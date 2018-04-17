Tesla's Build Quality Remains High

Readers should adopt the metric presented in this article in order to keep Tesla's management accountable of its goal: Becoming the best manufacturer on Earth.

This article presents the long-term improvement in Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of its revenue, incorporates the most recent data, and compares Tesla to five of its competitors.

Tesla's warranty accruals had in the past come under intense scrutiny, especially during Model X production hell.

Investment Thesis

During the 1Q16 earnings call, Tesla (TSLA) management declared that "Tesla is going to be hell bent on becoming the best manufacturer on earth."

In response, I proposed that investors track Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue in order to keep management honest. Please read my original article on the topic, Tesla's Warranty Expense And What It Means To Its Future, as a prelude to this article.

Tesla provided us with 4Q17 warranty expense information in its Form 10-K, and the recent data shows Tesla is continuing on its path to accomplishing its goal. This article presents the supporting data, an up-to-date graph showing the improving trend, as well as the shortcomings of this simple analytical tool.

Caveats

As with every financial analysis tool, this one must be used with caution. Readers must first understand its shortcomings thoroughly before implementing it as part of their investment process.

Its primary shortcoming is that it relies in part on management's "estimate of the projected costs to repair or replace items under warranty." In other words, it has a high risk of being manipulated for earnings management. Although there's a way for investors to mitigate this risk in the longer term, as I will explain below, it is practically impossible to spot earnings management as it relates to warranty expense from quarter to quarter.

The secondary shortcoming of this tool is that warranty coverage varies significantly among manufacturers, and from time to time for the same manufacturer, and it's important for investors think through how major changes would impact both the numerator and the denominator.

4Q17 Update

In my original article on the topic, I included the following paragraph:

Since the Model X debacle, Tesla has seen its warranty expense decline as a percentage of its revenues, which is the most commonly used metric when comparing warranty costs among competitors.

Most recent data shows even further improvement as I explain below the following table included in Tesla's most recent Form 10-K:

Readers should take away the following three observations:

Tesla's revenue (i.e. denominator) grew by 68 percent from the year-ago period, while provision for warranty (i.e. numerator) increased by a lower 62 percent. As a percentage of revenue, provision for warranty declined from 2.5% in 2015, to 2.2% in 2016, and to 2.1% in 2017, illustrating Tesla's continuous improvement. The print for the most recent quarter was a favorable 2.0%, which confirms Tesla's statement that it is focused on "quality and efficiency rather than simply pushing for the highest possible volume in the shortest period of time" with its Model 3 production ramp. The actual warranty cost the company incurred in 2017 was $123 million, representing a 55% increase from previous year's $79 million. This is an important observation, because this figure represents the actual warranty expense incurred, which is not a management estimate. I will keep a close eye on this figure in the coming quarters as the company ramps the production of its newest product.

The following graph illustrates the continued long-term improvement in Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of its revenue:

Source: Tesla Investor Relations, SEC Filings, Form 10-K and 10-Q

As the above graph shows, while declining gradually in the last five years, the metric had experienced temporary jumps in 3Q13 and 1H16 during the Model S and Model X production ramps, respectively.

I had noted in previous articles that I was expecting a similar temporary jump to between 2.5% and 3.0% in 4Q17. However, Tesla has so far been able to keep its warranty expense under control. I expect a gradual improvement throughout the coming quarters as the company optimizes its production processes, following a temporary jump in 1Q18 due to the Model S recall.

Comparison to Competitors

I selected BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), the publicly traded parent company of Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), as these companies are the major players in the luxury market in which Tesla participates with Model S and Model X.

In addition, I included General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) since Tesla is now entering greater market segments with Model 3. Readers should note that most industry participants report warranty expense on an annual basis, whereas this information is available quarterly to Tesla shareholders.

BMW

Source: BMW Investor Relations, Annual Reports

BMW's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue had increased from 1.6% in 2013 to 2.3% in 2016, before declining to 2.1% in the most recent year.

Daimler (parent company of Mercedes-Benz)

Source: Daimler Investor Relations, Annual Reports

Daimler's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has been stable between 2.0% and 2.2% in the last five fiscal years. The last fiscal year's 2.1% is slightly above Tesla's most recent 2.0%.

Audi

Source: Audi Investor Relations, Financial Reports

Audi's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue significantly increased from 4.9% in 2014 to 7.1% in 2016, from already elevated levels compared to its competitors (this is also true for its parent company Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), in part due to the company's massive diesel-emissions scandal. 2017 print was a still high 6.2%.

General Motors

Source: General Motors, SEC Filings, Form 10-K, 2015 to 2017 figures exclude Opel

GM's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue was stable near 2.2% from 2013 through 2016, except for 2014, which is when the company recorded a significant "catch-up adjustment" of $0.9 billion to adjust the estimate for recall costs for previously sold vehicles, which means that the previously recorded accrual was too optimistic on management's part. 2017 print was 1.9%, which was the lowest value across all years and all companies included in this analysis.

Ford

Source: Ford, SEC Filings, Form 10-K

Ford's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 1.4% and 1.5% for the last five years, significantly below those of its competitors. This is misleading, however, because in addition to the initial accruals in the last five years, Ford recorded a total of $6 billion in changes in accrual related to pre-existing warranties. The orange line above incorporates both the initial and catch-up accruals. When analyzed through a more complete lens, the last fiscal year's 2.3% is slightly above those of most industry participants discussed in this article, including that of Tesla's.

On the other hand, Tesla's catch-up accruals totaled net zero throughout the last five years.

Bottom Line

Warranty expense, although heavily reliant on management estimates based on historical experience, is important, because it inversely affects gross margin and flows through the income statement all the way to the bottom line.

Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue rivals those of its competitors, many of which have been building cars for more than a century. Tesla's goal is to go beyond that.

Although a temporary jump in this metric is expected in 1Q18, primarily due to the Model S recall, if the company can continue to improve its build quality, then its margins will improve and its future will look even brighter.

