Banks: The Classic, The Grower, And The Dirty Duck

We are already in the second earnings seasons of the year and the market is already going sideways on some strange rationale. As the economy is doing well, the Fed is increasing its short-term interest rate. This obviously has an impact on all rates that are now pointing higher.

When such thing happens, it is usually a good thing for banks. You don't have to trust me on this one, trust this guy; who's the former CEO of Wells Fargo (WFC) (OK, put "trust" and "Wells Fargo" in the same line may not be convincing at first, but check the video):

Long story short; banks are faster to increase interest rates on mortgages than paying higher yield on deposits. As interest rates grow, it also widens the spread between what banks must pay and why they charge. When a spread is larger, this means more room for profit! But it seems the market didn't get that in 2018. While most big guys in the industry have published their results over the past few days, there seems to be a big sell-off. I found 3 interesting picks in this sub-sector; the classic, the grower and the dirty duck.

The Classic: Bank of Ozark (OZRK)

On April 12th, OZRK reported a strong quarter:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88, up by +21%, beat estimates by $0.03.

Revenue of $246M, up by +12.1%, missed estimates by $0.23M.

Dividends of $0.19/share, no increase.

What the CEO said:

We are very pleased to report our results for the first quarter of 2018, including record net interest income, an annualized return on average assets of 2.16%, $941 million growth in the funded balance of non-purchased loans, a 4.69% net interest margin and excellent asset quality metrics.

Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1903 as a small community bank in Jasper, Ark. It's a classic "savings and loan" banking play with a never-ending appetite for growth. Through several mergers and acquisitions (it did 15 acquisitions since 2010), ORZK now shows 253 offices in 10 states with over $17 billion in deposits and $16 billions in loans.

OZRK enjoys the current economic tailwind. The bank reported deposits growth of 13% while its loan portfolio grew by 12%. The bank benefits from several healthy economic markets such as NYC, Georgia, and Florida.

OZRK has developed an interesting niche with Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG). After opening its office in NYC a few years ago, Ozark is now one of the most implicated bank in condo buildings financing. With nearly $3 billion in financing in this region, NYC has become the largest loan book of the "small" Arkansas Bank.

Finally, OZRK shows an impressive dividend track record with a dividend growth of 123% over the past 5 years and 533% over the past 10 years. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. (You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.) That's enough to forgive its small yield of 1.60%.

The Grower: JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

On April 13th, JPM declared strong earnings too:

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.37, up by 44%, beat estimates by $0.08.

Revenue of $25.52B, up by +10.3%, beat estimates by $860M.

Dividend of $0.56/share, no increase.

What the CEO said:

2018 is off to a good start with our businesses performing well across the board, driving strong top-line growth and building on the momentum from last year. We have been outpacing the industry on consumer deposit growth while attracting significant net new money and growing client investment assets 13%. Card sales and merchant processing volume both grew double digits, reflecting our investments in new products and innovation focused on our customers' needs.

JPMorgan Chase is not only one of the largest U.S. personal and commercial banks, it is also an asset manager and an investment banker. About half of its business comes from classic banking, the rest is generated from growth vectors such as wealth management and investment banking.

The bank is currently firing all cylinders and sectors contributed during the last quarter (Consumer & Community Banking revenues +15%, Corporate & Investment Bank +9%, Commercial Banking +7% and Assets & Wealth Management +7%).

JPM is an active player in the mergers & acquisitions business. We have seen a strong level of activities since 2014 and this trend seems to continue in 2018. The market is up for more M&A in 2018 and JPM is confident that the market will remain strong going forward.

JPM has successfully survived through the 2008 financial crisis and now shows 7 consecutive dividend increases. We are talking about a 47.37% raise over the past 5 years and the most important hike was the one in July 2017 (+12%). You can definitely expect another strong increase this summer.

Finally, the Dirty Duck, Wells Fargo (WFC)

On April 13th, WFC reported weaker results than its peers:

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12, up by +12%, beat estimates by $0.05.

Revenue of $21.90B, down by -1.8%, beat estimates by $160M.

Dividend of $0.39/share, no increase.

What the CEO said:

I'm confident that our outstanding team will continue to transform Wells Fargo into a better, stronger company; however, we recognize that it will take time to put all of our challenges behind us. During the first quarter our team members continued to focus on our vision of satisfying our customers' financial needs and helping them succeed financially.

Wells Fargo is a classic bank where the bulk of its business comes from a savings and loans banking business model. Its reputation has taken several hits recently and the bonds WFC took years to build with its clients is weakened. In order to reinstate trust (and love from shareholders), WFC has been working hard. The bank returned $4 billion to shareholders this quarter (up by +30% vs Q1 2017).

I'm disappointed to see a drop-in deposit (down 13%) and in loans (down 1%). I was expecting better results since the overall banking sector is doing well. Some clients are definitely looking elsewhere. There is a long road ahead for WFC but I think it can do it. After all, WFC remains one of the largest mortgage player in the industry. Management has put a clear focus on becoming a "good bank" again and stayed implicated in several communities.

WFC is less generous than the other 2 banks mentioned on this list with a modest 30% dividend growth over the past 5 years (total growth, not annualized). But even with modest dividend growth policy, WFC seems undervalued at this point. Using the Dividend Discount Model, we get a fair value at $50, leaving the door open for a 10% rebound this year.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix Inputs Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $90.94 $60.84 $45.78 10% Premium $83.36 $55.77 $41.96 Intrinsic Value $75.79 $50.70 $38.15 10% Discount $68.21 $45.63 $34.33 20% Discount $60.63 $40.56 $30.52

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thoughts

At this time, I'm fully invested, and I can't add any other positions to my portfolio. However, I think that Ozark would be my pick if I had to put another $2 in the market. I like the bank's appetite for growth and that it grows only in what it knows best. What about you -- what's your favorite bank right now?

