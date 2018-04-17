Fastenal: Strong Quarter - Stock Down 7%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reported another strong quarter meeting or exceeding analyst expectations amidst solid financial results across the board. Long-term company outlook remains rosy, with expectations and leading indicators pointing to high industrial and manufacturing growth, with Fastenal having the national reach and experience to take advantage of improving conditions in the sector. The recent dip in the stock price presents a compelling entry point for investors, although the company remains reasonably valued compared to previous years.

Company Outlook

Fastenal is facing some favorable headwinds which point towards strong sales and income growth in the near future.

Manufacturing, construction, and overall industrial production are currently experiencing rapid growth, great news for an industrial supply company such as Fastenal.

PMI has been on a clear upwards trajectory since mid-2016, and has been at a five-year high since late 2017. It's currently at 59.3, an excellent result, slightly below its five-year high of 60.8, reached last February.

Looking at overall construction and industrial spending, one sees a similar pattern, with further increases, specially in infrastructure spending, likely.

Fastenal seems well poised to take advantage of these positive macro trends due to its diversified product mix, national geographic reach, and e-commerce capabilities.

Management identified these positive trends a few years back, and took the decision to pursue an expansion of its sales sites across the United States. Management expects this growth to accelerate in 2018, which should bring positive revenue and income growth. The company explained this in their latest quarterly call:

In the first quarter, we signed 100 Onsites. If I give back context, back in 2015 - these are rounded numbers, we signed about 75; 2016 we signed about 175; 2017, we signed 275; in 2018, number I have in my head is 375. (Source: Fastenal 1Q 2018 Earnings Call)

On the other hand, the outlook for company costs is less positive. First, there is the tariff issue. Some of the company's products have been hit by tariffs implemented by Washington, while some of Fastenal's products have been hit by Chinese retaliatory tariffs, lessening product demand. Management has mentioned that they believe the overall effect of the tariffs will be modest, as in previous occasions most of the effect was passed through to the final costumer, but they are taking a wait-and-see approach to the situation.

Second, during the last few years, the company has slowly but surely shifted towards having a broader, diversified set of products instead of concentrating purely on fasteners, its biggest seller. Although this has allowed the company to target other markets, and has been a significant driver of revenue growth, these niche products have lower product margin than fasteners. Due to this, the company will probably see tightening margins in the near future.

Overview of Quarterly Results

Fastenal's latest quarterly report showed strong growth in sales and income. Most of this growth was the result of favorable economic conditions and the company's medium-term investment in select growth drivers, both of which are set to continue in the near future.

Fastenal reported 31% EPS growth for the last quarter, driven by 13% sales growth and tax reform benefits. Its gross profit margin, however, slightly decreased, -1%, due to increased operating expenses across several areas, and increased competition.

Sales grew across all of the company's products and business segments, with heavy machinery leading the pack at 15% growth. The company's non-fastener product sales grew slightly higher than its fasteners' (14.5% vs. 11.8%), which serves to diversify its product base, although it also negatively affects its margins. Sales grew both from an expansion in the number of sites/locations where the company is present, and on a per-site base, a solid combination. Besides this, growth was also higher in foreign markets (25%) compared to the US, further diversifying the company's operations.

As mentioned previously, a significant portion of this growth came from investment in select growth drivers, new vending devices and onsite installations:

Taking into consideration the rosy economic/industry conditions, current and expected investments in new sites and vending, and the company's proven strategic success in leveraging these two facts into sales and income growth during the years and last quarter specifically, I believe Fastenal will continue delivering strong financial results in the near future.

Stock Price/Information

Fastenal's stock price is at the lowest it has been in the last six months, down 7% since earnings and close to 15% its March high. Although these figures aren't breath-taking, the dip does present a compelling entry point to investors wishing to enter into a position.

Looking at the company's PE ratio, the dip is even clearer. The stock currently has a PE ratio of 23.46, significantly below its 5-year average of 27.2, and close to the lowest points in its near past.

Fastenal's returns have generally been similar to other companies in the industrial distribution sector, although, in line with the above, it has significantly underperformed in the last few months.

Conclusion

Fastenal's historical performance, its recent results, and its positive outlook will ensure strong growth in the near future. Investors looking to enter into a position should take advantage of the recent stock price dip to do so.

