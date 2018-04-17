Taiwan Liposome Company Files Terms For U.S. IPO

TLS is receiving potential IPO support from its investor base but lacks collaboration research partners.

The company is attempting to use a nanomedicine approach to drug delivery technologies.

Taiwan Liposome aims to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs.

Quick Take

Taiwan Liposome (TLC) intends to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO from the sale of American Depositary Shares [ADSs].

The company is developing novel drug delivery technologies using its proprietary lipid assembled drug platform.

TLC’s IPO is receiving potential support from existing investors and its approach to speedier drug development is interesting.

Company

Taipei, Taiwan-based TLC was founded in 1997 to develop ‘novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of our lipid-based drug delivery technologies.’ The company is focused on creating new therapies for oncology, ophthalmology and osteoarthritis.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman, and CEO Keelung Hong, Ph. D. Hong has served as Chairman of the company since 2002 and CEO since 2005. Hong also served as Science and Technology Advisor for the company from 1997 to 2004. Hong co-founded Hermes Biosciences and served as CSO from 1999 to 2005.

TLC’s lead product candidates include TLC599 and TLC399. TLC599 is aimed at helping patients suffering from osteoarthritis [OA] pain to maintain pain relief for more than three months. TLC399 is for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion [RVO].

Institutional investors in the firm include the Taiwan Global Biofund (5.1% ownership pre-IPO), Burrill Life Sciences (9.3%) and founder Hong (2.4%)

Technology

TLC develops and commercializes nanomedicines that combine the company’s lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (BioSeizer) and NanoX with APIs. TLC's mission is:

"[T]o become a global leading biopharmaceutical company, to contribute more towards making a difference in the healthcare industry and make Taiwan biotechnology industry visible in the global arena."

Below is a brief overview video of TLC’s President reviewing the company and its strengths:

(Source:SCN Corporate Connect)

TLC has developed BioSeizer, a lipid-assembled delivery system that enables sustained release and targeted deliveries that reduce toxicity and improves efficacy. The company’s products that utilize BioSeizer technology include:

TLC599 - Osteoarthritis

TLC399 - Macular Edema

TLC590 - Local Anesthetic

TLC has also developed NanoX, a targeted delivery technology that enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs. TLC178 utilizes this technology.

According to management, since TLC’s product candidates already use approved APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), the company is eligible to utilize the streamlined 505[B](2) regulatory pathway for approval in the U.S.

The company’s primary lead product candidate is TLC599. This drug is an in-joint, injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate [DSP] for the management of osteoarthritis pain. The product is currently going through Phase II clinical trials in Australia. Management expects topline results to be reported in H2 2018.

TLC399 is a BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as in-eye injection for the treatment of macular edema (fluid retention or swelling in the macula part of the retina) due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The company said the treatment achieved therapeutic drug levels in the eye for at least six months in preclinical models.

TLC590 is a BioSeizer formulation of the API ropivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, and is in development for post-surgical pain management. TLC178 uses the NanoX targeted delivery technology with the anticancer drug, vinorelbine tartrate, as the API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a form of soft tissue sarcoma [STS] that often occurs in children. Phase I/II clinical trials during the first half of 2018 are planned to be initiated for both products.

Market

TLC’s lead products serve in the osteoarthritis market and macular edema market. According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData, the Osteoarthritis market is projected to increase from $1.6 billion in 2016 to $3.5 billion by 2026 in seven major markets at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The main factors driving market growth are a rise in the aging population and the launch of novel biologic therapies priced at a substantial premium to the generics and small-molecule therapies.

The U.S. is predicted to continue to dominate OA demand during the forecast period with the EU and Japan following, as shown in the graphic below. The U.S. domination can be attributed to a large OA population, which GlobalData expects to continue to grow through 2026.

According to a 2017 market research report by Transparency Market Research, major factors driving growth in the macular edema market include a growing aging population and disappointment of eye surgery waterfall, glaucoma, or retinal ailment which increases the demand of macular edema therapeutics.

Mature markets for diabetic macular edema include North America and Europe as a significant portion of the population has diabetes. The Asia Pacific market is also predicted to grow at a fast rate between the forecast period of 2017 - 2025.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that are developing products for osteoarthritis include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Competitors that are developing products for macular edema include:

ActiveSite Pharmaceuticals

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

Lupin Ltd

Mabion SA

OMEICOS Therapeutics

Promedior

Xbrane Biopharma AB

Management believes that the key competitive factors that will determine the success of product candidates, if approved, are efficacy, durability, safety, ease of administration, price and the availability of reimbursement from government and other third-party payors.

Financials

TLC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a small base

Increasing operating losses

Negative operating margin percentage

Increased cash flow used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source:F-1/A statement)

Revenue ($)

2017: $1.7 million, 21% increase vs. prior

2016: $1.4 million

Operating Loss ($)

2017: $29.6 million loss

2016: $28.5 million loss

Operating Margin (%)

2017: Negative

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $27.6 million cash flow used in operations

2016: $20.8 million cash flow used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $32.1 million in cash and $9.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TLC intends to sell 4.69 million ADSs of its common stock at an expected price of $7.46 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $35 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest in purchasing up to $20 million worth of ADSs at the IPO price. This represents 57% of the total IPO and is a positive signal to prospective investors in the IPO. However, it is not the same as a completed ‘agreement’ to purchase that amount and could change or not materialize at all.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $245 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $15.6 million to fund product candidates in our BioSeizer technology platform, including TLC590 approximately $13.1 million to fund product candidates in our NanoX technology platform, including TLC178; and the remaining proceeds, if any, to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cantor, H.C Wainwright & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott, CLSA, and Laidlaw & Company [UK].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

An enhanced version of this article including valuation and my commentary & opinion on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.