Costco - The Magical Warehouse

Source: Costco Store Image

Costco (COST) continues to remain a preeminent force in the consumer retail space. Behind Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), COST is the third largest retailer by total revenues. The company exhibits unique store characteristics and is well positioned to accommodate changing consumer buying preferences. From an investment perspective, COST offers a 1.06% yield and over the past five years, COST has displayed stock appreciation of around 16% a year. In spite of the broader markets' concerns regarding online retail buying, this article seeks to identify whether or not COST remains a buy and offer insights into the retailer's key business strengths.

Why Buy Costco?

Competitive Strength

COST displays a number of business advantages ranging from recurring membership fees, low pricing, a unique buying atmosphere, and cost advantages. One of the more preeminent business advantages is COST's annual membership program. COST (much like AMZN or BJ's) charges customers an annual membership fee to gain access to the company's reduced pricing. COST is very price competitive, with most of the company's products selling at just above their at-cost price. Although COST's annual membership fees of $3.1 billion a year seem low in comparison to the company's total revenue of $133 billion, COST's net income is situated close to its membership revenues. This reinforces the notion that COST's membership is the cornerstone of the company's business model. An examination of membership renewal rates and the magnitude of COST members reveals a formidable 90% renewal rate and a membership base of 50.4 million households and 92.2 million consumers. Furthermore, COST memberships are inexpensive at just $60 for an individual membership and $120 for a 2% reward yielding executive membership. Appealing pricing, marginal membership fees, as well as increasingly value-oriented consumers, solidify future growth in memberships.

In addition to compelling pricing and recurring annual revenues from membership fees, COST boasts an optimized cost structure as well as an attractive buying atmosphere. COST derives significant cost advantages from the company's lower store count, optimized product distribution channels, strategic store configuration, and large volume purchasing. COST's U.S store count of only 500 stores is very low in comparison to Target's (TGT) 1,800 stores and Kroger's (KR) 2,782 stores. In spite of a comparatively smaller store count, COST's total annual revenues of $129 billion surpass TGT's revenues of $72 billion, and Kroger's revenues of $122 billion. Limited retail exposure enables COST to offer lower pricing, concentrate stores in lucrative markets, and reduce overhead expenditures. An examination of COST's business structure reveals a commitment to operational efficiency. Through simplicity of design, COST stores' are easily cleaned, maximize shelf space, eliminate unnecessary warehouse storage locations, and do not require plastering or other design elements. COST eliminates the need for backroom storage space through the stores' wide open warehouse-like configuration. COST has ceiling high rows of storage shelves and wide aisles enabling forklifts to move in and out adding or unpacking stored inventory. The company's stores are simply retail warehouses, requiring fewer capital expenditures on materials and design (there are no ceiling tiles, no wall plastering, extensive painting, etc.). However, even though Costco stores have a warehouse like configuration, this further enhances the consumer buying experience as it gives the impression of value. Visualizing a stark store appearance, concrete floors, warehouse shelving, industrial lighting, and vast product inventories gives consumers the impression of bulk discount purchasing. COST displays additional cost efficacy characteristics through the company's vertical integration supply chain efficiencies. The company's generic brand, Kirkland Signature, offers a vast array of quality products ranging from apparel, sporting goods, fresh/organic food items, and durable goods. In 2017, Kirkland Signature Products accounted for over $35 billion in sales, accounting for 27% of total revenues. COST also benefits from supply chain efficiencies by buying products directly from manufacturers and routing them to warehouses or cross-docking consolidation points. Costco depots receive large shipments from manufacturers before quickly shipping goods to individual warehouses. As a result, COST eliminates many costs associated with traditional multi-step distribution channels.

COST offers other favorable business characteristics as a result of the company's large number of ancillary business and defensiveness against other retailers. In addition to large inventories of consumer retail products, COST maximizes revenues through a number of ancillary businesses ranging from consumer gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers. COST still remains defensive against other retail competitors as the company offers a unique buying experience. COST creates a value enticing and explorative consumer spending climate. The company is very cost competitive, consumers find great value in the service (even though COST raised membership pricing by 6%, membership increased from 88% to 90%), and COST is furthering its digital e-commerce platform to allow for greater customer convenience.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

COST demonstrates an adequate balance sheet. Although the company has displayed low liquidity levels and increased debt accumulation, COST's long-term debt levels of $6.7 billion are the lowest out of its retailer peers, debt is well covered by operating cash flow, and COST's debt levels are not overbearing in comparison to the company's total assets and net worth. However, it is worthwhile to note that COST's long-term debt levels have increased from $4.43 billion in 2016 to $6.95 billion in 2017, marking close to a 57% increase.

COST Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Income Statement

COST exhibits a good income statement. Over the past five years, COST has experienced increasing revenues as well as elevated operating and net income. Furthermore, gross margin and profit margins have remained consistent and SGA expenses and revenue costs have exhibited only moderate increases.

Valuation

Currently, COST is overvalued. COST exhibits a high PE ratio of 28.92 (above the moderate benchmark of below 15), an overvalued PEG ratio of (1.206), and high price to book value of 7.256. COST is also overvalued based on intrinsic cash flows; the company's current share price of $189 exceeds the future cash flow value of $141.

Conclusion

COST exhibits strong business advantages across a number of areas ranging from efficiency and cost advantages, recurring revenue streams, diversified consumer products, and favorable store spending environments. COST is well positioned to succeed amidst increased competition from online and traditional retailers alike. Although I think COST is currently overvalued, the stock may offer a better buying opportunity as a result of broader market contractions.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.