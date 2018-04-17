More On AMD's CEO Su Sales

Investment Thesis

Looking through AMD (AMD) articles on SeekingAlpha, it appears as if I am the only analyst arguing that AMD is clearly overvalued. In spite of AMD's shareholders' comments at the bottom of my articles, I remain unshakable in my stance. AMD does not offer shareholders any reasonable way to get a satisfactory return at its present valuation.

CEO Lisa Su's Stock Sales

In my article last week on AMD (still free at the moment), I wrote something that was incorrect. AMD’s communications department reached out to me to correct that it was not CEO Su who had pledged the 1.1 million of AMD’s stock out as a loan. I attempted to press AMD to find out which executive had pledged the stock as a loan; however, understandably, AMD’s communication department would not disclose this information to me.

In the corrected article, I was left to assume that it was either CFO Kumar or Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President Papermaster who must have pledged out the stock. Since the article was posted, Papermaster has sold another block of AMD stock worth $1.1 million (150,000 shares); however, it is difficult to draw anything conclusive from this new sale.

Furthermore, in last weeks article, many wrote in the comments that I was skewing the facts. That CEO Su's sales were not as alarming as I had portrayed, so I have gone through and calculated the number of shares that CEO Su has sold in the past 2 years. I have excluded from the calculations any Restricted Stock Units (‘RSUs’), gifts, grants or awards - essentially, I have excluded anything apart from clean sales of AMD stocks. Below are my findings.

(Source): SEC Filings; Author's calculations

As highlighted above, in the past 3 years, Dr. Su has pocketed $33 million from the stock, with the bulk of the sales so far having been made in 2017 - which, with the benefit of hindsight coincides with AMD's share price reaching a peak.

CEO Su's Take home cash

While CEO Su's cash salary is not egregious in any way - below $1 million and far below executive pay for many publicly traded companies - CEO Su's 'Annual Cash Performance Bonus' has been trickling up over time, with $430K in 2016 and $1.1 million in 2017.

Having said that, on the one hand, the metrics which ensures that management gets paid a bonus are quite tangible, including three financial metrics: adjusted on-GAAP net income (weighted at 50%), revenue (at 25%) and adjusted free cash flow (at 25%). However, as I have previously reported, while AMD's Q4 2017 results show AMD having a use of FCF of $45 million for FY 2017 - AMD's proxy statement makes a further adjustment to its FCF. It excludes ‘employees bonuses’ and reports a use of FCF of only $5 million (a $40 million difference). In effect, they're saying to stakeholders that if management weren't paid its bonuses, its cash burn would be significantly less.

Number of Shares Outstanding

As I already touched on in my article from last week, AMD will need to get approval from shareholders next month at its shareholder meeting - with proposal number 3 being:

to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 1.5 billion shares to 2.25 billion shares

So far, AMD's total number of diluted shares has been increasing year after year, and AMD is getting to close to the top of its total authorized outstanding shares.

Source: Q4 2017 CFO commentary; Author's calculations,

So I wanted to take this opportunity to remind investors that the total number of authorized shares that is set to increase from 1.5 billion to 2.25 is a huge increase - 50%, which is problematic for shareholders.

Many investors wrote in the comments that they need to trust management and that if they can't trust management, then they should just sell their shares. This is the wrong approach. Shareholders own the company. It is not management who owns the company. Carl Icahn (IEP) (and others) constantly battles with management (of cash generating companies) that management is not doing enough to release shareholder value and that there is often a lack of accountability to the actual owners of the business. If shareholders are seeing their shares being diluted so much, they should minimally pause to think whether being a passive shareholder is the correct thing to do with AMD. I'm confident that there are certain AMD shareholders reading this article that own substantial amounts of the stock and could actually make a difference at next month's vote.

Following the cash

Moving on, 5 years ago, for FY 2013, AMD's revenue stood at $5.3 billion which is practically flat with FY 2017. Yet, in FY 2013, its accounts receivables stood at $832 million whereas last quarter, AMD's account receivables was more than 50% lower at $400 million - implying that AMD's account receivables have been a steady but unsustainable source of cash.

In fact, looking over the past 10 years of AMD’s financials, its current days sales outstanding ('DSO') have dropped to their lowest number in the past decade, suggesting that AMD is attempting to bring in cash more aggressively from future periods. Realistically, there is a limit to just how quickly AMD will be able to convert its revenue into cash. I expect its receivables to imminently reverse from being a source of cash to a use of cash.

Takeaway

Shareholders are undoubtedly looking forward to next week’s Q1 2018 results. I have continuously attempted to highlight that AMD's free cash flow generation is not as strong as many believe it is. Furthermore, I've also suggested that AMD's present valuation of $9.8 billion market cap is way too high and is not supported by its current potential to generate strong and steady free cash flow.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.