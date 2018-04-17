Project $1M: Q1 2018 Has Been A Rollercoaster Ride!

In spite of torrid share price performance of the portfolio since inception, valuation levels aren't concerning to me given tailwinds that most of these names have.

Volatility returned with a bang to the Project $1M portfolio for Q1 2018! There have been some fairly substantial moves in the portfolio that are self evident with a cursory review of the performance graph for the quarter, which is a marked contrast to the smooth and steady run up in 2017. Surprisingly, the portfolio's performance is still in the black for 2018. It will be interesting to see how much longer this remains the case. The portfolio's performance is also still up on the S&P 500 at this point in the year, though that isn't saying much.

I am roughly 1/4 of the way or 2.5 years into my ambitious experiment to grow a $275k portfolio at a double-digit rate over the course of a 10-year period to hit $1M by 2025. In the period since inception, the portfolio has returned a compounded ~17%.

I am still confident in the underlying earnings power of the various businesses in my portfolio to deliver on my goal of tripling my investment capital to hit my portfolio target. I think the biggest risk that I face in the portfolio is regulatory risk, which was something that was painfully highlighted in the portfolio this quarter.

With respect to the last month's performance, there wasn't much to cheer about in the numbers across any of the holdings. In fact, all of my holdings displayed negative growth for the last month. What has been interesting about performance YTD is that close to 40% of the positions have been negative, while the rest have been positive performers. Likely by more luck, rather than design, it just so happens that my larger portfolio positions have experienced positive growth.

Facebook is in the doghouse

I was never of the view that Facebook (FB) was a particularly expensive stock, even when it traded up near $200 per share. Facebook trading at levels closer to $150 just reinforces that view for me even further. The big proviso with this statement is that Facebook's franchise and brand equity isn't irreparably damaged by the ongoing privacy and data monetization scandal that the business finds itself in.

What's been interesting to me as a result of all of this is the growing realization of just how powerful the platform is. That the company can influence perception of friends and brands is one thing, but the ability to swing elections and alter understanding of current events across such large sections of the global community just reinforces to me why advertisers will never defect in mass. This is exposure that just can't be gained anywhere else, no matter how much one is willing to spend.

Make no mistake, regulation is now coming to Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and others monetizing consumer information for profit online. However, my view is that this will be light and take the form of explicit user controls, disclosure and reporting, and human content curation. Thus, this will be more of an expense line hit, as opposed to crimping topline growth.

Regulation will actually be a good thing for the stock because it will define clear boundaries for Facebook to operate within and eliminate the farce that self regulation has been shown to be. I also don't believe advertisers will want to kill the golden goose which allows them to reach and influence so many, in such a targeted way. Look for all manner of corporate lobby groups to weaken whatever form of legislation that finally sees the light of day.

In any event, the market is clearly concerned, and that's been reflected in Facebook's price action. The stock has been down greater than 11% year to date.

Celgene catalyst is still unclear

Celgene (CELG) woes have been well documented recently. Revised long-term guidance, errors in filing for new drugs and ongoing worries around Revlimid dependency have all conspired to send the stock down some 16% YTD and close to 40% from its $140 12-month high. While I believe that Celgene's Biotech 'Venture Model' of placing long-term equity bets in early-stage biotech companies with promising drug development is a well-considered strategy to spend its Revlimid cash flow, I may have made a strategic blunder in selecting Celgene for Project $1M.

This is because the business tailwinds for Celgene are inherently speculative. Drug discovery is a complex process. There are no guarantees that you will hit a large payoff even if you have invested well across 20 different early-stage biotechs with promising compounds. Unlike some of my other businesses that are being driven by the cash to credit tailwind (MasterCard (NYSE:MA)), or the shift from print advertising to online advertising (Facebook), or physical commerce to digital commerce (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), drug discovery tends to be hit or miss, all or nothing.

Still, I believe Celgene represents a great business that has been fairly harshly marked down. I continue to hold here.

Amazon, Booking Holdings show the way

Amazon and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) were my portfolio stars in Q1.

Amazon

While Amazon has pulled back a little in recent weeks, and Trump's threats of getting Amazon to pay more taxes continue to grab the headlines, the business continues to quietly strengthen its role as the operating system for digital commerce. Investments in fulfillment centers and last mile delivery continue to position Amazon well as the glue or enablement platform for all other brands and retailers to leverage for a best in class online experience. AWS also has every indication of being a monster business, with its continued growth and scale boding well for long-term growth. Prime continues to be a nice recurring revenue, high margin business for Amazon as well.

Booking Holdings

While Booking Holdings was the subject of investor concern toward the end of 2017 on fears of slowing growth, the company recently delivered a standout quarter and delivered revenue up 19% year on year. Booking's strong revenue growth performance saw the stock price subsequently rally strongly. While ongoing concerns about AirBnB (AIRB) and focused market entry by large technology players remain, market growth and fragmentation in the OTA market is such that Booking Holdings should continue to grow and acquire share for some time to come.

Conclusion

In summary, Q1 2018 delivered satisfactory performance for me, in spite of the elevated volatility that was prevalent. Most importantly, I remained true to my investment strategy with no sales and with no buys (given prices didn't hit the levels that I have written my put options at for stock to be put to me).

I expect to make an addition to the portfolio in Q2 as a result of an acquisition of Sirtex Medical (OTC:SRXTY) by Varian (VAR). More to come on this later in Q2.

