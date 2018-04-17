Procter & Gamble: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Procter & Gamble (PG) just announced its 62nd consecutive annual dividend increase. This incredible streak is why PG is well loved amongst dividend growth investors and considered to be one of the more reliable, defensive dividend yields in the market by many. With that being said, I've been bearish on PG for some time now because of its paltry growth prospects and my concerns that its troubles on the top-line are going to eventually trickle down to the bottom-line and eventually, the dividend growth. Procter & Gamble owns many brand names that consumers know well, from Tide to Pampers, to Gillette and Charmin. Just about every household in the developed world (and many in the developing world as well) contain a PG product or two. However, the top-line doesn't lie and it appears that PG management is struggling to adapt to the new spending habits of the modern consumer, driven by the value oriented/sustainable/local millennial trifecta that is hurting all of the major consumer staples companies. Because of this troubling trend in the mature consumer staples space, I've been looking elsewhere for my dividend growth lately. Even so, with the 62nd increase in the books I wanted to take some time to take a second look at Procter & Gamble to see if recent weakness in the share price has driven the value of the stock down and/or the dividend yield up high enough for me to change my tune and add exposure to my portfolio.

The Good:

When it comes to Procter & Gamble, the good definitely revolves around the company's dividend yield and its illustrious history of shareholder returns. I've already mentioned the 62-year consecutive dividend increase streak, but I didn't mention the fact that weakness in PG's share price has driven the company's dividend yield up to 3.65%. 3.65% represents one of the higher yields in from the consumer staples subset of the dividend aristocrats. Kimberly-Clark's yield is currently flirting with the 3.8% mark and Coca-Cola (KO) currently yields 3.5%, but other than that, most of the consumer staples with long increase streaks are hovering in the 2-3% range at the moment. Clorox (CLX) yields 3.06%, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) yields 2.23%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) yields 2.14%, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) yields 1.97%, McDonald's (MCD) yields 2.5%, and PepsiCo (PEP) yields 2.95%. General Mills' (GIS) yield recently crossed above the 4% threshold on news surrounding increased balance sheet leverage and share dilution due to the Blue Buffalo acquisition, but while GIS is a well-known company, its dividend increase streak is only 14-years. Needless to say, if you're purely looking for yield in the consumer staples space, PG has to be near the top of your list.

The Bad:

When it comes to PG, "the bad" is the company's valuation. Even after its recent sell-off, from ~$90 to ~$78, PG trades for ~18.5x forward earnings. The company's shares were fairly stagnant for the 18 months prior to this sell-off, which did move the valuation below PG's long-term "normal" valuation of 20.6x; however, while 18.5x is cheaper than the company's norm, I don't think it's particularly cheap for a mature name with a 4-year streak of shrinking sales growth. I know that PG has been going through a restructuring process, but I don't think it's yielded productive returns. PG's revenues in 2013 topped $84b and EPS came in at $3.86. Well, flash forward 5 years and we see that PG's revenues are in the $66b range and EPS for 2018 is expected to be $4.20. Even with the tax reform boon, PG is only expected to grow its bottom line by 7% or so in 2018; this is less than half of the EPS growth expectation of the broader market. In other words, this management team seems fairly out of touch when it comes to the trends in modern retail. I know that's a harsh criticism coming from someone who has zero experience in retail management; however, other companies in the mature packaged goods space have managed growth, however slim, and this is something that PG can't claim. At the end of the day, investors holding/considering buying shares of PG must ask themselves if owning a proven dog like this makes since. I know that statement comes across as near-heretical to the DGI community, but the numbers don't lie and in 2018 it seems clear to me that PG has lost a lot of the clout that it carried a decade or so ago.

The Ugly:

When it comes to PG, the ugliest aspect of this company is the dividend growth prospects. I know that PG has an illustrious dividend growth history, but due to a rising payout ratio and low EPS growth, I have a hard time believing this company will reward investors with dividend growth that exceeds the low single digit range. To me, this is unacceptable for a company yielding less than 5% or so. With a ~3.5% yield I hardly consider PG to be a "high yielder". When it comes to REITs, telecos, or utilities, I don't expect outsized dividend growth. Those are yield pure plays and my only expectation is that the dividends grow at a pace that keeps up with inflation (anything above that market is considered to be a cherry on the top). On the contrary, my expectation for companies with dividend yields in the 3-4% range is to increase their dividend in the mid-high single digits. I always shoot for a double digit chowder number for any investment that isn't a pure income play. For those who aren't familiar with the Chowder Number, it's dividend yield + 5-year dividend growth rate. According to David Fish's CCC list, PG's 5-year DGR is 4.4%. Add this to the company's 3.5% yield and you get a Chowder Number of roughly 8%. To some, this might be acceptable, but to me, it isn't. What's more, in a year where investors broadly expect to see outsized capital returns because of the tax boon to companies' bottom lines, PG's recent 4% dividend increase was a major disappointment to me. Sure, it's better than the ~2% increase that PG gave investors last year, but in a market where it's going to be easy to find high quality companies posting double digit dividend growth, why settle for 4%?

Conclusion:

Last year I bought some PG at $89.17, collected two dividend payments, and eventually sold the shares for $90.85, locking in a small gain when I decided to raise some cash. PG was a relatively low hanging fruit due to its struggle to grow sales and made for an easy target when I decided to take some risk off of the table. The sales picture hasn't improved much since I sold and the stock is now roughly $13 cheaper than it was in late September. Because of this, even though the company has its issue, I'm starting to get interested again. I'd love to grab these slow growing shares with a 4% yield, which would represent a share price of $71.72, or another ~11% down from current levels.

I don't think PG's dividend is going anywhere, but as I said before, I also don't expect that the company is going to post much growth (in terms of capital appreciation driven by sales growth and/or dividend growth driven by EPS growth), so I'm looking for a fairly wide margin of safety when it comes to the spread between PG's yield and my 10-year expectation a year out which is 3.5%. When PG's shares are yielding ~3.5%, that spread is very thin and I imagine income oriented investors bailing in favor of government paper will put downward pressure on the share price. Since I'm more interested in total return than simply income, this doesn't bode well for me. A 50 bps spread gives income oriented investors in PG reason to stay put even as interest rates rise.

At ~$72/share, PG would be trading for ~17x 2018 EPS expectations. I'd say that 17x represents fair value. I still don't think shares would be cheap at those levels. Remember, it wasn't all that long ago that they were much cheaper (for much of 2008-2012, PG hovered around in the 15x range, and shares hit a recessionary period low of ~12x).

I'm tempted to buy back the shares that I sold at a ~14% discount, but unless I experience an unexpected cash infusion in the near-term that increases my risk appetite in the markets, I will likely continue to stay disciplined and patient as I wait for fair value to occur. I'm willing to look past short-term issues and give PG the benefit of the doubt that I wouldn't to other DGI names due to its history; however, I'm not willing to blindly believe that PG will return to acceptable growth levels over night. Nelson Peltz has a proven success record in the consumer goods space and I think he could be a helping hand in this continued turnaround story, but even so, that will take time. In other words, I'm not in any hurry to add to PG at these levels. What about you?

