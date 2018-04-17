JF's Core Biotech Buys #11: Positive News For Several Holdings, A Change To Benchmarks And Introducing Our 17th Position

Novocure announced that final data exceeded interim results presented in December of 2016 for the STELLAR phase 2 study in mesothelioma - early approval via HDE application is likely.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit, and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears underappreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility, and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - GOCOVRI peak sales could exceed $500 million (conservative estimate), and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could create value. The current depressed valuation comes as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex, with their large cash position (includes funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners and $134 million secondary offering) providing us additional downside cushion.

13. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) - Heplisav appears to be a superior treatment option as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B with peak sales potential of $500 million, they have a strong cash position and upcoming data for SD-101 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA provides a nice call option (ORR at ASCO last year was 100% in early-stage dose escalation study). It is possible that downside is cushioned by the potential of HEPISLAV-B and prior encouraging data for SD-101.

14. bluebird bio (BLUE) - The company's BCMA CAR-T drug candidate bb2121 remains attractive despite overblown fears on durability (peak sales of $2 billion or more), LentiGlobin has a good shot at success in TDT (Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia) and SCD (Severe Sickle Cell Disease), and they have a strong cash position. Recent pessimism and the resulting share price decline lead me to believe the valuation is attractive, while management's prior track records are suggestive of continued progress in the clinic in the medium term.

15. Xencor (XNCR) - The firm's antibody platform is quite attractive, they possess a deep pipeline, recently pulled off an upsized financing and received much needed validation in the form of positive data for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) ALXN1210 (makes use of Xencor's Xtend technology to extend half-life and reduce frequency of dosing). Downside appears limited after the secondary and validation of their technology, while advancement of their pipeline (IgG4-RD phase 3 trial initiation, data from phase 2 study in SLE and phase 1 study in AML) should keep Wall Street interested.

16. Antares Pharma (ATRS) - The company possesses a strong pipeline of drug/device combination product candidates which provide better treatment options in a variety of disease settings - Xyosted could potentially be approved by September and should see significant adoption due to several advantages over current treatments (keep in mind global male hypogonadism market to exceed $3 billion within 10 years). A substantial cushion to downside exists due to strength and positive trends in the core business.

17. Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) - Coming soon.

Performance Since Launch February 5th

+2.50% for Core Biotech Model Account versus -0.92% for IBB and +1.40% for XBI

General Commentary

While performance in the short term is less meaningful considering the multi-year time frame of this series, it's still nice to see that we are tracking slightly ahead of our benchmarks.

Speaking of which, in the marketplace service ROTY, I recently made the decision to include both the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and SPDR Biotech ETF as a dual set of benchmarks instead of just the former. I believe it gives readers a more accurate way to measure performance, and so, going forward, we are going to do the same in the publicly available Core Biotech Series. If you compare both the performance of both ETFs, it's quickly evident that one is doing much better than the other.

IBB data by YCharts

Why has the IBB done so much more poorly than the XBI, you might ask. Take a look at its top 10 holdings.

As you can see, the IBB has high exposure to several large cap names, several of which such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have done very poorly (and others such as Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) have simply been stagnant).

On the other hand, the XBI avoids concentration risk by limiting exposure to each holding to 1.63% or less. It also holds many innovative medium and small cap names that are more likely to grow going forward.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Exelixis - RBC Capital gave the stock a much needed boost, stating that recent weakness in shares is related to clinicaltrials.gov update for Roche's trial with suspended recruitment (1st line metastastic CRC maintenance setting assessing Cotezo). The analyst stated that his correspondence with management leads him to believe the halt is temporary and remains bullish on IMblaze370. He also points out that in earlier-stage testing, the safety profile for the regimen was solid, with just 5% of patients experiencing a severe or life-threatening increase of a specific enzyme in the blood.

The company announced that first quarter 2018 financial results will be released on May 2nd after market close at 5 pm along with a conference call and general business update.

Neurocrine Biosciences - The company with partner AbbVie (ABBV) announced the FDA notified that it will need more time to review the marketing application for Elagolix in endometriosis-associated pain. Keep in mind that review for a rival drug (Allergan's Esmya) was also extended as a result of four reports of serious liver injury in patients treated with the drug. The new PDUFA date is in the third quarter (three months later).

Seattle Genetics - The company announced data highlights from nine presentations showcasing their ADC platform technologies at the AACR Annual Meeting April 14th through 18th. These include the potential of combination with checkpoint inhibitors, novel ADC payloads, progress with immuno-oncology program SGN 2-FF and preclinical data for their multiple myeloma program SEA-BCMA. An oral presentation will showcase preclinical data from proprietary NAMPT inhibitors and auristatins as ADC payloads.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals - The company announced that six data presentations will be made at the 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (NYSE:AAN) in late April. These consist of one platform presentation and four poster presentations regarding Gocovri as well as one poster on ADS-4101 in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy.

Galapagos - The company made big waves when it announced the design of its global phase 3 program to evaluate GLPG1690 in IPF patients (a very lucrative indication). The ISABELA 1 and 2 studies would support NDA and MAA filings in the USA and EU, respectively. 1,500 IPF patients will be enrolled to continue on standard of care and receive one of two doses of GLPG1690 or placebo, with the primary endpoint being rate of decline in FVC until Week 52 - this is a gutsy decision, but if it pays off, the rewards will be considerable.

bluebird bio - The company announced that members of its management team will present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day on April 17th.

Dynavax Technologies - An analyst at JP Morgan said the initial data from the phase 1b/2 study of SD-101 plus pembrolizumab in treatment-naive head and neck cancer abstract beat his home-run scenario of 30%. While data should be taken with a grain of skepticism due to the low number of patients, ORR of 40% is promising and further value could be created with this asset. Keep in mind that median progression-free survival, duration of response and median overall survival have not been reached. It's also encouraging that no Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events were observed in longer term follow-up.

NovoCure - The company announced positive top-line results from the STELLAR phase 2 pilot study in mesothelioma. Clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival and progression free survival were demonstrated in patients who received Tumor Treating Fields plus chemotherapy as compared to historical control data of patients on standard of care chemotherapy alone. Importantly, final data exceeded interim results presented in December of 2016, and no serious adverse events related to the device were reported. Full data will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. The company will present an HDE application to the FDA for approval, representing an accelerated pathway to commercialization in the United States.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiating a half-size pilot position in Blueprint Medicines. The $3.75 billion company's lead drugs could do up to $2 billion in peak sales, and they have a promising pipeline to boot. I originally rec'd this one at $26 over a year ago, but still like their prospects long term and continued success in the clinic shows that management knows what they are doing. The targeted oncology theme is one of the key ones we've benefited from in the past couple years, and I expect that trend to continue.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below, I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included: Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

