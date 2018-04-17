Keeping It Simple: Darden Is Still A Good Pick In The Restaurant Industry

I think Darden Restaurants (DRI) still offers a decent opportunity on the long side. The stock found a strong resistance at $100 and traded back to the $82-$86 range when the company reported a small miss on revenue in Q3, despite a relatively strong guidance.

Darden actually increased its fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS outlook to a $4.75 to $4.80 range, up from the previous $4.70 to $4.78, assuming same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2%, 40 net new openings and total sales growth of approximately 13%. It seems to me that the market is not willing to bet on DRI despite the evidence of excellent top line strength, and continues to show excessive caution despite a lack of negative developments in the company’s financials.

The management’s EPS guidance translates into a 2018 EPS multiple of 18.6 (with a stock price of $89), a valuation that would indicate a very interesting entry point if the company was able to maintain a similar top line momentum for a few years more.

A Bit Of Context

Darden stock was not immune to the weakness in the whole restaurant sector last summer, which started to feel some selling pressure as the market was discounting a slowdown in the industry. DRI started to decline, and a relatively disappointing Q1 contributed to fuel a further sell-off. A double miss on comps and operating margin led to lower valuation multiples that discounted expectations of a slower growth.

Q2 was much better, with a double beat on EPS and revenue and excellent same-store-sales growth (+3.8%). The guidance was particularly strong, with 2018 EPS of $4.45 to $4.53 vs. $4.38 to $4.50 prior, and EPS including Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen of $4.70 to $4.78, while comps growth was forecast in the 1%-2% range. The situation improved further in Q3, when Darden raised its fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS outlook to a $4.75 to $4.80 range, and mentioned a 2% growth rate expected for comps, basically confirming the upper end of the previous guidance range.

While I could understand the market’s skepticism with the company posting light comps, and still understand that a 2% comps growth is nothing exceptional, it was strange to see that the market was not reacting to the better comps growth in the management’s guidance. The stock is up high-single digits since then, so the market has probably started to discount a little improvement, but the current valuation at EPS multiples below 19 still looks a bit light for a company growing EPS at double-digit rates even without the effects of external growth.

Fundamentals And Prospects

When I analyze Darden’s fundamentals, there are not many things I can complain about. The business is well diversified and showing stable growth rates, with all its four main divisions (Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Fine dining and other businesses) reporting positive growth in 2017. Gross Margins have been relatively stable in the low twenties, and the strong cash flow generation gives the company firepower for buybacks and external growth opportunities once the dividend is factored out.

I am a bit disappointed by the low cash reserves ($147 million) and the relatively poor current ratio of 0.4, but none of these factors should be a problem considering the company’s strong free cash flow generation ($582 million In 2017). Actually, the company’s relatively low leverage compared to peers may be a source of long-term growth optionality if the company found other attractive targets like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, or other interesting growth opportunities for its current chains.

Anyway, the external growth optionality is more a long-term factor rather than a possible short-medium-term catalyst, especially after the recent acquisition of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The management has clearly stated that its current focus is on integrating Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which will remain an important growth driver for the foreseeable future:

Source: Q1 earnings call

This view was confirmed in Q3 2018:

Source: Q3 earnings call

It’s good to see that the management is laser-focused and is not pursuing external growth on a “roll-up mode.” Cheddar is an important source of future growth and while the chain reported a 2.2% comps decline in Q4, it’s good to see that the integration of Cheddar’s is being successful, at least according to the management’s recent declarations and guidance:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Like basically every restaurant operator, Darden is facing some small cost pressures related to rising wages, but besides that, the only source of potential long-term margin dilution seems to be the company’s tendency to raise prices below inflation. Nonetheless, the management forecasts long-term EBIT margin expansion in the 10-40bps range, as operating leverage and cost efficiency are expected to offset the lack of an appropriate price inflation.

Guidance And Valuation

The acquisition of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has surely helped boost sales and the chain will be one of Darden’s main drivers of growth for the foreseeable future.

The management’s expectations, beyond the EPS guidance I mentioned before, include sales growth in the 2% to 3% range and a 10-40 bps EBIT margin expansion in the long term. If we used these assumptions to model Darden’s future bottom line growth and added a 2%-3% buyback rate (in line with the past 5-6 years), we could forecast long-term EPS growth in the 5%-10% range. The current EPS multiples seem to be barely discounting a scenario in line with the low end of the long-term guidance, while the management’s expectations haven’t been aggressive according to what we have seen in the past few quarters.

Final Thoughts

The market is not showing enthusiasm for Darden’s growth story, despite the recent strong results, the better guidance, and the evidence that the integration of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is being successful.

Probably the stock is not an absolute bargain at 18.6x 2018 EPS, but not overpriced either. It seems just priced to discount the low-end of management’s long-term growth expectations, which indicates a good entry point if we don’t expect some deterioration in the business. I think a deterioration is unlikely for Darden, but we have to keep in mind that the company faces increasing competitive pressures of “fast casual” restaurant concepts and the overall restaurant industry hasn’t been in great shape recently.

Foot traffic declined 3.2% in 2017 and 3% and 3.1% in January and February, respectively. Same-restaurant sales that account for traffic declined 2.2%, 1.6% and 1%, respectively, in the first three quarters of 2017 and while the fourth quarter showed a slightly positive same-restaurant growth of 0.4%, the metric declined thereafter, falling 0.3% in January and 0.8% in February, according to TDn2K's Black Box Intelligence.

The restaurant market remains a relatively mature one, and companies have eaten each other’s lunch in order to grow in the past years, especially at the expense of smaller and weaker competitors. I think Darden is likely to remain one of the potential winners in this environment, thanks to a decent scale advantage (compared to the average company), the good diversification, the solid financials and the positive trends the underlying businesses are showing.

