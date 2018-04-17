Fund Investors And APs Continue To Shun Domestic Equity Funds And ETFs In March

For the second month in three, stock and mixed-asset funds witnessed net inflows, taking in $4.2 billion for the month, while for the fourteenth month in 15, the fixed income funds macro-group attracted new money — some $12.5 billion for March. However, for the second month in three, money market funds witnessed net outflows, handing back $47.2 billion. Authorized participants (APs, those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net redeemers of stock and mixed-asset ETFs — withdrawing $7.8 billion. Nevertheless, for the sixteenth consecutive month, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs — injecting $3.2 billion for March.
Despite Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification continuing to slide in March, declining 0.85% on average for the month, fund investors continued to embrace international issues. For the sixth consecutive month, investors were net purchasers of World Equity Funds, injecting $10.9 billion for March. APs were net redeemers of two of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications: U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (-$14.5 billion) and Alternatives ETFs (-$13 million), while being net purchasers of Sector Equity ETFs (+$5.1 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$1.5 billion), and Mixed-Asset ETFs (+$149 million). In this segment, I highlight the March fund-flow results for both types of investment vehicles.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.