Netflix - Great Quarter, But Perplexities Remain

Those who didn't believe that Netflix's (NFLX) growth could accelerate in Q1 can't be blamed. Revenue and active users' growth was much above the management's own expectations. In the US, Netflix added 1.96m memberships compared with 1.46 million forecast by the management and 1.48 million consensus. Outside the domestic market, memberships grew by 5.46m compared with a guidance of 4.90 million and consensus of 4.98 million. ASP increased 12% in the domestic market and 13% internationally, due to the price adjustments completed recently.

While the management mentioned the success and attractiveness of its productions as the main source of the ongoing success of its business model, a strategic change and a series of partnerships helped boost subscribers' growth and will likely continue to contribute to Netflix's growth significantly. Netflix has relied on bundles to drive subscriptions for a while and, while it was previously focusing on TV-set producers and non-competing telecom operators, it has recently changed its strategy to expand partnerships to include additional MVPD partners, and even a bundle package with Europe's Pay-TV giant Sky will be launched later this year. The company wrote:

Source: Q1 results

This strategic change has a series of consequences:

The nature of the relationship between Netflix and competitors such as Sky, which will soon be part of Walt Disney (DIS), is becoming increasingly opaque and difficult to define. On one hand, Netflix still relies on third-party providers of content such as Disney, and is going to expand the strategic collaboration with Sky (which will be part of Disney) to launch a bundled offering. On the other hand, Disney has already stated its intention to withdraw all the Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar content from other streaming services in order to make it exclusive to its future streaming service, which will be launched in the second half of 2019.

For Netflix, the bundled offering can help boost subscription sales but only at a lower ASP, as a bundle makes sense only when priced below the sum of its parts. Depending on how aggressive the bundle's pricing will be and how long the partnership will be maintained, Netflix's ASP will be pressured by the increasing penetration of these offerings. Moreover, a cannibalization of the existing subscriptions and a consequent ASP and margin erosion shouldn't be excluded.

If the management decided to engage in this kind of partnerships despite the huge growth trends, it's likely that the overall effect on Netflix's subscribers and revenue growth is a positive one. It will be necessary to monitor these bundled offerings to understand how aggressive and enduring they will be.

The strange part of the growth story is in the guidance for Q2, as the management expects 6.2 million global net additions (1.2m in the US and 5.0m for the international segment) vs. 6.3 million consensus. It's strange because it's slightly below consensus despite the huge beat of Q1, which would mean that analysts got the short-term variations wrong and the longer term trend right. Nonetheless, it's likely that the management is continuing to under-promise to over-deliver and another beat will likely come in Q2, especially considering the potential benefits of the additional subscriptions driven by bundles.

Margin Trends

Besides the strong customers' growth, I was a bit surprised by the huge gross margin expansion delivered in Q1, but the management clarified that the abnormally high margin was a result of a timing shift in content expense. For the full year, the company is targeting an operating margin of 10%-11%, perfectly in line with the consensus of a 10.6% operating margin. The management didn't give us many details about the future margin growth we can expect from the business, if we exclude the statement that not all the additional dollars generated in the future may be reinvested in content and marketing:

Source: Q4 earnings call

I think the indication of the future sources of margin expansion is an important topic that should be analyzed more in detail by the management. It's important because a large part of the stock's current valuation depends on the future trend of margins, which are forecast to double by 2022 (21.1% operating margin), according to analysts' estimates. And it's important also because of a series of recent developments:

Netflix has recently raised the prices of its standard and premium plans to $11.99 and $13.99 in the United States, and to €10.99 and €13.99 in Europe. The price of the premium plan is now only $1 below HBO Now in the United States and just €1 below Now TV's series and cinema offering in Europe. Further price increases will basically delete Netflix's price advantages against some important competitors.

Disney's streaming service will be launched in 2019, when Netflix will start to lose all the Disney content, which will be made exclusive for Disney's platform. I think it will become increasingly difficult to justify a price increase (and maybe even to maintain the same price) when the Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar content will start to move elsewhere.

We have seen that the recent strategic approach implies an increasing reliance on bundles, which can drive sales but damage margins due to the lower ASP.

The strategic shift to broader collaborations even with players that everybody would consider almost as arch enemies for Netflix seems to suggest the company is trying to push subscribers growth as far as it can in the short term. The greater the company's scale, the better, and if the retention rate of a bundle is higher, I can only welcome the positive effects that this strategy would have on sales' stability. The main problems are not in this area.

Where is the cash?

The main problem I continue to see with Netflix is the lack of cash flow generation. Free cash flow in Q1 was a negative $287 million, which was better than expected only because of content payment timing differences. The bad part is that the huge customers' growth (above the management's expectations) didn't affect free cash flow guidance. The management continues to forecast free cash flow of -$3 to -$4 billion in 2018, and expects the business to be free cash flow negative for several years as original content spend rapidly grows. It doesn't matter how much the company grows or how successful its productions are, the company is still not able to generate cash. In an extremely competitive landscape where giants like Disney will soon try to expand aggressively, we may discover that Netflix's estimates of the future profitability of its productions are excessively optimistic, or that the economic life of its content in a world that produces 3-4 Marvel movies and 2 Star Wars-branded productions per year may not be as long as expected, which would mean the current paper profits may never translate into real money.

Moreover, the management declared that Netflix will continue to raise debt as needed to fund investments in original content, and the justification they gave was rather strange:

The management is looking at the enterprise value to justify the increasing levels of debt. The market value of equity expands driven by the strong revenue growth, and debt expands because it's still low as a percentage of enterprise value, fueling further growth. All this without making one penny in real profits (free cash flow). If it was not Netflix we would call it the perfect bubble.

Final Thoughts

Netflix's Q1 was very strong if we focus on subscribers and revenue growth. Besides that, the problem of free cash flow generation is as strong as before, since the recent improvement was just a result of a shift in the timing of content expense, per management's own admission. A huge margin expansion is what the market is still forecasting despite the increasing competition coming in 2019, the dilutive effects of bundling and the limited room for further price increases. Moreover, the management is not telling us where this margin expansion is coming from, and when it's arriving, as their main focus is on investing in proprietary content.

Even if we ignored all these uncertainties, Netflix will continue to be profitable just on paper for many years, which means we should invest in a company valued at almost 120x 2018's EPS without knowing whether it will be able to actually make money one day. I am still perplexed by the market's excitement and still consider NFLX an extremely risky and unattractive investment.

