It Is Again Time To Buy GasLog: Undervalued With Growth For Free

Expect 2Q18 to be flat, before rates pick up in 3Q18 and surge to 5y-highs in 4Q18.

Synopsis: Well over a year into the expansionary phase of the LNG shipping cycle, GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is reaping the benefits but is not yet ripe for harvest at the current valuation. With a consolidated net LTV of ~59% and substantial charter backlog, our only reservation is the low operational leverage. In light of our upwards earnings revision and recent weak share price performance, we upgrade the share to BUY (from HOLD) and raise our TP from $22/sh to $25 (+46% vs. last close).

Company overview: GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 30 LNG Carriers, including four newbuildings. The average age of the fleet is approximately 5.7 years, ranging from Steam Turbine 145k cbm vessels from the mid-2000s to the latest X-DF design vessels where three were delivered in 1Q18 and four scheduled for delivery from 1Q19 to 2Q20. The company has successfully implemented a Master Limited Partnership financing structure and has to-date announced drop-down of 13 vessels to GasLog Partners (GLOP) where it owns 30% (including General Partner interest).

Investment case: The consolidated company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 7.7x. This compares with the historical average of 15x and median of 11x since 1Q12, which would imply $56/sh and $35/sh, respectively. More representative is that GLOG drops down assets to GLOP at EV/EBITDA ~9x, the latest example being the GasLog Gibraltar announced in March at 9.2x. Applying EV/EBITDA of 9x to our estimates implies a fair value of $26/sh in 2018, $29/sh in 2019 and $42/sh in 2020.

LNG Carrier Overview: Fundamentals & Investment Opportunities

Summary: As expected, LNG Carrier earnings have fallen since the peak in December. The start of the year is nevertheless the best over the past four years and spot rates are 60% above 2017 YTD. We see continuously rising annualized utilization towards the end of this decade, with corresponding improvements in earnings, vessel values and share prices. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on LNG Carriers and highlight Flex LNG (TP 18) and GasLog (TP 25) as our top picks.

Estimate changes: Although 1Q18 spot rates outperformed our forecast, we do limited changes to 2Q18 as vessel slippage was a key factor and current spot rates are in-line with our previous expectations. Looking further afield and building on seasonally strong 1Q18 demand, we marginally lift our utilization forecast to 81% in 2018 (79%), 83% in 2019 (82%) and 87% in 2020 (86%). This represents spot rates ((T)DFDE 160k cbm basis) of $57k/d ($52k/d), $67k/d ($62k/d) and $83k/d ($80k/d), respectively.

Key investment opportunities: The second quarter of the year has historically been the weakest quarter of the year, coming off the heating season and awaiting air condition season in the Northern Hemisphere. Adding an estimated 4.3% net supply growth q/q, we forecast spot rates to edge down from the current $44k/d to average $39k/d in 2Q. We expect improvements in 3Q before five-year highs towards $100k/d during 4Q18/1Q19. We highlight Flex LNG (BUY, TP 18) as our top pick in the sector but also upgrade GasLog to BUY (TP 25) due to raised EBITDA forecast and weak share price performance since our February downgrade to HOLD.

Market: Recent developments:

Spot rates in 1Q18 averaged $65,385/day ((T)DFDE 160k cbm basis), above our $49,101/day forecast from late January. Net supply growth at 3.8% q/q was far below our 6.1% forecast as more vessel deliveries than expected slipped into 2Q18. Implied demand growth also surprised positively, growing 3.5% q/q vs. our 0.0% forecast.

All in all, the market was significantly tighter in 1Q18 vs. our earlier forecast, but we do limited changes to our 2Q18 estimates: The supply growth undershoot in 1Q was mainly due to slippage into 2Q and spot rates have lately fallen towards our seasonally expectations around $40k/d.

We also notice that contracting picked up significantly in 1Q18, at 2.8m cbm (+225% y/y) vs. our forecast of 1.1m cbm as owners were enticed by the low newbuilding prices. This has zero impact on our short-term positive outlook but increases our net supply growth forecast in 2020/21.

On a positive note, 1y time charter contracts are currently quoted at around $55k/d, which is supportive of our $58k/d on average forecast for the same period.

Market: Outlook

We estimate net supply growth of 10.9% in 2018, with 71% of deliveries expected during the first half of the year. It is positive that most of the current orderbook is earmarked for specific LNG export capacity increases, although vessels have historically been delivered in a timelier matter than inaugural LNG export cargoes.

After troughing at 71% in 2Q16, utilization has risen rapidly and averaged 77% in 2017. We forecast utilization to rise 3.1%p y/y to 81% in 2018E, 83% in 2019E and 87% in 2020. This equates to (T)DFDE 155-160k cbm spot rates averages of $57k/d in 2018, $67k/d in 2019 and $83k/d in 2020.

Newbuilding contracting is key to a substantiated recovery towards the end of this decade. One LNG newbuilding contracted by Maran Gas with May 2020 delivery was the only order reported in 2H17. However, so far in 2018, we have reports of at least 16 large LNG Carriers ordered, all scheduled for 2020 delivery. This is 146% above our forecast in terms of cbm and 225% above 1Q17. We maintain our forecast of 22 additional orders for the remainder of the year, which leads to a net supply growth of 5.5% in 2020 vs. our previous forecast of 4.8%.

Thus, the investment case hinges on continued strong demand growth for LNG shipping, which we keep unchanged at 11% in 2019, 10% in 2020 and 7% in 2021. This compares with the implied demand growth of 14% y/y in 2017, 19% y/y in 1Q18 and 12% annualized average since 2006.

This is an extract of the full 25-page research report first published at GersemiResearch.com 16/Apr/2018.

Disclaimer: The publisher currently owns shares in FLNG-NO. More disclaimers at the end of the full report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.