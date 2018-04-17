The Logical Argument For Geron

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Invest With Logic as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Geron Clinical Trials Update

The most recent updates from Geron's (GERN) clinical trials for both IMerge and IMbark revealed results that are very promising. The risk that these results are being fudged are near zero due to the fact that the trials are being conducted by Janssen Biotech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). For IMerge, a subset of 13 patients was identified who "had not received prior treatment with either a hypomethylating agent or the immunomodulatory agent lenalidomide, and who did not have a chromosomal abnormality known as del(5q)" showed very promising results with regards to increased rate and length of transfusion-free periods when compared to the overall trial population. In particular, 54% of 13-patient subset had transfusion-free periods lasting 8-weeks vs. 38% in the overall population, a difference of 42%. For the population of the two groups with transfusion-free periods, the numbers were 31% for 13-patient subgroup vs 16% for the overall population, an almost twofold increase.

In IMbark, Geron stated "With a median follow up of approximately 19 months, the median overall survival has not been reached in either dosing arm" during their March 2018 quarterly report. With the passage of yet another month with no further update on the median os, this most likely means that the median os for patients in IMbark is now heading north of 20+ months.

The problem with citing results such as I have done above, is that it is relatively easy to use "FUD" - or fear, uncertainty, and doubt - to spread doubt regarding the results that were reported. After the quarterly results were released on March 16, the price of GERN skyrocketed to $6.68 by March 19. At this point a steady stream of negative articles and law firm "investigations" slowly eroded the price down to today's closing price of $3.79. That goes to show that there is money to be made in using FUD as a strategy if you are short on the stock.

GERN dropped by almost 25% on March 27.

The Poker Table

A lot of the people reading the various articles will not have the background to pick apart the semantics of the various statistical arguments and thus will not know which articles, if any, to have faith in. However, I do not believe it is necessary to rely on the statistical results to have faith in a investment in GERN. I will attempt to craft an argument for investing in GERN from a purely logical perspective which does not put focus on the numbers. I will attempt to do this using a poker analogy with the hopes that it will be harder for shorts to bash a sound logical argument.

The way I see it there are 3 players at the table with inside information, if we can get a read on these players then that will give us the upper hand when we make our investment decisions. In other words, we don't necessarily need to know what cards they hold in order to make the right decision. The 3 players are Geron, Janssen, and the FDA.

Scarlett Shows His Hand

The CEO of Geron is Dr. John Scarlett. I think a fair description of him would be that he is pretty reserved and conservative when it comes to speaking and making statements about Geron. I believe we can get a good read on Scarlett's thinking when we look closely at his annual letter to stockholders over the years. As Professor Jack Schafer writes in his article, Reading People by the Words They Speak:

... words are the gateway to the mind. Words represent thoughts. The closest one person can get to understanding another person's thoughts is to listen to the words that he or she speaks or writes. Certain words reflect the behavioral characteristics of the person who spoke or wrote them.

The annual letter to stockholders in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 (I was not able to retrieve the 2015 letter) all end with variations of "We look forward to your continued support" or "We look forward to future accomplishments together." These are somewhat vague statements, and you really have no idea what the time frame is. This is sort of like when someone says "See you around," you have no idea when that will happen.

Now let's take a look at the 2017 letter. He uses the phrase "These were impressive efficacy outcomes" when describing recent results from IMerge. Using qualitative words like impressive when describing clinical trial results has never been in his repertoire that I am aware of and it's also the most upbeat he has been compared to past comments regarding clinical results. In addition, Scarlett ends the letter with "We look forward to the outcomes in this important upcoming year." Now he is saying something is going to happen this year, when before he was vague about the time frame. He also says it will be an important year. He is speaking positively about the coming year which is not the norm for him. The tone of the annual letter has become more upbeat and the qualitative words he uses has become more positive. I believe this is a tell on his part.

Getting a Read on Janssen

I believe Janssen has also tipped its hand. I want to emphasize that a continuation decision by Janssen does not imply the FDA will approve imetelstat or that the drug will do well in a phase 3. So let's take a look at a recent continuation decision by Janssen for another drug, talacotuzumab. The continuation decision by Janssen in March 2017 netted Xencor a $3.5M payment. We know that talacotuzumab was discontinued about a half year later in October 2017 (it's worth noting that while Janssen was dropping these drugs from their pipeline, they were also working with Geron to get fast track status for imetelstat in lower risk MDS which was announced the same month).

My point here is that Janssen is willing to take calculated risks and they don't only bet on a sure thing, i.e. the clinical trials do not necessarily need to produce the most convincing results for Janssen to make a continuation decision or else they never would have been proceeded with talacotuzumab only to drop it half a year later.

In fact, Janssen clearly looks at the benefit/risk ratio when making these sorts of decisions. If Geron really is skating on thin ice with flimsy data, why wouldn't Janssen just drop them like they did with talacotuzumab and sirukumab? They've already shown they are not afraid of dropping a drug that wasn't performing to their expectations and yet imetelstat is still in the game.

Now let's try to figure out what Janssen thinks of the results being delivered. Janssen presented a poster at ASH 2016 that showed that the median overall survival for patients who failed or discontinued frontline ruxolitinib was 7 months. There has been significant doubt shown regarding whether or not the 7 month figure is accurate. However, it seems fair to say that the 7 month figure is what Janssen believes. If you look at the poster, you can see the authors are all Janssen scientists and a 3rd party data analyst. It's not Geron trying to fudge the numbers. Now if Janssen believes the 7 month figure, doesn't it follow that they would be pretty happy with where the median overall survival is currently heading?

Analyzing the FDA

The FDA is a bit trickier to figure out, however they wrote a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine that was published a few days ago that sheds light on how they will likely proceed in their approval process with a drug like imetelstat. There is one excerpt is especially on point with regards to imetelstat:

The FDA shows flexibility (described in a statute and regulations) in the design of programs for drugs targeting a serious or life-threatening disease, especially for rare diseases or uncommon cancers, since it may not be feasible or ethical to conduct a randomized trial. This flexibility relates to the diseases being targeted and not the priority designation. Single-group trials with historical controls can provide substantial evidence of effectiveness.

This to me is a tell that the FDA will look at imetelstat in a favorable light because after all even with accelerated approval, clinical benefits must be confirmed. It is clear the FDA is comfortable with letting a drug like imetelstat prove itself definitively after accelerated approval happens and also that the FDA does not require a trial with a control group to get accelerated approval (relevant because the IMerge study does not have a control group which has been used as a criticism against the study).

When you add this in with the history of FDA decisions regarding imetelstat (a clinical hold in March 2014 followed quickly by a removal of the clinical hold only a few months later, the granting of Orphan Drug designation for both myelofibrosis and MDS in 2015, plus the granting of fast track status for lower risk MDS in 2017), it is clear that things are going well for imetelstat as far as the FDA is concerned.

If you go back to the March 2018 earnings call, you'll see that Scarlett pointed out the lack of a control arm as perhaps the biggest obstacle in the way of a NDA (new drug application) when he answered a question from Alex Schwartz of Stifel:

Historically, as I think everyone on the call probably knows, you need a control arm in order to make a correct and an appropriate scientific assessment of overall survival because you can be surprised by relative changes in patient populations and so forth. And so that's historically been the regulatory standard would be to present OS data in the context of a control arm. We don't have a control arm here.

With the possibility that the lack of a control arm might not be an issue for Geron anymore, the odds of them filing an NDA for imetelstat earlier than planned just went up considerably.

The Risk

There are several potential triggers that can lead to a dramatic jump in the share price of GERN: a continuation decision by Janssen to proceed with development of imetelstat, a breakthrough therapy designation or accelerated approval by the FDA, a buyout event, or if Janssen were to start a new clinical trial of imetelstat for acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.

However, if Janssen were to not move forward with developing imetelstat or the FDA were to halt the ongoing imetelstat trials, then the price of GERN would likely drop precipitously as it did in March 2014 when the FDA put a hold on the development of imetelstat due to safety concerns. When that happened the price of GERN cratered to below $2, and I believe the price would drop well below $2 if that were to happen again.

Based on the evidence I have provided, I believe the chance of a positive outcome is much higher. If good news comes in the short term in the form of a continuation decision (the most likely catalyzing event to happen next), the price of GERN should triple from it's current price to head north of $10 where it was headed before the slew of negative articles and law firm investigations started. The long term value of GERN is a little harder to gauge because of the numerous variables involved, but I agree with George Budwell when he says that GERN could become a 10 bagger.

The Logical Conclusion

I have outlined the logical reasons why the inside players have tipped their hands as to what cards they are holding. I believe the evidence I have provided can be used to make the right decision regarding investing in Geron without the need to dive deep into analyzing the results from the clinical trials. There are numerous potential catalyzing events that can cause the share price of GERN to spike, and I have outlined several reasons why many of these events are likely to happen. Of course, please do your own due diligence when making your investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.