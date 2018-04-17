Second Cup Ltd. - Coffee & Cannabis

Second Cup has continued to struggle over the last few years due to increased competition from other large brands such as Tim Horton's & Starbucks.

Introduction

Most investors are aware of the major headlines in the cannabis sector. Several cannabis companies have partnered with beverage companies, liquor store chains, and obviously have acquired other cannabis companies.

In Canada, legalization is only a few months away, and several of the key cannabis players continue to make moves to increase their market share and solidify their place in the market. One cannabis partnership that was recently announced was Second Cup and National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF). This partnership will allow Second Cup to move into the cannabis sector, and hopefully allow Second Cup to turn their struggling business around.

Today’s North Channel Investment article will discuss Second Cup Ltd. This article will discuss their recent financial performance as well as their growth prospects and our final thoughts on the company.

Business Overview

The Second Cup Ltd. is a Canadian Coffee retailer that operates over 280 cafes across the country (as of Dec 31, 2017). Based out of Mississauga, Ontario, Second Cup offers a wide variety of products including hot beverages, coffee beans by the bag and various food products and has been in operations since 1975. Second Cup is Canada’s second largest retailer of specialty coffee, as measured by number of cafes.

Recent Financial Performance

The last couple of years have been tough for Second Cup, where the company has seen steady decline in their sales and revenue.

For the 2017 fiscal year, same store sales declined by 0.2%, and annual sales decreased by 5.9% of the year in comparison to 2016. The decrease in total revenue was partially due to the fact that several company-owned cafes were closed. In 2017, the company's owned number of cafe's decreased significantly to 12. This is 10 less than the 22 that Second Cup owned in 2016. Second Cup is moving towards a more asset light business model, where they will look to franchise more locations and own less. This will allow the company to focus on the organization and brand awareness as a whole.

Second Cup managed to squeak out an adjusted basic diluted earnings per share of $0.01 in 2017, up from 2016’s EPS loss of $0.08. Part of the reason their margins were fairly better were due to the fact that the company closed several cafes that were struggling. Second Cup’s decrease in revenue was also offset by a sharp decrease in operating expenses (cost of product sales, labour, occupancy), which made their margins slightly better than the previous year.

The company dramatically increased their working capital, primarily due to increased cash, reduced payables and accrued liabilities. Second Cup has also removed all of their long-term debt. In August 2017, Second Cup issued ~4.2 million shares and 300,000 warrants to the owners of Yogen Fruz and Pinkberry (Serruya Private Equity) in order to pay off the $8 million loan the company gave them last spring. The company also cancelled 600,000 of their old warrants. Second Cup’s cash on hand also increased by over ~$1.57 million to ~$4.573 million. While the company still needs to find a way to turn a profit and increase sales, Second Cup has definitely seen improvements in their ability to meet future financial obligations.

Growth Prospects

Based on Second Cup’s ongoing struggles, it is evident that company has to find new ways to grow their revenues and regain the confidence of investors. The coffee chain has recently released a plan to open a network of recreational cannabis dispensaries, starting in Western Canada and then potentially moving east to other provinces. Currently, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba are allowing private retailers to sell marijuana. Other provinces such as Ontario and New Brunswick are only allowing government controlled stores.

Second Cup is going to work a 50/50 partnership with National Access Cannabis, a Canadian marijuana retail and dispensary company. Both plan to open roughly 20 locations in Alberta, where most of these stores will be Second Cup coffee shops converted into cannabis dispensaries. Before any of this happens, Second Cup & NAC have to obtain a license and approval from provincial regulators and receive approval from applicable franchisees and landlords. Down the road, Second Cup will also look at the development of Second Cup-branded cannabis baked goods and drinks.

This type of partnership is not the only one that affects cannabis sales in Alberta. They will have to compete with the other partnership that is Aurora Cannabis and Liquor Stores Ltd, which will have a much large market share as Liquor Stores owns well over 200 locations in Western Canada, Northern Canada & Alaska. Both Aurora and Second’s Cup’s partnerships will compete for market share and will operate private dispensaries. That being said, Canada is expected to see a high demand for cannabis products once it is legalized. Due to this, I believe Second Cup & NAC can still succeed alongside Aurora & Liquor Stores Ltd.

I was personally very surprised by Second Cup’s partnership, but I believe that it is a smart step for Second Cup’s future. This partnership is fairly small, where only 20 locations or so will be converted. This is only ~7% of all of their coffee shops, which limits the downside of this plan if things do not go well. That being said, based on the expected cannabis demand in Canada, I expect this partnership to be very beneficial to Second Cup’s revenues and future earnings. According to Deloitte, cannabis sales in Canada are expected to be worth over $8 billion after a few years of legalization.

Second Cup is also very popular with millennial's, which is a demographic that is expected to fuel a large portion of cannabis sales in Canada. I believe the brand awareness that Second Cup has with the millennial demographic will benefit their emergence into the cannabis sector, where they will keep attract millennials to their stores vs other brands. NAC also has respectable experience within the cannabis sector, as they currently operate a handful of dispensaries across the country.

Other small growth prospects include Second Cup’s commitment to move to eliminate artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and high fructose syrup from all of their beverages on their menu. The company also partnered with Pinkberry & Yogen Fruz over a year ago in order to provide frozen yogurt products at a portion of their locations. These changes to their product offerings is a move to help differentiate Second Cup from other competitors such as Starbucks, Tim Horton’s and McDonald's. In my mind, these changes to their menu items will not significantly increase Second Cup’s market share or sales. However, it will help them distinguish themselves in the coffee/hot beverage market that is becoming more and more competitive.

Final Thoughts

Personally, I feel that Second’s move into the cannabis space was smart and will increase their earnings and revenues over the long haul. I also like the fact that their move into the cannabis sector will only (at first) involve ~20 of their locations. This is an excellent number to start off at as it can definitely benefit their earnings marginally in the short term, but will also not take down the company if this move fails (but will definitely put Second Cup in a worst financial position than they already are). Based on the estimated demand of cannabis in Canada, and the fact that Second Cup is working alongside a small cannabis company with experience, it is quite probable that this move into the cannabis space could a successful one.

Second Cup’s stock price surged due to the recent announcement to enter the cannabis sector. Between April 9th & April 16, Second Cup’s stock value increased by 50%.

In my mind, second cup is too overvalued due to the hype of their recent news, and it is better to wait for their price to hit the low $3s/high $2s. This is a price is slightly higher than what it was before they announced their move into the cannabis sector. As of April 10, Second Cup's stock was being sold at $2.75 (NYSEARCA:CAD). We are planning to wait for more information regarding these dispensaries to be announced before considering investing. Second Cup’s recent historical performance is not overly impressive, and the company still has to receive approval from the province of Alberta as well as their franchisees and their landlords. Nonetheless, this announcement between Second Cup & NAC just shows investors how the cannabis industry is shaking up various business sectors.

