Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Tests Out 100-Day Moving Average, While VIX Prints At Low-End Of Recent Range

The familiar site of contango is welcome for vol shorts. but Skew seems to indicate that it may at some point soon be tricker to hold onto.

The gap between German vs. US 2-Yr yields hits approximately a 20-year high. To what may we attribute this gap?

Market Intro

CNBC: Monday Close

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) enjoyed a nice run higher on Monday and into the pre-open on Tuesday (SP futures stand at 2694 presently), with little in the way of pullbacks since the end of the weekend. The VIX is printing in the mid-teens, which constitutes the low end of its recent range.

The Brexit vote, which occurred in June 2016, was supposed to shock the markets. Certainly this appeared to be a plausible scenario, and may yet prove jolting as we approach the actual event itself. For the time being, the pound has momentarily made a full recovery against the USD, and implied volatility on the currency (FXB) hovers very much in the middle of its five-year range.

Thoughts on Volatility

Of late I have featured some graphics that point to the notion that perhaps the Eurozone economy is slowing down some after a much-welcomed growth spurt. Perhaps this explains the gap between the US vs. German two-year sovereign yields. We have to look pre-euro to find such a large difference. I am curious as to whether readers see this yield differential as being more attributable to inflation expectations, real growth, or some other set of factors.

Even in the US, real rates at the ultra-short rate are quite low in inflation-adjusted terms. Considering the low unemployment rate, the fiscal stimulus by way of tax cut, and the pickup in real growth, are global economies unknowingly holding an inflationary Molotov Cocktail? The cycle is quite well advanced to see these kinds of real rates.

Stock investors can look at the fall-off in volatility, coinciding with the highest SPX print since mid-March, and perhaps legitimately see "Buy the Dip" as back to the races. However, it is worthy of mention that even Monday's push higher was a relatively large move, which taken on its own keeps me in the camp that we're still seeing a choppy environment, still trading at the high end of the range. I agree with Mr. Hennessey insomuch as we're in earnings season and we've had some temporary reprieve from headlines driving the tape. This does give bulls a fighting chance.

Term Structure

There it is! Almost recognizable, and spot VIX is even dutifully positioned below the whole of the term structure. Recall, however, that even since mid-February we have been here a couple times before. The familiar condition did not hold for long.

As can be seen, the F1-F2 contango readings were much higher than we're currently experiencing. This is especially true given that today is basically the final day on the front-month (Wednesday morning depending on how you think about it). Last year, this time was when contango tended to be highest: the front month traded very close to VIX, while M2 had no such need to be loyal as expiration was a month out.

Careful though vol shorts (SVXY), as the CBOE Skew index has taken note of the push higher with a degree of skepticism. When we were scraping bottom, the Skew Index was about as close to even between OTM put and call prices as it had been in since the initial volatility breakout. Study the chart above: there was a time (not now) when it made sense to take the other side of the trade and buy skew. By the way, those mid-March levels marked just about an all-time high for the Skew Index. Those long VIX (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) are feeling the heat over the last couple sessions, but there is likely another chance to reload coming soon enough (within the next two weeks or so would be my guess).

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you to johnberchick for this comment relating to the weekend MVB.

It certainly would appear that the market agreed with John over the Monday session. Now the question becomes how well control can be steadied. In my view, we'll need a few ho-hum days for the vol crush to be more convincing.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.