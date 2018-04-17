Healthy Spreads And Efficiency Driving M&T Bank

Loan growth isn't likely to be all that exciting during this cycle, but healthy spreads, improving efficiency, and good leverage should boost ROTCEs past 20%.

While M&T Bank (MTB) closed its Hudson City deal about two and a half years ago, the bank has continued to reshape its loan book and drive higher returns on equity. At the same time, while M&T isn’t particularly asset-sensitive, the bank’s mix of higher-yielding loans and lower-cost funding are driving attractive net interest spreads while cost discipline is pushing the efficiency ratio lower and helping boost pre-provision income.

There are a lot of positives for M&T, including those attractive spreads and ongoing expense leverage. What I don’t find so positive at this point is the value proposition – even with mid-to-high single-digit long-term earnings growth and returns on tangible equity likely to approach 20% in the near future, the shares trade at a pretty healthy valuation already.

An Outlier With Earnings

So far, M&T Bank has produced one of the stronger earnings reports relative to expectations. Although no two analysts seem to calculate “core” earnings the same way, by my math this was the fifth straight core beat for M&T – a good run of performance that at least partly explains the willingness of investors to pay up for the shares.

Although M&T saw weaker-than-expected earning asset growth, revenue rose 4% on a 6% increase in net interest income driven by outperformance in net interest margin (up almost 40 bps). While fee income growth was flat, one of the major consistent contributors (trust fees) saw 9% yoy growth. Adjusted operating expense growth was muted on a yoy basis (up 1%), driving high single-digit pre-provision income growth after backing out an increase to the company’s litigation reserves.

Loan growth was not especially strong this quarter, but at least M&T Bank has a valid excuse – the ongoing run-off of some of the loan book it acquired with Hudson City. Overall period-end loan balances fell 2%, with a 13% drop in mortgages (one of the key run-off targets) and a 3% decline in C&I, but 9% growth in consumer loans and 2% growth in CRE. Deposits fell 6%, hurt in part by lower trust-related deposit balances as well as some ongoing Hudson City run-off. This has pushed the loan/deposit ratio to a very high level (96%) on a peer basis. Credit quality remains strong, with further declines in the NPA ratio.

Loan Growth Will Remain A Challenge, But The Spreads Are Solid

Loan growth expectations have been one of the big drivers for more bullish outlooks on banks over the past year or two, but M&T Bank is an exception. While many bank CEOs are talking up the prospects for a stronger second half to drive mid-single-digit (or higher) loan growth, M&T’s expectations are in the flat-to-low single-digit growth range.

I do not believe that M&T Bank has lost any competitiveness relative to competitors like Bank of America (BAC), Capital One (COF), PNC (PNC), or Wells Fargo (WFC). Rather, I believe this has more to do with the bank’s ongoing efforts to reposition its loan book. Construction lending is still a higher percentage of M&T’s loan book than its peer group (around 9% vs. 3% to 4%); as I mentioned recently in reference to Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK), C&D lending can be lucrative, but it carries higher risks and particularly so at this point in the cycle. With that, M&T has been backing off C&D lending in the New York City area (while Bank of the Ozarks is pushing on) and taking more of a “we’ll see” attitude when it comes to offering CRE loans (mortgages) to replace those C&D loans.

M&T is likewise continuing to run off its residential mortgages – at over 20% of the loan book, M&T is still somewhat over-exposed here relative to its peer group.

Although loan growth is likely to be lackluster, M&T boosted its NIM growth expectations for the year. The bank’s strong spreads are helping offset weaker loan growth, as the bank’s higher CRE and mortgage skew does support higher yields, while its unusually high balance of non-interest bearing deposits supports a lower cost of funds. Better still, while deposit betas are picking up, M&T is still pretty solid on this metric.

The Opportunity

M&T is seeing a pick-up in competitive activity, including a greater push in some of its markets from PNC and other competitors. Restructuring the loan book is likely to limit loan growth through this cycle, but higher than average net interest spreads and improving efficiency helps mitigate that and I like the outlook for mid-single-digit growth in pre-provision income over the next three to five years.

I do expect M&T to generate good returns on tangible equity to go along with that healthy pre-provision income growth, with ROTCEs at or above 20%. On the other hand, I expect overall earnings growth to be on par with the likes of PNC, with mid-single-digit growth over the long term. Discounted back to today, those earnings streams don’t suggest a very compelling share price. ROTCE/TBV and P/E offer a more bullish view, though even here I can’t really say that M&T Bank shares look cheap.

The Bottom Line

If overall loan growth across the bank sector continues to underwhelm and future rate increases don’t materialize as expected, I believe M&T could be a relative outperformer. With my base-case assumptions, though, I think the shares aren’t so attractive right now on a relative basis. While there are a lot of positives with the M&T story, I think there are other banks offering similar or better growth at wider discounts to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.