in-house custom solutions among its competitors. The larger companies in particular could be a threat, as they have long-term relationships with customers Zuora wants to snag. Furthermore, they could muscle into Zuora’s subscription territory using their own resources and potentially outcompete them. But it should be noted that Zuora has managed to reach its present state so far despite said competition.

And all of this does assume that the subscription market continues to grow and be a major part of the customer experience over the next few years. Zuora states that it expects the subscription market to increase from $2 billion in 2017 to over $9 billion by 2022, but there have been concerns over the years about whether we may be hitting a subscription business bubble. There is no guarantee that Zuora will continue to grow.

Wait for a Drop

Could Zuora be a decent investment even at $20? It is possible. The subscription-based market is more likely to grow than not, and Zuora has proven its ability to stand up to larger competition and carve out a niche.

But it is highly likely that Zuora’s present growth is caused in part by investors being willing to jump on the next hyped tech IPO, and that hype will fade as other tech companies go public. Combine that with the fact that this company is currently overvalued but has real potential, and there is a real chance to get a value long term stock by waiting.

Now is not the time to move. Wait for Zuora’s value to fall closer to its initial IPO price and then seriously consider picking and holding onto this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.