Fund Investors And APs Continue To Shun Domestic Equity Funds And ETFs In March

For the first month in nine, mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, withdrawing $30.4 billion from the conventional funds business.

For the sixth consecutive month, Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, attracting $10.9 billion for March.

For the second consecutive month, APs were net redeemers of ETFs, withdrawing $4.6 billion for March.

APs redeemed a net $7.8 billion from stock and mixed-asset ETFs but were net purchasers of bond ETFs, injecting a net $3.2 billion.

For the first month in six, Sector Equity ETFs (+$5.1 billion for March) attracted the largest net draw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro-classifications.