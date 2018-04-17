Envestnet: Avoid

Capital structures that are heavy in goodwill put investors at risk of earnings charges. These write-downs are becoming more common. With 50% of its capital structure composed of goodwill, ENV's capital structures puts investors at risk.

Another feature of bad companies, in my opinion, is dilution. And ENV has diluted its shares by over 22% over the last five years.

This won't get easier. As the Law of Large Numbers suggests, the larger a company becomes, the harder it is to grow. When, then, can investors expect strong profitability?

There is an SNL skit about a change bank whose business is making change. It makes money on "volume." Similarly, despite ENV's strong sales growth, earnings are in the red.

Tolstoy wrote, "happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." Can a similar thing be said about bad stocks? I'm beginning to think so.

Tolstoy, in his novel Anna Karenina, suggests that happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Can a similar thing be said about stocks? Are bad companies bad in similar ways? I'm beginning to believe that to be the case, with a few oft-recurring features: non-existent earnings growth (often with earnings in the red in spite of revenue growth), share dilution, as well as a risky capital structure.

This brings us to Envestnet (ENV). ENV provides "intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness," as it states in its 10-K. Its "unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process" as well as "empower[ing] enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes."

It also has several of those features I mentioned above. Negative earnings, dilution, and a capital structure more than half of which is comprised of goodwill - for an earnings yield that doesn't beat the risk-free rate. Let's begin.

All Sales, No Profit

There is a classic SNL skit about a change bank whose business is - quite literally - making change. If a customer comes into First Citiwide Change Bank with a twenty-dollar bill, for example, it will give him the change he wants - two tens, four fives, 20 ones, etc. - basically, the works. Jim Downey describes how First Citiwide Change Bank profits from this strategy:

All the time, our customers ask us, 'How do you make money doing this?'

The answer is simple: Volume.

Of course, with this strategy, we know that First Citiwide Change Bank will make a lot of sales. If the demand for change is strong, its topline growth will be through the roof! As word spreads and demand grows, it will have great revenue increases every quarter.

And no earnings.

With that being said, let's look at ENV's revenue growth and see if, unlike First Citiwide Change Bank, ENV has been able to eke out a profit.

ENV Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As we can see, despite nearly 800% TTM revenue growth over the period shown, earnings are worse than they were back in 2010, with the company failing to turn a profit. In fact, an increase in revenue has hindered its bottom line, causing COGS and SG&A to increase even more rapidly - not unlike our friends at the change bank.

This raises the question: if 800% revenue growth hasn't improved its bottom line over nearly 10 years, what will it take? Growth is easier, mathematically, from smaller numbers; as revenues get bigger, and its sales take up more and more of the market, growth will be harder, and more operational cuts will be required. It is the law of large numbers:

As a company gets bigger, each percentage of incremental revenue suddenly represents a fundamentally larger number. As the base grows, the amount of new business needed to make a material difference in earnings also rises, increasing the pressure on sales to find new markets, new categories, and new geographies. In other words, the larger a company becomes, the more the entire engine has to work harder.

To me, this means that if ENV hasn't been able to translate sales growth into earnings growth already, it will only become harder in the future. And investors, in my opinion, shouldn't stick around to find out if ENV can eke out a profit.

Dilution

The next feature of bad companies seems to be - in my opinion - dilution. When a company issues additional shares, an existing investor's proportional ownership in that company is reduced. Indeed, a company's choice of capital structure may convey management's (negative) expectations about the company's prospects. While higher debt ratios are binding constraints that may signal positive management expectations concerning future cash flows; in contrast, share issues may be a negative signal about management's expectations.

And as we can see, ENV has diluted shares over 22% over the last five years.

ENV Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

To demonstrate why dilution is so bad for shareholder value (and no, acquisitions funded with shares are not an exception; they tend to fare worse for shareholders than those funded with cash), let's use the following assumptions in a though experiment:

1. Let's assume that the next five years resemble the last five years and ENV increases its share count by 22.6%.

2. Let's assume that ENV manages to double its revenue in that same period.

3. Let's assume we buy 100 shares at its current price of ~$54.75.

Source: Author's Work

Even in that very charitable situation, because it diluted its shares, shareholders will find their return muted, as we can see:

Source: Author's Work

To break it down:

Revenue per share would increase from $15.38 to only $25.09, instead of to $30.76 - despite doubling revenue.

Share price would increase from $54.75 to $89.31 instead of $109.50.

The total value of the holding would increase from $5,475 to only $8,931 instead of $10,950.

Now, this revenue growth assumption is charitable; I don't believe ENV will double its revenue in five years (there's that law of large numbers again!). So, the point is this. A revenue increase doesn't equal a share increase. We're rewarded on a per share basis. And management's decision to dilute shares will impact your return negatively. Thus, I believe investors should avoid dilutive companies like ENV.

Risky Capital Structure

The third feature a lot of bad companies have - in my opinion - is a capital structure largely comprised of goodwill. It is a problem because:

It poses the risk of the company incurring earnings charges as a result of goodwill becoming impaired. Impairments are usually due to acquiring overpriced shares during acquisitions.

Goodwill write-downs are becoming more common over time.

Goodwill is negatively associated with future returns.

Goodwill impairment risk is not built into the stock price:

Investors do not appear to fully anticipate predictable goodwill overstatements, since we show that firms with deteriorating operating performance and large goodwill balances have predictable future impairments and negative abnormal stock returns.

Hence, investors should be wary of ENV's capital structure, which is made up of more than 50% goodwill alone.

Source: YCharts Quarterly Numbers & Author's Compilation

As described above, this puts investors at risk of earnings impairment charges - something that would be bad for investors' bottom line. With ENV already struggling to turn a profit, this would be very bad news for investors.

A Common Objection

Product Quality Is Built Into Its Price

Let's not forget that, no matter how amazing a company's products are, the positive sentiment regarding its products is already built into its price. This public information is not news to the market. Consider the behavioral finance research into attribution bias:

Source: Advances in Behavioral Finance, edited by Richard H. Thaler, pg. 42.

Here's what, in my opinion, this research means for us. When we read positive information about a company, like the positive reviews above, we need to be careful. If we were already bullish on a company like ENV, that positively-reinforcing "news" will asymmetrically increase our bullishness, while any negative information is discounted away.

Investing shouldn't be about nice narratives. It should be about paying a good price for a company's future earnings. Narratives about products often get in the way of a true analysis of the company's profitability.

Conclusion

As Tolstoy wrote in Anna Karenina, happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. I'm beginning to believe that a similar picture can be painted of bad firms, with bad companies having a few oft-recurring features: non-existent earnings growth (often with earnings in the red in spite of high revenue growth), share dilution, as well as a risky capital structure.

ENV is one such company. Not unlike our change bank, ENV makes a lot of sales and no earnings. Despite nearly 800% TTM revenue growth, earnings are worse than they were back in 2010 and its bottom-line is in the red. (Plus, now with a denominator 800% bigger, it has the additional problem that arises from the growth from larger numbers - that is, the law of large numbers.) Next, it has diluted its shares over 22% over the last five years alone. And half of its capital structure is composed of goodwill, which puts investors at risk of unexpected earnings charges.

Taking a quick look at its earnings yield shows that it's -0.15%. If an equity can't beat the two-year risk-free rate - 2.37% - it is simply not worth the risk of its shares, and investors would be better off buying that T-bill. Avoid ENV; in my opinion, it's just not worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.