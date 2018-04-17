Invest 'Healthily' - Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The financial services industry "continues to provide bad advice." Those are the words of Prof. Laurence Kotlikoff in his latest Seeking Alpha article and them's fightin' words.

Kotlikoff argues that conventional planning is based on guesstimating a "number" that cannot be guessed, thus risking a disruption in living standards upon retirement; whereas the sort of planning he advocates is based on "consumption smoothing," which he illustrates through a humorous parenting anecdote that could only come from an economist (whose wife was out of the house). He writes:

I tested consumption smoothing with my youngest son David when he was 10. I bought 20 delicious chocolate cupcakes, waited till my wife was out of the house and then sat him down in front of all 20. "David," I said. "Mom's gone. Eat as many as you want." It was late in the afternoon, so David was hungry. The first cupcake disappeared in a nanosecond. The second, in 30 seconds. The third took two minutes to reach his stomach. Midway into the fourth, I said, "David. Mom's gone. Have as many as you want." At this point, he said, "Dad. Let's save the rest for tomorrow."

David Kotlikoff made his father proud in choosing to smooth out his consumption of cupcakes. (Do Boston University students get the same materials in their econ lab? I'd think BU tuition is more than adequate to cover the course materials.)

For my part, I'd say economics - and Kotlikoff's anecdote - can teach us even more about proper planning. For one thing, we can all benefit from a more balanced asset allocation. The U.S. planning culture is based heavily on equity investing, which is far more aggressive than non-U.S. investing styles. The cupcakes, with all the energy their sugar provides, are an apt metaphor for stocks. You gobble them greedily, but the sugar crash eventually comes. How much better would it be were people to invest "healthily" through a balanced diet of equity ownership (fast-acting carbs), property ownership (solid protein), and fibrous cash (fruits and vegetables) to scrub your financial arteries.

And while we're talking economics, none of this consumption is possible without production. It, therefore, behooves us to foster and sustain policies that encourage productivity (which in turn offers consumers more bounteous harvests, lower prices, and greater choice). Private property ownership, it might be added, is an important underpinning of a free society without which free markets cannot be sustained.

