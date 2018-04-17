Bottom-Fishing The Aristocrats: PepsiCo Looks Poised To Move Higher

Regular subscribers of the Turning Points newsletter are also entitled to a free webinar with each issue. However, this week I'm opening the presentation up to everybody so potential subscribers can attend. The webinar will be on Sunday, April 22, at 1PM EST. You can sign-up at this link.

Pepsi (PEP) (market capitalization of $155 billion) is the second largest soft drink company behind Coke. Out of 18 soft drink companies, Pepsi:



is the 9th most expensive (PE of 21.45)

is the 12th most expensive on a forward PE basis (17.75)

has the 5th highest dividend (current yield of 2.95%), which they have increased for 45 consecutive yields.

Pepsi is a member of the consumer staples XTF (XLP). This ETF is currently gaining momentum relative to the SPYs:

I've drawn an oversized arrow to draw attention to the XLPs relative strength versus the SPYs. The XLPs are moving into the "improving area."

And PEP, which is one of the 10 largest XLP constituent members, has been gaining relative to the SPYs:

The table shows the relative performance of the ten largest XLP members over the last 10 weeks. Pepsi (PEP) is the third-best performer over that time frame.

And the stock is gaining momentum:

Pepsi is trading near 52-week lows - which allows us to buy low and sell high. The key to this chart is the rising MACD. This indicates that momentum is building for the stock to move higher.

Let's start looking at Pepsi's financials, starting with their liquidity:

Above are the various liquidity ratios for Pepsi. What we're doing is looking to see what would happen if the company experienced a "credit call" where all of the company's short-term creditors demanded immediate payment. Each successive measure (current, quick, acid, and cash) uses fewer and fewer current assets relative to current liabilities to determine if the company could survive a credit call. For a company of Pepsi's stature, all we really need is the current ratio; it's highly doubtful we'd see Pepsi experience such an event. However, what these numbers show is that should Pepsi's creditors demand immediate payment, Pepsi has enough cash on hand to pay 95% of their bills. That's a conservatively run company.

Let's delve a little deeper into their balance sheet to get a handle on their cash position:

The table above looks at the relationship between Pepsi's current assets and long-term assets to see how the company is mixing its assets. Over the last five years, the company has moved about 10% of its assets into the current status, essentially adding a 12% to their cash and short-term investment position. What they've basically doing is adding a portfolio to their short-term assets. What they're not doing is sacrificing A/R:

Above is a table that shows how Pepsi is managing their receivables relative to current and total assets. Were this number to increase, we'd be concerned because that could mean Pepsi was loosening sales terms to book sales. However, receivables have dropped as a percentage of short-term assets while staying consistent relative to total assets. This means the company is managing their A/R very efficiently.

Let's next look at two sets of tables from their income statement:

As a general rule of thumb, you expect a mature company like Pepsi to grow at a pace with the economy. That hasn't happened. Instead, Pepsi's top-line revenue growth was up twice in the last two years. It dipped modestly in 2016 and dropped sharply in 2015. But at the same time, Pepsi's gross and operating margins grew strongly. While the net margin was down this year, that is due to a 1-time charge caused by a large increase in their tax bill. They're one of several companies that has off-shore money which they are repatriating.

Finally, let's take a look at their cash conversion cycle:

First off, note the efficiency of their inventory and A/R management. Their days of inventory on hand (DOH) has been rock solid even moving a bit lower over the last four years. Their A/R numbers have the same characteristic. Finally, Pepsi has used their market power to force suppliers to accept far more lenient payment terms -- hence the large increase in the number of days of payables outstanding. While they obviously can't have a negative cash conversion cycle, we do know that Pepsi is in a very strong position to turn sales into cash at a very fast rate.

Pepsi is a member of the consumer staples sector, which is currently gaining strength relative to the SPYs. Pepsi as an individual stock is also gaining stength relative to the SPYs. Finally, this is a well-run company, whose management has a tight handle on expenses. If you want to move into the consumer staples sector, this is an issue to consider.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.