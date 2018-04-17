Time To Pounce On This High-Yield Construction Company

Skanska's American footprint is large and the industry stands to benefit from a streamlined project approval process federally and a $1.5T (that's trillion) infrastructure plan.

Skanska had a difficult year last year that culminated in layoffs and minor restructuring. It was still highly profitable and maintained its dividend.

High-yield and construction -- not often said together. I uncover one such security hiding in plain sight.

The words high-yield and construction are not often paired together. The construction industry is low margin and plagued by economic cycles, leaving it more exposed than conventional safe-haven securities to weather big-picture pullbacks. Income investors like myself typically stay in our lane focusing on telecoms, utilities, REITs, BDCs, preferred stock and bonds to satiate our appetites for reliable income. These are our widow-and-orphan stocks to set it and forget it.

Construction? That’s like fitting a square peg into a round hole - or is it?

Image

That adage is particularly apt for this article as it is the mark of a fine craftsman/engineer to be able to work around a problem like this to find a tangible solution to complete the fitting. These are the types of challenges Skanska navigates when completing complex building projects.

Enter Skanska

I previously wrote about Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) last August when shares were yielding about 4.25%. Today is the annual ex-dividend date where shareholders of the ADR are paid $1.04/share. As late as last Friday (4/13), you could have purchased shares capturing a yield of approximately 5.3%. Today, shares are selling below $19 (5.5%+) which means that this construction company is now yielding more than Realty Income (NYSE:O), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

Shares of the company have continued to decline over the past 18 months from a high of over $26:

YCharts

And like Dominion Energy, there are legitimate reasons for the continued descent.

The Bad

Let’s first look at some of the negative issues which are impacting the languishing share price:

Frozen dividend. After raising its dividend 32% between 2014 to 2017, Skanska elected to keep the same dividend in effect this year:

Skanska Group website

However, since Skanska is domiciled in Sweden, ADR shareholders actually received a sizeable 14% bump from the previous year from $.91/share to $1.04. This is due to the fluctuation of the Swedish krona versus the dollar and shows that currency implications are not always detrimental to American shareholders.

Restructuring. Anyone following along closely has seen the headlines regarding the U.K. division shakeups. A host of upper management have been removed and the business is undergoing an operational downsizing. Skanska previously announced a layoff of 3,000 employees in January. The consolidation of various units is intended to allow Skanska to refocus on where it is most profitable, avoiding the hyper-competitive deals which are less accretive to the business. During this turmoil, Skanska has taken a charge which impacted earnings this year. Stalled projects. Skanska had stopped rebuilding the Liberty Street church at the World Trade Center after not receiving payments from the archdiocese. The church is in financial distress. A project with this high visibility is obviously not great press for Skanska. Unfortunately, there was another setback about a week ago regarding a museum in Miami which Skanska is seeking payment for. This will be tied up in litigation which can be an expensive endeavor meanwhile Skanska is owed millions of dollars. Unfortunately, these setbacks are par for the course for large construction firms.

These are some of the reasons why shares are trading at a discount to peers as depicted in the valuation metrics below courtesy of Reuters:

Source: Reuters

But all is not lost. In fact, I believe that now is an excellent time for patient long-term income investors to start accumulating shares as bad news is priced in -- shares have retreated over 30% from highs.

The Good

Infrastructure spending. The industry tailwinds I highlighted in my original post are finally starting to gain some traction. As part of President Trump’s $1.5T (that’s trillion with a ‘T’) infrastructure plan, he signed a memorandum of understanding between federal agencies to expedite the review process for major projects. This hastens the approval process and means that companies like Skanska will have many new projects to analyze and bid on. The infrastructure plan, which is under review in Congress, will be leveraged by $200B from the federal government along with generous state and local governmental spending. It is the states that usually shore up the vast majority of funds and the infrastructure needs are dire according to the American Society of Civil Engineers last year:

Chart from Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Skanska stands to benefit immensely leveraging its vast footprint in the United States with experience in Airports, Schools, Roads, Bridges & Transit, Rail, and Electricity.

Share buyback. A few days ago, Skanska announced that its board approved that up to 3,000,000 shares can be retired between now and the next General meeting in 2019. This is a savvy move when the share price is depressed as it is today. That is not a whopping amount by any stretch, but Skanska is committed to paying out 40-70% of profit via dividends confirming a strong promise to income-oriented shareholders. Backlog/Contracts. The order backlog continues to expand as quarter one marked many important contracts signed. Take a look at contracts signed just within the past calendar month:

Order bookings from Skanska website

Take note of the impressive credit-worthiness of these clients as Skanska focuses on higher caliber organizations which have a much smaller chance of defaulting at any step throughout the process.

Forward looking/Environmentally responsible. As someone who follows the BEV industry, I am pleased to see Skanska as a leader in keeping pace with the evolving space. Recently Skanska completed an installation of charge points for its employees in the UK. In the future, nearly all vehicles will be electric and Skanska is committed not just to building in as green a way as possible but adhering to that standard personally as well. But that is just a small anecdote that leads me to the bigger picture which is that Skanska is looking to become the industry-leader in ‘green’ building. There is an entire section on its website dedicated to The Green Opportunity and outlining how Skanska approaches its development projects through the lens of environmental protection. This allows the company to tap debt markets via green bonds, and more easily secure contracts with schools and local municipalities which face accountability and pressure from many environmentally-sensitive stakeholders. Skanska has received a slew of designations for their work in this regard and already employs over 600 LEED APs.

Conclusion:

Skanska is admittedly an unusual choice for income investors. The dividend is paid annually, not quarterly so investors will have to wait nearly 365 days for the next payout. Shareholders pay a bit more in taxes as the Swedish government will withhold 30%. Therefore they may owe twice the amount as they would on other qualified dividends. Additionally, Skanska trades OTC under ticker SKBSY, where there is not the type of liquidity and volume that most American investors have come to expect.

Having said that, Skanska provides immediate diversification into an industry with wind at its back. It is cheap compared to most other income securities. Skanska has a long, dedicated history of rewarding shareholders including paying out special dividends.

It is my belief that Skanska will look to resume growth in the dividend next year if they can execute their many goals. Even if the dividend remains frozen next year, investors can secure a yield-on-cost of about 5.5%. That could easily jump to 6% if the dividend is raised.

Sweden is a very stable, safe country with little volatility or major political risk. I encourage American investors to review their projects page on the website to see just how robust its American presence is. I prefer to invest in companies I know, and their brand is highly recognizable in my region. Very few securities interest me these days as the market remains overvalued, but I believe Skanska is a great choice for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKBSY, D, VZ, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.